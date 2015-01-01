पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Ishan Kishan Rahul Tewatia Suryakumar Yadav; IPL UAE 2020 Players Never Played For Team India

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीम इंडिया से दूर IPL के स्टार:चैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL के 13वें सीजन में अनकैप्ड प्लेयर्स ने अपने परफॉर्मेंस से दिग्गजों को पीछे छोड़ दिया। सूर्यकुमार यादव और ईशान किशन ने तो मुंबई को अपने दम पर कई मैच जिताए। वहीं, तेज गेंदबाज संदीप शर्मा दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली को IPL में रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट कर चुके हैं। इनमें से कई खिलाड़ी तो ऐसे हैं, जो 5 या इससे ज्यादा सीजन खेले और अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बावजूद टीम इंडिया में नहीं चुने गए।

सूर्यकुमार यादव ने लगातार 3 सीजन में 400 से ज्यादा रन बनाए
30 साल के सूर्यकुमार यादव लीग में 8 सीजन खेल चुके हैं। 2012 में उन्हें मुंबई इंडियंस ने खरीदा था, लेकिन टीम में सचिन तेंदुलकर, रोहित शर्मा और कीरोन पोलार्ड जैसे दिग्गजों की वजह से वे टीम में जगह नहीं बना पाए। इसके बाद 2014 में उन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने खरीदा। 2015 में हुए IPL में वे पहली बार हाइलाइट हुए, जब उन्होंने KKR से खेलते हुए मुंबई के खिलाफ मैच विनिंग 20 बॉल पर 46 रन की पारी खेली।

KKR से खेलते हुए उन्होंने 4 सीजन (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) के 54 मैच में 24 की औसत से 608 रन बनाए। वहीं, 2018 में मुंबई ने एक बार फिर खरीदा। MI से खेलते हुए उन्होंने पिछले 3 सीजन (2018, 2019, 2020) में 400 से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने पिछले 3 सीजन के 46 मैच में 37 की औसत से 1,416 रन बनाए। इस सीजन में तो उन्होंने कई मैच जिताने वाली पारी भी खेली।

22 साल के ईशान किशन मुंबई के लीडिंग स्कोरर रहे
लगातार दूसरी बार IPL चैम्पियन बनी मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए 22 साल के ईशान किशन सबसे ज्यादा 516 रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बने। उन्होंने टूर्नामेंट में सबसे ज्यादा 30 छक्के भी लगाए। 2016 के IPL में उन्हें पहली बार गुजरात लायंस ने खरीदा। वे लगातार 2 सीजन इसी टीम से खेले। गुजराज लायंस से खेलते हुए उन्होंने 16 मैच में 18 की औसत से 319 रन बनाए।

2018 में ईशान को मुंबई ने खरीदा। MI के लिए पहले 2 सीजन में कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। 2019 और 2020 में 21 मैचों में 376 रन बनाए। रोहित ने इस सीजन में एक बार फिर उनपर भरोसा जताया और वे टीम के लीड स्कोरर साबित हुए। इस सीजन में उन्होंने 14 मैच में 57.33 की औसत से 526 रन बनाए। 30 छक्कों के साथ वे सीजन के सबसे ज्यादा छक्के लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने। उन्होंने अपने शॉट सिलेक्शन और टाइमिंग से बड़े-बड़े दिग्गजों को इम्प्रेस किया।

संदीप शर्मा ने विराट कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया
संदीप शर्मा ने अपना IPL डेब्यू 2013 में किया था। 2013 से लेकर 2017 तक वे किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लिए खेले। 2018 में उन्हें सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने खरीदा। 2013 को छोड़ दें तो उन्होंने लगभग सभी सीजन में 10 से ज्यादा विकेट लिए। 2014 में वे 18 विकेट लेकर सीजन के टॉप-5 बॉलर्स की लिस्ट में शामिल हुए। 2016 (15 विकेट) और 2017 (17 विकेट) के साथ सीजन के टॉप-10 बॉलर्स में शामिल हुए। उन्होंने IPL में विराट कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया है।

पंजाब के लिए उन्होंने कुल 56 मैच खेले। इसमें 7.77 की इकोनॉमी और 21.8 की औसत से 71 विकेट लिए। वहीं, हैदराबाद से खेलते हुए उन्होंने 34 मैच में 38 विकेट लिए हैं। इस दौरान उनका इकोनॉमी रेट 7.6 और 27.9 का रहा। संदीप ने 13वें यानी इस सीजन में पावर-प्ले (1-6 ओवर) में 21.67 की औसत से 9 विकेट लिए। वहीं, मिडिल ओवर्स (7-15 ओवर) में 18.5 की औसत से 2 विकेट लिए। डेथ ओवर्स (16-20) में उन्होंने 55 की औसत से 3 विकेट लिए।

डेथ ओवर्स में राहुल तेवतिया की स्ट्राइक रेट टॉप-5 में शुमार
इस सीजन में किसी अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी ने अपने ऑलराउंड परफॉर्मेंस से सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित किया है, तो वो है राजस्थान रॉयल्स के राहुल तेवतिया। उन्होंने अपना IPL डेब्यू 2014 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से ही किया था। दो सीजन (सिर्फ 4 मैच) राजस्थान से खेलने के बाद 2017 में उन्हें किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने खरीद लिया। इस सीजन में भी उन्हें सिर्फ 3 मैच खेलने को मिला। इसके बाद 2018 में एक बार फिर उन्हें राजस्थान ने खरीद लिया।

2018 और 2019 में उन्होंने कुछ खास नहीं किया। लेकिन इस सीजन में मौका मिलते ही उन्होंने मौके को सही तरीके से भुनाया। उन्होंने सीजन में 14 मैच में 42.50 की औसत और 139.34 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 255 रन बनाए। साथ ही 10 विकेट भी लिए। डेथ ओवर्स में अपने पावर हीटिंग की क्षमता से उन्होंने अपने दम पर 2 मैच जिताए। उन्होंने क्रिस गेल के IPL में एक ओवर में सबसे ज्यादा 5 छक्के लगाने के रिकॉर्ड की भी बराबरी की। बॉलिंग में उनकी इकोनॉमी 7.08 थी। 25 रन पर 3 विकेट उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन रहा।

श्रेयस गोपाल ने लगातार 2 सीजन में 10 से ज्यादा विकेट लिए
IPL में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से खेलने वाले श्रेयस गोपाल ने लीग में अपना डेब्यू 2014 में मुंबई इंडियंस से किया था। पहले सीजन में ही वे काफी प्रॉमिसिंग खिलाड़ी साबित हुए। उन्होंने 4 मैच में 18.83 की औसत से 8 विकेट लिए। हालांकि, इसके बाद उन्हें मुंबई की टीम ने अगले 2 सीजन में कुछ खास मैच नहीं खिलाए। 2018 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने उन्हें खरीदा।

राजस्थान से खेलते हुए 2018 के IPL में उन्होंने 11 मैचों में 7.61 की इकोनॉमी रेट और 21.45 की औसत से 11 विकेट लिए और टीम के दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज बने। वहीं, 2019 में वे 14 मैचों में 7.22 की इकोनॉमी और 17.35 की औसत से 20 विकेट। वे 2019 में राजस्थान के लीडिंग विकेट टेकर थे। वहीं, टूर्नामेंट के टॉप-5 बॉलर्स में भी उनका नाम था। 2020 में उन्होंने 10 विकेट लिए। उनके गेंदबाजी की सबसे खास बात यह है कि वे पावर-प्ले के साथ-साथ मिडिल और डेथ ओवर्स में भी गेंदबाजी कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें