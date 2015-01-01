पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Sports
  KL Rahul Said Nobody Can Fill MS Dhoni's Place, If Opportunity Presents, Would Love To Keep In Next Three World Cups India Vs Australia

राहुल का धोनी पर बयान:कहा- माही की जगह कोई नहीं ले सकता; मौका मिला तो अगले 3 वर्ल्ड कप में विकेटकीपिंग करना चाहूंगा

सिडनी9 मिनट पहले
राहुल ने कहा कि धोनी ने हमें विकेटकीपर और बैट्समैन का रोल एकसाथ निभाना सिखाया। - फाइल फोटो

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज से पहले भारत के उपकप्तान केएल राहुल ने कहा है कि टीम में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की जगह कोई नहीं ले सकता। उन्होंने कहा, 'धोनी ने हमें सिखाया कि विकेटकीपर और बैट्समैन का रोल एकसाथ कैसे निभाया जा सकता है।' राहुल ने कहा कि अगर उन्हें मौका मिलता है तो वे अगले 3 वर्ल्ड कप में विकेटकीपिंग करना चाहेंगे। बता दें कि 2021 और 2022 में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप होना है। जबकि 2023 में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाएगा।

धोनी की तरह स्पिनर्स को गाइड करना चाहता हूं

राहुल ने कहा, 'धोनी स्पिनर्स को भी अच्छा गाइड करते थे। मेरी कुलदीप यादव, रविंद्र जडेजा और युजवेंद्र चहल के साथ अच्छी दोस्ती है। अगर मुझे मौका मिला तो मैं भी अपना एक्सपीरियंस उनसे शेयर करना चाहूंगा। मैंने इस साल जनवरी में न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर अपने विकेटकीपिंग रोल को अच्छे से निभाया था। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर भी मैं उस प्रदर्शन को दोहराना चाहूंगा।'

अलग-अलग फॉर्मेट पर बैटिंग पोजिशन निर्भर

राहुल ने कहा कि उनका बैटिंग पोजिशन क्रिकेट के अलग-अलग फॉर्मेट पर निर्भर करेगा। उन्होंने कहा, 'मेरी टीम मुझे जिस पोजिशन पर बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए भेजेगी मैं वहां बल्लेबाजी करूंगा। ये टीम कॉम्बिनेशन और फॉर्मेट पर निर्भर करेगा। पिछले वनडे सीरीज में मैंने 5वें नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी की थी। मैंने अपने उस रोल को एंजॉय किया था। इसलिए टीम मुझे जो भी रोल देगी, मैं उसे करने के लिए तैयार हूं।

राहुल ने कहा, 'मैंने लंबे समय से वनडे नहीं खेला है। मुझे कभी लगातार मौके नहीं मिले। मुझे खुशी है कि मैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टीम में हूं। मेरे विकेटकीपिंग करने से टीम को एक एक्सट्रा बैट्समैन या बॉलर को टीम में शामिल करने में आसानी होती है।'

IPL से आत्मविश्वास मिला, कई नई चीजें सीखने को मिलीं

राहुल ने कहा कि किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लिए कप्तानी और विकेटकीपिंग करने से उन्हें काफी आत्मविश्वास मिला है। उन्होंने कहा, 'IPL के दौरान भी मुझे ऐसा ही मौका मिला था। मेरे लिए यह नया और चैलेंजिंग था। धीरे-धीरे मैं उस रोल में ढला और फिर मुझे पंजाब की कप्तानी में मजा आने लगा। मुझे उम्मीद है कि भारत के लिए भी मैं यही रोल निभा सकूंगा।'

राहुल ने कहा, 'मैंने IPL से यह सीखा कि आप उस क्षण में कैसे एक्ट कर सकते हैं। बैटिंग के दौरान आप यह सोचें कि आप इस मैच में कैसे जीत दिला सकते हैं। कीपर के तौर जब गेंदबाज बॉल डालने वाला होता है, तो आप लीडर की तरह नहीं सोचते। तब आप यह सोचते हो कि अगले क्षण क्या होने वाला है और आपका रिएक्शन क्या होगा।'

एक साल बाद राहुल की टेस्ट टीम में हुई वापसी

बता दें कि वन-डे और टी-20 में अच्छी फॉर्म की बदौलत उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की तीनों टीमों में जगह मिली है। वन-डे और टी-20 में चोटिल रोहित शर्मा की जगह केएल राहुल को उप-कप्तान बनाया गया है। जबकि एक साल बाद टेस्ट टीम में भी वापसी हुई है। उन्होंने अपना अंतिम टेस्ट मैच अगस्त, 2019 में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेला था।

