जेनिक ने जीता सोफिया ओपन:12 सालों में ATP टाइटल जीतने वाले सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी बने सिनर, निशिकोरी के नाम है रिकॉर्ड

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेनिक सिनर कोई भी ATP टाइटल जीतने वाले सबसे युवा इटालियन खिलाड़ी हैं।

19 साल के जेनिक सिनर पिछले 12 सालों में ATP टाइटल जीतने वाले सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। उन्होंने शनिवार को कनाडा के वासेक पोस्पिसिल को सोफिया ओपन के फाइनल में हराकर ये उपलब्धि अपने नाम की। 12 साल पहले (2008) केई निशिकोरी ने 18 साल की उम्र में डेलरे बीच ओपन जीतकर ये रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया था।

ATP टाइटल जीतने वाले सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी

वर्ल्ड नंबर-44 सिनर ने वर्ल्ड नंबर-72 पोस्पिसिल को फाइनल में 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 से हराकर सीजन की 19वीं जीत हासिल की। वह कोई भी ATP टाइटल जीतने वाले सबसे युवा इटालियन खिलाड़ी हैं। जीत के बाद सिनर ने कहा कि टूर्नामेंट जीतना बेहद खास रहा।

खुद को फिट महसूस कर रहा हूं

जेनिक सिनर ने कहा, 'मैंने इस हफ्ते खुद को फिट पाया। इस तरह के फाइनल खेलना, जिसमें तीसरा राउंड टाई ब्रेकर में जाए और आप 7-6 से जीत दर्ज करें, हमेशा कठिन होता है। लेकिन जब आप जीतते हो, तो ये एहसास सीधे राउंड में जीतने से भी बेहतर है। ये हफ्ता मेरे लिए बेहद खास है।'

साल में पहला टूर लेवल खिताब जीतने वाले 6वें खिलाड़ी

जेनिक सिनर इस साल 1 टूर लेवल टाइटल जीतने वाले छठवें खिलाड़ी हैं। इससे पहले यूगो हमबर्ट, कैस्पर रूड, मियोमीर केचमैनोविच, थियागो सेबोथ वाइल्ड, जो मिलमैन ने भी इस साल 1-1 टूर लेवल टाइटल जीता था।

नडाल भी कर चुके हैं जेनिक सिनर की तारीफ

इससे पहले वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 राफेल नडाल ने भी सिनर की तारीफ की थी। नडाल ने इस साल साल फ्रेंच ओपन के क्वार्टर फाइनल में सिनर को 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1 से हराया था। मैच के बाद नडाल ने कहा था कि सिनर बेहद प्रतिभाशाली युवा खिलाड़ी हैं। उनके पास शानदार शॉट्स हैं। शुरुआती दो राउंड काफी मुश्किल थे। पहले सेट में मैं भाग्यशाली रहा।

