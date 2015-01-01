पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • INDVSAUS INDIA TOUR OF AUSTRALIA HARBHAJAN SAID RAHANE SHOULD NOT COPY KOHLI WHILE CAPTAINING HIS SIDE IN TEST SERIES INDIA TOUR OF AUSTRALIA

अजिंक्य को भज्जी की नसीहत:हरभजन ने कहा- टेस्ट सीरीज में कोहली को कॉपी न करें रहाणे, सिर्फ विराट पर ही अच्छा लगता है एग्रेशन

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
भज्जी ने कहा है कि रहाणे को नेचुरल गेम खेलना चाहिए और टीम मेंबर्स को भी अच्छा खेलने के लिए मोटिवेट करना चाहिए।

भारतीय स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अजिंक्य रहाणे को विराट कोहली की तरह खेलने की जरूरत नहीं है और उन्हें अपने अंदाज में ही खेलना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि टेस्ट सीरीज में कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी में रहाणे को कूल रहकर ही कप्तानी करनी चाहिए। उनपर एग्रेशन ठीक नहीं लगेगा।

बच्चे के जन्म के लिए दौरा बीच में छोड़ेंगे विराट

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। उपकप्तान रहाणे उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में बाकी के 3 टेस्ट में टीम की कमान संभालेंगे।

रहाणे कोहली को कॉपी करने की कोशिश न करें

हरभजन ने स्पोर्ट तक डिजिटल चैनल से बात करते हुए कहा, 'रहाणे बहुत ही शांतिप्रिय खिलाड़ी हैं। वे अपना एक्सप्रेशन जाहिर नहीं करते। विराट कोहली की तुलना में वे बिलकुल ही अलग हैं। मैं यह कहना चाहूंगा कि उन्हें बिलकुल भी अपना गेम और व्यक्तित्व बदलने की जरूरत नहीं है। हो सकता है कोहली की कप्तानी देखकर वे भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराने के लिए अपने अंदर एग्रेशन लाने की कोशिश करें। मुझे नहीं लगता ये जरूरी है।'

कोहली को मिस करेगी टीम इंडिया

भज्जी ने कहा, 'रहाणे को जरूरत है कि वे नेचुरल रहें और टीम मेंबर्स से उनका बेस्ट प्रदर्शन करवाएं।' हरभजन ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया बाकी के 3 टेस्ट में कोहली को जरूर मिस करेगी। उन्होंने कहा, 'ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोहली का रिकॉर्ड अविश्वसनीय है। हर बल्लेबाज चाहता है कि उनका रिकॉर्ड कोहली जैसा हो। कोहली का एक्सपीरियंस, एग्रेशन, टीम को फ्रंट से लीड करना ये सब कोहली की खासियत है। टीम इंडिया उन्हें जरूर मिस करेगी।'

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच

दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

भारत ने 2018-19 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 2-1 से हराया था

विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने 2018-19 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को टेस्ट सीरीज में 2-1 से हराया था। भारत यह कारनामा करने वाला एशिया का पहला देश है। बुमराह भारत के अहम गेंदबाज साबित हुए थे। उन्होंने 21 विकेट लिए थे।

