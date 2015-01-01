पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ISL 2020:ATK मोहन बगान ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को हराया; कोरोना के बीच देश में यह पहला मेजर स्पोर्टिंग इवेंट

गोवा6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
67वें मिनट में मोहन बगान के रॉय कृष्णा ने न सिर्फ सीजन का पहला गोल किया, बल्कि अपनी टीम के लिए विजयी गोल भी किया।

भारत के सबसे बड़े फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट इंडियन सुपर लीग का 7वां सीजन शुक्रवार को शुरू हो गया। कोरोना काल में यह भारत में आयोजित हो रहा पहला मेजर स्पोर्टिंग इवेंट है। गोवा में खेले गए सीजन के पहले मुकाबले में डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन ATK मोहन बगान ने केरला ब्लास्टर्स को 1-0 से हरा दिया। मैच का एकमात्र गोल रॉय कृष्णा ने किया।

67वें मिनट में मोहन बगान को मिली बढ़त
मैच के पहले हाफ में दोनों टीमें गोल करने में सफल नहीं हो सकी। इसके बाद 67वें मिनट में मोहन बगान के रॉय कृष्णा ने न सिर्फ सीजन का पहला गोल किया, बल्कि अपनी टीम के लिए जीत के दरवाजे भी खोल दिए। उन्हें हीरो ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया।

ATK और मोहन बागान मिलकर बना ATK मोहन बागान
डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता ने जुलाई में आई-लीग की टीम मोहन बागान के साथ मिल गया था। इसके बाद टीम का नाम एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता मोहन बागान (ATK मोहन बागान) हो गया है। वहीं, गोवा लीग विनर्स शील्ड के डिफेंडिंग विनर्स हैं।

टीमकितने सीजन खेलाचैम्पियन बनेलीग विनर्स शील्ड
एटलेटिको डि कोलकाता63 (2014, 2016, 2020)--------
बेंगलुरु31 (2019)--------
गोवा601 (2019-20)
चेन्नईयन62 (2015, 2018)--------

प्राइज मनी 3.5 करोड़ रु. बढ़ी, चैंपियन को 8 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे
टूर्नामेंट की प्राइज मनी पिछली बार से 3.5 करोड़ रुपए बढ़ गई है। पिछले सीजन में प्राइज मनी 15 करोड़ रुपए थी, जो अब बढ़कर 18.5 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। चैंपियन को 8 करोड़ और रनरअप को 4 करोड़ रुपए मिलेंगे। वहीं, दोनों सेमीफाइनलिस्ट को 1.5-1.5 करोड़ दिए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा मैन ऑफ द मैच, मूमेंट ऑफ द मैच, फिटेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच, इमर्जिंग प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच आदि अवॉर्ड भी दिए जाएंगे।

सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने वाले खिलाड़ी

सीजनसबसे ज्यादा गोल करने वाला खिलाड़ीगोल्स
2014एलानो (चेन्नईयन)8
2015स्टीवन मेंडोजा (चेन्नईयन)13
2016मार्सेलिन्हो (दिल्ली डायनामोज)10
2017–18कोरो (गोवा)18
2018–19कोरो (गोवा)16
2019–20रॉय कृष्णा (ATK), नेरिजस वाल्सकिस (चेन्नईयन), बार्थोलोम्यू ओगबेचे (केरल ब्लास्टर्स)15
