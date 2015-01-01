पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ISL का आज से आगाज:कोरोनाकाल में देश में होने वाला यह पहला मेजर स्पोर्टिंग इवेंट; पहली बार 11 टीमें ट्रॉफी के लिए भिड़ेंगी

नई दिल्ली17 मिनट पहले
एटलेटिको डी कोलकाता ने 2019-20 में ISL ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की थी।

भारत के सबसे बड़े फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट इंडियन सुपर लीग के 7वें सीजन का आज से आगाज हो रहा है। कोरोना काल में यह भारत में आयोजित हो रहा पहला मेजर स्पोर्टिंग इवेंट है। ये टूर्नामेंट बिना दर्शकों के और गोवा के 3 स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया जा रहा है। इस साल ईस्ट बंगाल के लीग से जुड़ने के बाद 11 टीमें ट्रॉफी के लिए भिड़ेंगी।

115 मैच के बाद मिलेगा नया चैम्पियन

पहला मुकाबला डिफेंडिंग चैंपियन ATK मोहन बागान और केरला ब्लास्टर्स के बीच खेला जाएगा। 115 मैच के बाद अगले साल मार्च में लीग का नया चैंपियन मिलेगा।

ATK और मोहन बागान मिलकर बना ATK मोहन बागान

डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता ने जुलाई में आई-लीग की टीम मोहन बागान के साथ मिल गया था। इसके बाद टीम का नाम एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता मोहन बागान (ATK मोहन बागान) हो गया है। वहीं, गोवा लीग विनर्स शील्ड के डिफेंडिंग विनर्स हैं।

गोवा स्पोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर वीवीएम प्रभु देसाई ने बताया, ‘कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर ISL ने गोवा को चुना, यह गोवा सरकार के लिए गर्व की बात है। हम टूर्नामेंट के सफल आयोजन के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।’

पिछले सीजन (2019-20) से अलग क्या है :

  • हर क्लब को कम से कम 5 और ज्यादा से ज्यादा 7 विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को साइन करने का ऑप्शन होगा। इन विदेशी खिलाड़ियों में कम से कम एक खिलाड़ी एशियन फुटबॉल कन्फेडरेशन के देशों से होना चाहिए। ये नियम पिछले सीजन में नहीं था।
  • पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस साल स्कवाड में 35 खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया जा सकता है।
  • सब्सटिट्यूट के मामले में भी ISL ने नया नियम बनाया है। अब 3 की जगह 5 सब्सटिट्यूट किए जा सकेंगे।
  • कोविड-19 के कारण सभी मैच गोवा के तीन वेन्यू पर बायो-बबल में होंगे। दर्शकों को एंट्री नहीं होगी। इस साल ISL गोवा के 3 स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा। ये स्टेडियम हैं मडगांव का फातोर्दा स्टेडियम, बैम्बोलिम का जीएमसी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम और वास्को ड गामा का तिलक मैदान स्टेडियम
  • मैच में फैंस की एंट्री बैन है। इसलिए फैन वॉल बनाई जाएंगी।
  • इस साल 27 सितंबर को ईस्ट बंगाल की टीम ने लीग में एंट्री मारी। लीग में शामिल होने वाली यह 11वीं टीम है।
  • सीजन का सबसे बड़ा मुकाबला 27 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा। ATK मोहन बागान और ईस्ट बंगाल के मुकाबले के बीच 100 साल से ज्यादा पुरानी राइवलरी है।
  • कोराेना काल में खिलाड़ियों के स्वास्थ्य पर नजर रखने के लिए एक एप बनाया गया है, जिसमें सभी को रोजाना अपने स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारी देनी होगी।
टीमहोस्ट वेन्यू
एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता मोहन बागानफातोर्दा स्टेडियम
बेंगलुरुफातोर्दा स्टेडियम
गोवाफातोर्दा स्टेडियम
चेन्नईयनजीएमसी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम
केरल ब्लास्टर्सजीएमसी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम
मुंबई सिटीजीएमसी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम
ओडिशाजीएमसी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम
ईस्ट बंगालतिलक मैदान स्टेडियम
हैदराबादतिलक मैदान स्टेडियम
जमशेदपुरतिलक मैदान स्टेडियम
नॉर्थ-ईस्ट यूनाइटेडतिलक मैदान स्टेडियम
टीमकप्तानकिट मैन्युफैक्चरर
एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता मोहन बागानरॉय कृष्णानीविया
बेंगलुरुसुनील छेत्रीपूमा
गोवाएदु बेदियाSIX5SIX
चेन्नईयनपरफॉर्मेक्स
केरल ब्लास्टर्सरेयोर स्पोर्ट्स
मुंबई सिटीपूमा
ओडिशास्टीवन टेलरT10 स्पोर्ट्स
ईस्ट बंगालTYKA
हैदराबादT10 स्पोर्ट्स
जमशेदपुरपीटर हार्ट्लेनीविया
नॉर्थ-ईस्ट यूनाइटेडपरफॉर्मेक्स

3.5 करोड़ बढ़ी, चैंपियन को 8 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे

टूर्नामेंट की प्राइज मनी पिछली बार से 3.5 करोड़ रुपए बढ़ गई है। पिछले सीजन में प्राइज मनी 15 करोड़ रुपए थी, जो अब बढ़कर 18.5 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। चैंपियन को 8 करोड़ और रनरअप को 4 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे। वहीं, दोनों सेमीफाइनलिस्ट को 1.5-1.5 करोड़ दिए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा मैन ऑफ द मैच, मूमेंट ऑफ द मैच, फिटेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच, एमर्जिंग प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच आदि अवॉर्ड भी दिए जाएंगे।

टीमकितने सीजन खेलाचैम्पियन बनेलीग विनर्स शील्ड
एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता63 (2014, 2016, 2020)--------
बेंगलुरु31 (2019)--------
गोवा601 (2019-20)
चेन्नईयन62 (2015, 2018)--------
सीजनसबसे ज्यादा गोल करने वाला खिलाड़ीगोल्स
2014एलानो (चेन्नईयन)8
2015स्टीवन मेंडोजा (चेन्नईयन)13
2016मार्सेलिन्हो (दिल्ली डायनामोज)10
2017–18कोरो (गोवा)18
2018–19कोरो (गोवा)16
2019–20रॉय कृष्णा (ATK), नेरिजस वाल्सकिस (चेन्नईयन), बार्थोलोम्यू ओगबेचे (केरल ब्लास्टर्स)15
