पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • IOC President Boosts Athletes' Morale, Says All The Athletes Will Get Vaccine

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना के बीच ओलिंपिक:IOC के अध्यक्ष ने बढ़ाया एथलीट्स का मनोबल, कहा-वैक्सीन आई ताे सभी को लगेगी

टोक्योएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंटरनेशनल ओलिंपिक कमिटी के अध्यक्ष थॉमस बाक ने टोक्यो में ओलिंपिक विलेज का दौरा किया। उन्होंने सुझाव दिया कि ओलिंपिक गेम्स के दौरान खिलाड़ी सफेद मास्क पहनें, जिसके दायें ओर ओलिंपिक रिंग हो।

इंटरनेशनल ओलिंपिक कमिटी के अध्यक्ष थॉमस बाक ने अगले साल होने वाली ओलिंपिक गेम्स से पूर्व टोक्यो का दौरा कर ओलिंपिक की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने पत्रकारों के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि ओलिंपिक से पहले अगर वैक्सीन आती है, तो वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए खिलाड़ियों को प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। लेकिन आईओसी इसे अनिवार्य नहीं करेगा।

उन्होंने ओलिंपिक गांव का दौरा करने के बाद कहा,“ओलिंपिक विलेज में वैक्सीन की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। लेकिन एथलीटों में इसे बढ़ावा देने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किया जाएगा। क्योंकि यह बेहतर स्वास्थ्य लिए है। अगर वैक्सीन उपलब्ध है, तो ज्यादा से ज्यादा एथलीट को लगाया जाना चाहिए। लेकिन यह पूरी तरह से एथलीट पर निर्भर रहेगा कि वह लगाए या नहीं”।

ओलिंपिक के दौरान ओलिंपिक रिंग वाले मास्क पहने खिलाड़ी

उन्होंने सुझाव दिया कि एथलीटों को ओलिंपिक विलेज में सफेद मास्क पहना चाहिए। जिसके दाहिने साइड पर ओलिंपिक रिंग हो। लेकिन यह खिलाड़ियों की मर्जी पर है कि वह इसे पहनें या नहीं।

कोरोना की वजह से एक साल के लिए टला

ओलिंपिक को कोरोना की वजह से एक साल के लिए टाल दिया गया था। ओलिंपिक इस साल 24 जुलाई से 9 अगस्त तक होना था। लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इसे एक साल के लिए टाल दिया गया है। अब अगले साल 23 जुलाई से 8 अगस्त तक होगा।

20 हजार से ज्यादा लोग करेंगे जापान का दौरा

ओलिंपिक में भाग लेने के लिए करीब 11 हजार एथलीट जापान का दौरा करेंगे। इसके अलावा करीब 10 हजार ऑफिशियल जज, वीआईपी, मीडिया और ब्रॉडकास्टर से संबंधित कर्मचारी जापान का दौरा करेंगे।

ओलिंपिक टलने से जापान को 56 हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान

ओलिंपिक के एक साल टलने से जापान को 56 हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो चुका है। साथ ही उस पर 20 करोड़ रुपए का एक्स्ट्रा खर्च भी बढ़ गया है।

ओलिंपिक कमिटी ने बजट में16%की बढ़ोतरी की

इंटरनेशनल ओलिंपिक कमेटी (आईओसी) ने कोरोना की वजह से 2021 से 2024 के बजट में16%की बढ़ोतरी की है। साथ ही ओलिंपिक के लिए खिलाड़ियों को तैयार करने के लिए विभिन्न देशों की दी जाने वाली राशि में भी 24%की बढ़ोतरी की गई है। एथलीटों के सपोर्ट प्रोग्राम के बजट को भी 25% बढ़ाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें