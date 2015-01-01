पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारतीय फुटबॉल में विदेशी खिलाड़ी:ISL के लिए सबसे ज्यादा ऑस्ट्रेलियन और स्पेनिश प्लेयर्स से कॉन्ट्रैक्ट, स्पेन के 21 और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 10 प्लेयर शामिल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ISL के 7वें सीजन में स्पेन के सबसे ज्यादा 21 प्लेयर्स टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे हैं। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 10 प्लेयर्स टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे हैं।-फाइल फोटो

भारत के सबसे बड़े फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट इंडियन सुपर लीग के 7वें सीजन में विदेशी खिलाड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ने से टूर्नामेंट ऑर्गेनाइजर्स बेहद खुश हैं। सीजन में विदेशी प्लेयर्स में सबसे ज्यादा ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग के खिलाड़ियों की संख्या बढ़ी है। ISL के 7वें सीजन में ऑस्ट्रेलियन A-लीग से 13 नए खिलाड़ी ISL टीमों द्वारा साइन किए गए। जबकि पिछले सीजन में ये संख्या सिर्फ 2 थी।

वहीं, स्पेनिश लीग से 9 नए खिलाड़ी साइन किए गए। इस साल स्पेन के सबसे ज्यादा 21 प्लेयर्स टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे हैं। वहीं, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 10 प्लेयर्स टूर्नामेंट खेल रहे हैं।

A-लीग में सबसे ज्यादा गोल करने वाला खिलाड़ी भी ISL में

एजेंसी के मुताबिक ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बाहर देशों से भी खिलाड़ी ISL खेलने आ रहे हैं। इंग्लिश स्ट्राइकर एडम ली फोंद्रे, जर्मनी के डिफेंडर माती स्टेनमैन और वेल्स के एरॉन होलोवे भी ISL का ये सीजन खेल रहे हैं। एडम फोंद्रे तो ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग के पिछले सीजन में सर्वाधिक गोल करने वाले खिलाड़ी भी रहे थे।

ISL 2020-21 में इन देशों से हैं सबसे ज्यादा प्लेयर्स:

देशप्लेयर्स की संख्या
स्पेन21
ऑस्ट्रेलिया10
ब्राजील8
इंग्लैंड4
पुर्तगाल, बेल्जियम, जर्मनी1

ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग में खिलाड़ियों के सैलरी कैप में 30% की कटौती

एजेंसी के मुताबिक ये सभी खिलाड़ी कोरोना के कारण ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग के सैलरी कैप में हुई कटौती की वजह से ISL की ओर आकर्षित हुए हैं और ये भारतीय लीग के लिए अच्छी बात है। ISL में नॉर्थ-ईस्ट यूनाइटेड की टीम से खेल रहे 26 साल के ऑस्ट्रेलियन डिफेंडर डिलन फॉक्स ने सितंबर में A-लीग की टीम सेंट्रल कोस्ट मरीनर्स की टीम को छोड़ दिया था।

ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग में कोई विकास नहीं

फॉक्स ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग को लेकर फिलहाल असमंजस की स्थिति है। टूर्नामेंट के होने या न होने पर अभी कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा, 'ऐसे में मैंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से बाहर निकलकर एशिया में खुद को आजमाने का सोचा। पिछले कुछ सालों में ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग ने कोई विकास नहीं किया है। A-लीग खेलने वाले बाकी खिलाड़ियों को भी ऐसा ही लगता है।'

फॉक्स का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फिलहाल 1 सीजन का है। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि ये उनके करियर का सबसे बड़ा डिसीजन है और वे इस अवसर को अच्छे से भुनाना चाहते हैं।

नए नियमों के कारण भी बढ़ी है ऑस्ट्रेलियन खिलाड़ियों की संख्या

ISL के 7वें सीजन के एक नए नियम के मुताबिक हर क्लब को कम से कम 5 और ज्यादा से ज्यादा 7 विदेशी खिलाड़ियों को साइन करना था। इन विदेशी खिलाड़ियों में कम से कम एक खिलाड़ी एशियन फुटबॉल कन्फेडरेशन (AFC) के देशों से होना चाहिए था। ये नियम पिछले सीजन में नहीं था। इन्वेंटिव स्पोर्ट्स के बलजीत सिंह रिहाल के मुताबिक ऑस्ट्रेलियन खिलाड़ियों को साइन करने का ये भी एक कारण हो सकता है।

बलजीत ने कहा, 'ईरान और उज्बेकिस्तान के प्लेयर्स भी भारत आना चाहते हैं, लेकिन भारतीय क्लब्स के लिए इनके आंकड़े और जानकारी निकालना ज्यादा मुश्किल है। जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग के बारे सबको पता है और वहां के प्लेयर्स के आंकड़े आसानी से मिल जाते हैं।'

ISL 2020-21 में 11 टीमों ने विदेशी कोच साइन किए

टीमकोचदेश
ATK मोहन बागानएंटोनियो लोपेजस्पेन
बेंगलुरुकार्ल्स कुआद्रातस्पेन
चेन्नईनसाबा लाजियोहंगरी
ईस्ट बंगालरॉबी फोलरइंग्लैंड
गोवाजुआन फैरांदोस्पेन
हैदराबादमैनुअल रोकास्पेन
जमशेदपुरओवेन कॉय्लस्कॉटलैंड
केरला ब्लास्टर्सकिबु विक्युनास्पेन
मुंबई सिटीसर्जियो लोबेरास्पेन
नॉर्थ-ईस्ट यूनाइटेडगेरार्ड नूसस्पेन
ओडिशास्टुअर्ट बैक्सटरस्कॉटलैंड

ISL टीम के कोच भी AFC देशों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दे रहे तवज्जो

इसके कई और कारण भी हैं। इंग्लैंड और लिवरपूल के पूर्व स्ट्राइकर रॉबी फोलर ने जून में A-लीग की टीम ब्रिसबेन रोअर के हेड कोच के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। इसके बाद अक्टूबर में उन्होंने ISL के दिग्गज क्लब ईस्ट बंगाल के कोच पद के लिए नियुक्त किया गया। कोच बनते ही उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग के 3 खिलाड़ियों को साइन किया था।

ISL में ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग से ज्यादा पैसा

बेंगलुरु FC से खेलने वाले एरिक पर्तालू ISL खेलने वाले सबसे पुराने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी हैं। वे इस साल ISL का अपना चौथा सीजन खेल रहे हैं। पर्तालू ने कहा कि भारत खिलाड़ियों को ज्यादा स्थिरता देता है, जो कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग में नहीं है। यहां निश्चित तौर पर A-लीग से ज्यादा पैसा है। A-लीग में अगर प्लेयर्स से ये बोला जाए कि आपको सिर्फ सैलरी का 70% ही दिया जाएगा, तो वे ये सोचेंगे कि हमने ऐसा क्या नहीं किया, जो हमारी बाकी की सैलरी काटी जा रही है। इसलिए आप पहले की अपेक्षा ज्यादा खिलाड़ियों को ISL खेलते हुए देख रहे हैं।

कोरोना के कारण A-लीग ने रेवेन्यू में कटौती का फैसला किया

बता दें कि 2005 में शुरु हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियन लीग ने कोरोना की वजह से इस साल में सैलरी कैप में भारी कटौती करने का फैसला किया। एजेंसी के मुताबिक A-लीग ने फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स द्वारा कॉन्ट्रैक्ट रद्द करने के बाद रेवेन्यू गिराने का फैसला किया था। साथ ही खिलाड़ियों के सैलरी कैप में भी 30% तक कटौती करने का ऐलान किया था।

