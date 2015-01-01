पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ISL 2020:चेन्नई ने जमशेदपुर FC को 2-1 से हराया, अनिरुद्ध थापा 7वें सीजन में गोल दागने वाले पहले भारतीय बने

वास्को द गामा25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनिरुद्ध थापा (बाएं) ने सीजन का सबसे तेज गोल दागा।

इंडियन सुपर लीग में मंगलवार को चेन्नईयन FC ने जमशेदपुर FC के 2-1 से हरा दिया। चेन्नई के लिए अनिरुद्ध थापा ने मैच के 52वें सेकंड और में गोल दागा। वे इस सीजन में गोल करने वाले पहले भारतीय बने। उनके अलावा इस्माइल गोन्काव्स ने 26वें मिनट में पेनल्टी पर चेन्नई के लिए दूसरा गोल किया। वहीं, जमशेदपुर के लिए नेरिजुस वाल्सकिस ने एक गोल किया।

थापा ने सीजन का सबसे तेज गोल दागा

थापा ने मैच शुरू होते ही गोल कर चेन्नई की टीम को बढ़त दिलाई। उन्होंने सीजन का सबसे तेज गोल दागा। ये चौथी बार है जब चेन्नई का कोई प्लेयर लीग में गोल करने वाला पहला भारतीय बना हो।

सीजनप्लेयरटीम
2014बलवंत सिंहचेन्नई
2015जेजे फनाईचेन्नई
2016जयेश राणेचेन्नई
2020-21अनिरुद्ध थापाचेन्नई

इसके बाद जमशेदपुर ने 20 मिनट तक शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया और बॉल पजेशन अपने पास रखा। हालांकि इस दौरान वे कोई गोल नहीं कर सके। 19वें मिनट में राफेल क्रिवलेरो को एक चांस मिला, लेकिन वे इसे गोल में तब्दील नहीं कर सके।

चेन्नई ने पेनल्टी पर दूसरा गोल दागा

26वें मिनट में जमशेदपुर की ओर से किए गए फाउल पर चेन्नई को पेनल्टी का मौका मिला। जिसे इस्माइल ने भुनाते हुए चेन्नई टीम को 2-0 की लीड दिला दी। 29वें मिनट में एकबार फिर चेन्नई को एक मौका मिला। इस्माइल गोन्काव्स ने याकूब सिलवेस्टर के पास शानदार हिट किया, लेकिन जमशेदपुर के गोलकीपर टीपी रेहनेश ने उसे सेव कर लिया।

चेन्नई के लिए खेल चुके वाल्सकिस ने जमशेदपुर को बराबरी दिलाई

मैच के 33वें मिनट में जमशेदपुर को फोर्स्ड सब्सटिट्यूट करना पड़ा। डिफेंडर पीटर हार्टले के इंज्युरी के बाद नरेंदर को मैदान पर भेजा गया। 37वें मिनट में नेरिजुस वाल्सकिस ने जमशेदपुर के लिए पहला गोल दागा। उन्होंने जाकिचंद के क्रॉस पर शानदार गोल किया। हालांकि, उन्होंने अपनी पुरानी टीम (चेन्नई) के खिलाफ गोल को सेलिब्रेट नहीं किया। फर्स्ट हाफ में चेन्नई ने जमशेदपुर पर 2-1 का लीड ले रखा था।

सेकंड हाफ में मिले मौके को भुना नहीं सकी जमशेदपुर की टीम

मैच के 68वें मिनट में जमशेदपुर को बराबरी का मौका मिला पर वे इसे भुना नहीं सके। चेन्नई के गोलकीपर विशाल कैथ से बॉल छूट गई। गोलपोस्ट के पास मौजूद जमशेदपुर के जाकिचंद के शॉट को चेन्नई के इनेस सिपोविच ने क्लीयर किया और गोल होने से बचा लिया।

सेकंड हाफ में चेन्नई ने डॉमिनेट किया

सेकंड हाफ में चेन्नई की टीम ने डॉमिनेट किया। उन्होंने कई काउंटर अटैक किए, लेकिन कोई गोल नहीं कर सके। मैच में जमशेदपुर के पास 57% बॉल पजेशन रहा। वहीं, चेन्नई के पास 43% बॉल पजेशन रहा। जमशेदपुर की टीम मिले मौकों को गोल में तब्दील करने में नाकाम रही। जमशेदपुर की टीम ने मैच में 395 पास कम्पलीट किए। वहीं, कुल 8 शॉट अटैंप्ट लिए। जिसमें से 2 शॉट ऑन टारगेट रहा।

जबकि चेन्नई की टीम ने 299 पास कम्पलीट किए। कुल 13 शॉट अटैंप्ट किए, जिसमें से 6 शॉट ऑन टारगेट रहा। मैच में चेन्नई ने 20 और जमशेदपुर ने 11 फाउल किए। चेन्नई के 2 खिलाड़ियों को यलो कार्ड भी मिला। मैच के सभी गोल पहले हाफ में ही हुए।

पिछले सीजन में चेन्नई के कोच थे ओवेन

इस सीजन में जमशेदपुर को कोच कर रहे ओवेन कॉय्ल पिछले सीजन में चेन्नईयन के कोच थे। वहीं, नेरिजुस वाल्सकिस पहली बार जमशेदपुर के लिए खेल रहे थे। पिछले सीजन में वे चेन्नई की टीम में थे और लीग के टॉप गोल स्कोरर थे।

