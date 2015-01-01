पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • ISL 2020 Match 4 Result Update Hyderabad FC Begin ISL Campaign With 1 0 Win Over Odisha FC

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ISL 2020:​​​​​​​कप्तान सांटाना के गोल से हैदराबाद की विजयी शुरुआत, ओडिशा को 1-0 से शिकस्त दी

गोवा27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मैच का एकमात्र गोल हैदराबाद के कप्तान एरिडेन सांटाना ने किया। उन्हें हीरो ऑफ द मैच भी चुना गया।

इंडियन सुपर लीग (ISL) के 7वें सीजन में अपने पहले मुकाबले में हैदराबाद FC ने ओडिशा FC को 1-0 से हरा दिया। मैच का एकमात्र गोल टूर्नामेंट में डेब्यू कर रहे हैदराबाद के कप्तान एरिडेन सांटाना ने किया। पूरे मैच में हैदराबाद की टीम ने अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा और मैच जीतकर अपनी टीम के लिए 3 पॉइंट्स पक्के किए।

पेनाल्टी पर किया गोल
पेनाल्टी एरिया में हालीचरण नारजारे का शॉट ओडिशा के कप्तान स्टीवन टेलर के हाथ पर लगी, जिसके बाद हैदराबाद को पेनाल्टी का मौका मिला। जिस पर सांटाना ने गोलकीपर अर्शदीप सिंह को छकाते हुए मैच का पहला और एकमात्र गोल किया।

हैदराबाद ने मौके भी गंवाए
हैदराबाद ने गोल करने के कई अच्छे मौके गंवाए। 5वें मिनट में लुइस साट्रे के कॉर्नर को सांटाना सही दिशा नहीं दे सके। उनका हेडर पोस्ट के करीब से निकल गया। इसी तरह 12वें मिनट में निखिल पुजारी पोस्ट के काफी करीब आकर गोल नहीं कर सके। हैदराबाद की टीम ने 15 मिनट में ओडिशा के डिफेंस की अच्छी परीक्षा ली। शुरुआती 20 मिनट में हैदराबाद ने 4 कॉर्नर हासिल किए।

दबाव का फायदा हैदराबाद ने उठाया
लगातार दबाव बनाकर खेलने का फायदा हैदराबाद को मिलता दिख रहा था। 34वें मिनट में हालीचरण नारजारे द्वारा पोस्ट की ओर निशाना लेकर दागे गए शॉट पर ओडिशा के कप्तान स्टीवन टेलर ने हाथ लगा दिया। इस पर रेफरी ने ओडिशा के खिलाफ पेनाल्टी दे दिया। साथ ही टेलर को यलो कार्ड भी दिखाया गया। इस पेनाल्टी पर 35वें मिनट में गोल करते हुए सांटाना ने हैदराबाद को 1-0 से आगे कर दिया।

बॉल पजेशन में भी हैदराबाद भारी
फर्स्ट हाफ हैदराबाद के नाम रहा। बॉल पजेशन के मामले में हैदराबाद 55% के साथ ओडिशा पर हावी रही। ओडिशा ने इस दौरान 165 पास किए जबकि हैदराबाद ने 199 पास किए। बराबरी करने के लिए ओडिशा के लिए नंदकुमार सेकर को 47वें मिनट में शानदार मौका मिला, लेकिन वह चूक गए।

53वें मिनट में हैदराबाद को एक और कॉर्नर मिला, लेकिन वह बेकार चला गया। 53वें मिनट में ओडिशा ने पहला बदलाव करते हुए मार्सेलिन्हो को बाहर किया और प्रेमजीत सिंह को अंदर लिया। 60वें मिनट में ओडिशा एफसी के गौरव बोरा को यलो कार्ड मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें