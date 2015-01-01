पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ISL 2020:​​​​​​​एंगुलो ने बेंगलुरु के खिलाफ गोवा को हार से बचाया, मुकाबला 2-2 से ड्रॉ

गोवा10 मिनट पहले
बेंगलुरु FC और गोवा FC के बीच खेला गया इंडियन सुपर लीग का तीसरा मैच 2-2 से ड्रॉ रहा। मैच के हीरो गोवा के लिए डेब्यू कर रहे इगोर एंगुलो रहे।

इंडियन सुपर लीग (ISL) में रविवार को बेंगलुरु FC और गोवा FC के बीच खेला गया मुकाबला 2-2 से ड्रॉ हो गया। बेंगलुरु मैच में करीब 65 मिनट तक 2-0 से आगे थी, लेकिन इसके बाद गोवा के लिए डेब्यू कर रहे इगोर एंगुलो ने 66वें और 69वें मिनट में गोल दागकर अपनी टीम को हार से बचाया। बेंगलुरु के लिए क्लाइंटन सिल्वा ने 27वें और स्पेनिश डिफेंडर जुआन एंटोनियो गोंजालेज फर्नांडीज ने 57वें मिनट में गोल किया।

बेंगलुरु ने शुरू से ही बढ़िया खेल दिखाया
चौथे सीजन में बेंगलुरु की अगुवाई करने उतरे कप्तान सुनील छेत्री दूसरे और आशिक कुरुनियन 7वें मिनट में गोल करने से चूक गए। पूर्व चैम्पियन बेंगलुरु पहले 25 मिनट तक 65% बॉल पजेशन और 150 से अधिक पास के साथ मुकाबले में लगातार दबाव बना रही थी, इसका फायदा उसे गोल के रूप में मिला।

पहला हाफ बेंगलुरु के नाम
ISL में अपना पहला मैच खेल रहे 23 नंबर की जर्सी पहने मिडफील्डर ब्राजील के क्लाइंटन सिल्वा ने 27वें मिनट में शानदार गोल करके बेंगलुरु को मैच में 1-0 से आगे कर दिया। बेंगलुरु ने इसके बाद 65% बॉल पजेशन और 316 पास के साथ पहले हाफ में अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा। वहीं, मेजबान गोवा 35% बॉल पजेशन के साथ 142 पास ही कर पाई।

दूसरे हाफ में बेंगलुरु ने बढ़त दोगुनी की
दूसरे हाफ में दो बार की उपविजेता गोवा वापसी करने का दबाव लेकर उतरी। जबकि बेंगलुरु ने एक बदलाव के साथ मैदान पर कदम रखा। 57वें मिनट में स्पेनिश डिफेंडर जुआन गोंजालेज ने ISL में अपना 50वां मैच खेल रहे एरिक पातार्लू के पास पर गोल करके बेंगलुरु की बढ़त को 2-0 कर दिया।

दूसरे हाफ में गोवा की वापसी
मैच में दो गोलों से पिछड़ने के बाद गोवा के लिए वापसी करना मुश्किल हो गया था। लेकिन स्पेनिश फॉरवर्ड इगोर एंगुलो गोवा के लिए कुछ कर गुजरने के इरादे से मैदान पर उतरे थे और उन्होंने वो करके दिखाया। गोवा के लिए डेब्यू कर रहे एंगुलो ने पहले तो 66वें मिनट में ब्रैंडन फर्नांडीज के पास पर शानदार गोल करके टीम का खाता खोला और फिर 69वें मिनट में भी एक और गोल दागकर गोवा को 2-2 से बराबरी पर ला दिया। दूसरे गोल में भी फर्नांडीज का असिस्ट रहा।

