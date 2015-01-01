पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • ISL 2020 Hyderabad FC S Second Win Of The Season; Point Reached Table Top Five East Bengal Bengal

ISL में ईस्ट बंगाल की चौथी हार:हैदराबाद की सीजन की दूसरी जीत; पॉइंट टेबल में टॉप पांच में पहुंची

गोवा18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंडियन सुपर लीग में मंगलवार को हैदराबाद के खिलाफ मैच में ईस्ट बंगाल के गोलकीपर देबजीत मजूमदार ने गोल बचाने का प्रयास करते हुए।

इंडियन सुपर लीग (ISL)के मंगलवार रात को सातवें सीजन के खेले गए मैच में ईस्ट बंगाल को चौथी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। हैदराबाद ने ईस्ट बंगाल को 3-2 से हराया। बंगाल ने अब तक पांच मैच खेले हैं। इनमें से केवल एक मैच ड्रॉ रहा। वह एक अंक के साथ पॉइंट टेबल में सबसे नीचे है। वहीं दूसरी ओर हैदराबाद एफसी का सीजन की दूसरी जीत है। वह नौ अंकों के साथ पॉइंट टेबल में पांचवां स्थान पर पहुंच गई है।

शुरुआत में ईस्ट बंगाल ने ली लीड

ईस्ट बंगाल की ओर से जैक्वेस मैगहोमा ने गोल कर टीम को हैदराबाद पर 1-0 से बढ़त दिला दी। मैगहोमा बंगाल की ओर से गोल करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने। वहीं हैदराबाद को लीड और बराबरी करने के कई मौके मिले, लेकिन वह मौके को भुना नहीं सकी। इंजरी टाइम में हैदराबाद को पेनाल्टी मिला, लेकिन कप्तान एरिडन सांटाना गोल नहीं कर सके।

दूसरा हाफ में हैदराबाद हावी

दूसरा हाफ शुरु होते ही हैदराबाद एफसी हावी रहा। 54वें मिनट में उसने एक मौका खोया, लेकिन कप्तान सांटाना ने 56वें मिनट में गोल करते हुए स्कोर बराबर कर दिया। इस गोल में मोहम्मद यासिर का एसिस्ट रहा।

सांटाना यही नहीं रुके और इसी मिनट में एक और गोल करते हुए हैदराबाद को 2-1 से आगे कर दिया। सांटाना ने लिस्टन कोलाको के सहयोग से यह गोल किया। सांटाना ने इस सीजन का अपना चौथा गोल किया। 68वें मिनट में हैदराबाद ने तीसरा गोल करते हुए 3-1 की लीड ले ली। उसके लिए यह गोल हालीचरण नारजारे ने किया और इसमें लिस्टन कोलाको का एसिस्ट रहा।

बंगाल की ओर से मैगहोमा ने गोल कर स्कोर को 2-3 कर दिया

मैच के 81वें मिनट में बंगाल के मैगहोमा ने मैच का अपना दूसरा गोल करते हुए स्कोर 2-3 कर दिया। इस गोल में एंथोनी पिलकिंग्टन का योगदान रहा। हालांकि ईस्ट बंगाल के लिए इस मैच का अंतिम गोल रहा और इस तरह उसे अच्छा खेल दिखाने के बावजूद सीजन की चौथी हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

