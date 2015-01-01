पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्विटर पर IPL:CSK सबसे फेमस टीम और कोहली सबसे चर्चित प्लेयर; सचिन का ट्वीट सबसे ज्यादा री-ट्वीट हुआ

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्वीट के मामले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और विराट कोहली की कप्तानी वाली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु सबसे आगे रहीं। (फाइल फोटो)

भले ही महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के लिए इस साल IPL सबसे बुरा सीजन रहा हो, लेकिन ट्विटर पर धोनी की CSK छाई रही। न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) में खेले गए टूर्नामेंट के दौरान चेन्नई को ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्वीट किया गया।

दूसरी ओर रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के कप्तान विराट कोहली बतौर खिलाड़ी सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहे। वहीं, किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (KXIP) के निकोलस पूरन की फील्डिंग को लेकर सचिन तेंदुलकर के ट्वीट को सबसे ज्यादा बार री-ट्वीट किया गया।

सचिन के अलावा इन ट्वीट को सबसे ज्यादा री-ट्वीट किया गया

मुंबई 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनी

IPL के 13वें सीजन में 8 टीमों के बीच फाइनल समेत 60 मैच खेले गए थे। यह सीजन 19 सितंबर से 10 नवंबर तक चला। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर मुंबई इंडियंस रिकॉर्ड 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनी थी।

IPL 2020 के टॉप-5 ट्विटर मोमेंट्स

नंबरडेटमोमेंट्स
127 सितंबरनिकोलस पूरन का शानदार कैच
215 अक्टूबरयूनिवर्स बॉस क्रिस गेल की वापसी
324 सितंबरलोकेश राहुल ने किसी भी भारतीय बल्लेबाज की तरफ से सर्वाधिक स्कोर बनाया।
421 अक्टूबरमोहम्मद सिराज ने 2 मेडन ओवर सहित 3 विकेट लिए
516 अक्टूबरदिनेश कार्तिक ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की कप्तानी इयोन मॉर्गन को सौंपी

बेंगलुरु दूसरे और दिल्ली आखिरी स्थान पर
चेन्नई IPL इतिहास में पहली बार प्ले-ऑफ में जगह बनाने में कामयाब नहीं हो सकी थी। चेन्नई ने सीजन में कुल 14 में से 6 मुकाबले ही जीते थे, जबकि 8 में उसे हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। 12 पॉइंट्स के साथ चेन्नई पॉइंट्स टेबल में 7वें स्थान पर रही थी। ट्विटर पर चेन्नई के बाद बेंगलुरु को सबसे ज्यादा बार ट्वीट किया गया। वहीं, इस मामले में दिल्ली सबसे नीचे रही।

पोजिशनटीम
1चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
2रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु
3मुंबई इंडियंस
4सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
5कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
6राजस्थान रॉयल्स
7किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब
8दिल्ली कैपिटल्स

लीग का ओपनिंग मैच सबसे ज्यादा लोकप्रिय
13वें सीजन के ओपनिंग मैच को ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्वीट किया गया। धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई और रोहित शर्मा की मुंबई इंडियंस के बीच खेला गया मुकाबला सोशल मीडिया पर सबसे ज्यादा चर्चा में रहा। इसके बाद 4 अक्टूबर को मुंबई vs सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और मुंबई vs पंजाब (डबल सुपर ओवर मैच) सबसे ज्यादा पसंद किए गए।

सीजन के 36वें मैच में पंजाब के कप्तान और विकेटकीपर लोकेश राहुल ने मुंबई के क्विंटन डिकॉक को रनआउट कर पहला सुपर ओवर टाई पर रोका। इसके बाद मैच का नतीजा दूसरे सुपर ओवर से निकला था।
सीजन के 36वें मैच में पंजाब के कप्तान और विकेटकीपर लोकेश राहुल ने मुंबई के क्विंटन डिकॉक को रनआउट कर पहला सुपर ओवर टाई पर रोका। इसके बाद मैच का नतीजा दूसरे सुपर ओवर से निकला था।

सचिन का ट्वीट 23000 से ज्यादा बार री-ट्वीट हुआ
निकोलस पूरन की कमाल की फील्डिंग पर सचिन ने ट्वीट किया था, ‘‘मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में इससे अच्छी फील्डिंग नहीं देखी।’’ इस ट्वीट को 23 हजार से ज्यादा बार ट्विटर पर री-ट्वीट किया गया। दरअसल, सीजन के 9वें मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ पूरन ने अपनी फील्डिंग से सभी को चौंका दिया।

पंजाब के निकोलस पूरन की शानदार फील्डिंग देखकर फील्डिंग कोच जोंटी रोड्स खुद को रोक नहीं पाए थे। उन्होंने दोनों हाथ उठाकर पूरन की तारीफ की थी।
पंजाब के निकोलस पूरन की शानदार फील्डिंग देखकर फील्डिंग कोच जोंटी रोड्स खुद को रोक नहीं पाए थे। उन्होंने दोनों हाथ उठाकर पूरन की तारीफ की थी।

राजस्थान की पारी के 8वें ओवर की तीसरी गेंद पर संजू सैमसन ने एक लंबा शॉट खेला। जिसे लॉन्ग ऑन पर फील्डिंग कर रहे पूरन ने हवा में उड़ते हुए बाउंड्री के लगभग चार फीट अंदर जाकर बड़े सफाई से गेंद को मैदान के अंदर फेंक दिया।

