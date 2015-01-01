पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एनालिसिस:कोहली ने आईपीएल में करिअर स्ट्राइक रेट से धीमा खेल दिखाया, राहुल की भी यही परेशानी

मुंबई35 मिनट पहले
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर टी20 टीम में शामिल 16 खिलाड़ियों के आईपीएल के प्रदर्शन का लेखा-जोखा
  • तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी और दीपक चाहर के स्ट्राइक रेट में कमी आई

आईपीएल-13 के मुकाबले खत्म हो गए हैं। टीम इंडिया अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाएगी। टीम को वहां तीन टी-20 के अलावा वनडे और टेस्ट सीरीज भी खेलनी है। टी-20 टीम में शामिल 16 खिलाड़ियों के लीग का प्रदर्शन देखें तो कप्तान विराट कोहली और उपकप्तान लोकेश राहुल दोनों ने धीमा खेल दिखाया। दोनों का लीग का स्ट्राइक रेट करिअर स्ट्राइक रेट से भी धीमा रहा। गेंदबाजी की बात की जाए तो मोहम्मद शमी और दीपक चाहर के स्ट्राइक रेट में बढ़ोतरी हुई। 16 खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन का एनालिसिस।

1. कोहली हर 100 गेंद पर 17 रन कम बना रहे: कोहली ने लीग के 15 मैच में 42 की औसत से 466 रन बनाए। 3 अर्धशतक भी। स्ट्राइक रेट 121 का रहा। उनका इंटरनेशनल करिअर स्ट्राइक रेट 138 का है। यानी कोहली हर 100वीं गेंद पर अब 17 रन कम बना रहे हैं। औसत में भी कमी आई है।

2. राहुल ने सबसे ज्यादा रन तो बनाए पर खेल धीमा रहा: ओपनर बल्लेबाज और उपकप्तान लोकेश राहुल ने लीग के 14 मैच में 56 की औसत से सबसे ज्यादा 670 रन बनाए। एक शतक और 5 अर्धशतक लगाए। स्ट्राइक रेट 12. का रहा। इंटरनेशनल की बात करें तो उनका स्ट्राइक रेट 146 का है।

3. मयंक अग्रवाल ने खुद को बतौर ओपनर साबित किया: मयंक अग्रवाल पहली बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टी20 इंटरनेशनल खेल सकते हैं। लीग के 11 मैचों में इन्होंने 3. की औसत से 424 रन बनाए। 1 शतक और 2 अर्धशतक भी लगाए। स्ट्राइक रेट भी 156 का। टी20 करिअर में 147 मैच में 26 की औसत से 3393 रन बना चुके हैं।

4. धवन ने दो शतक लगाए लेकिन 4 बार शून्य पर आउट हुए: ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन ने लीग के 17 मैच में 44 की औसत से 618 रन बनाए। 2 शतक लगाने वाले इकलौते खिलाड़ी रहे। 4 अर्धशतक भी लगाए। लेकिन प्रदर्शन में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव रहता है। लीग में वे चार बार शून्य पर आउट हुए।

5. अय्यर ने खुद को मिडिल ऑर्डर में स्थापित किया: श्रेयस अय्यर ने लीग के 17 मैच में 35 की औसत से 519 रन बनाए। 3 अर्धशतक लगाए। कई बार पारी लड़खड़ाने पर टीम को संभाला। वनडे के बाद अय्यर ने खुद को टी20 में मिडिल ऑर्डर में स्थापित किया है।

6. मनीष पांडे में निरंतरता की कमी, 3 अर्धशतक लगाए: मनीष पांडे के प्रदर्शन में निरंतरता की कमी रही। लीग के 16.मैच में 33 की औसत से 425 रन बनाए। 3 अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली। फील्डिंग में भी कई कैच छोड़े। टी20 इंटरनेशनल के 38 मैच में 707 रन।

7. पंड्या ने बल्ले से दम दिखाया लेकिन गेंदबाजी पर अभी भी संशय: हार्दिक पंड्या ने लीग के 14 मैचों में 35 की औसत से 281 रन बनाए। एक अर्धशतक भी लगाया। स्ट्राइक रेट लगभग 180 का। 25 छक्के मारे। लेकिन उन्होंने बतौर गेंदबाज एक भी गेंद नहीं डाली। यह टीम के लिए परेशानी की बात है।

8. सैमसन के पहले 2 मैच में 2 अर्धशतक, अंतिम 12 मैच में सिर्फ एक: विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज संजू सैमसन ने पहले दो मैच में दो अर्धशतक लगाए। लेकिन अगले 12 मैच में सिर्फ एक। उन्होंने तीन अर्धशतक के साथ 375 रन बनाए। प्रदर्शन में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव रहा।

इशान किशन, सूर्यकुमार और राहुल चाहर को अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बाद भी नहीं मिली जगह

विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज इशान किशन, सूर्यकुमार यादव और लेग स्पिनर राहुल चाहर अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बाद भी टी20 टीम में जगह नहीं बना सके। इशान ने 14 मैच में 57 की औसत से 516 रन बनाए। 4 अर्धशतक भी। सबसे ज्यादा 30 छक्के लगाए। सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 480 रन बनाए। वहीं लेग स्पिनर राहुल चाहर ने 15 मैच में 15 विकेट लिए।

गेंदबाजी: बुमराह और चहल पहले की तरह अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं

9. बुमराह पहले की तरह खतरनाक, दो बार चार विकेट लिए: तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने 15 मैच में 27 विकेट लिए। इकोनॉमी 6.73 की रही। 2 बार 4 विकेट झटके। स्ट्राइक रेट 13.3 का। टी20 इंटरनेशनल के 50 मैच में 59.विकेट ले चुके हैं।

10. चहल मिडिल ओवरों में कारगर, इकोनॉमी भी बेहतर हुई: लेग स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल ने 15 मैच में 19 की औसत से 21 विकेट लिए। इकोनॉमी 7.08 की और स्ट्राइक रेट 16.3 का रहा। टी20 इंटरनेशनल के 42 मैच में 24 की औसत से 55 विकेट लिए हैं।

11. शमी ने नई गेंद से विकेट लिए, लेकिन काफी महंगे साबित हुए: तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी ने 14 मैच में 23 की औसत से 20 विकेट लिए। इकोनॉमी 8.57 की जबकि स्ट्राइक रेट 16.1 का रहा। नई गेंद से अच्छी गेंदबाजी की। वहीं टी20 इंटरनेशनल के 11.मैच में 12 विकेट ले चुके हैं।

12. दीपक चाहर का प्रदर्शन औसत रहा, इकोनॉमी भी खराब रही: तेज गेंदबाज दीपक चाहर मौजूदा सीजन में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सके। 14 मैच में 12.विकेट ही ले सके। इकोनॉमी 7.61 की रही। टी20 इंटरनेशनल के 10 मैच में 15 की औसत से 17 विकेट लिए हैं।

13. नटराजन यॉर्कर किंग रहे, इंटरनेशनल डेब्यू करने का मौका: बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज टी नजराजन ने लीग के मौजूदा सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा यॉर्कर गेंदें फेंकी। 16 मैच में 16 विकेट लिए। इकोनॉमी 8.02 की और स्ट्राइक रेट 23.5 का रहा। इंटरनेशनल डेब्यू कर सकते हैं।

14. सैनी का प्रदर्शन फीका रहा लेकिन स्लॉग ओवरों में अच्छी गेंदबाजी की: तेज गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी ने सीजन में औसत प्रदर्शन किया। वे 13 मैच में सिर्फ 6 विकेट ले सके। इकोनॉमी 8.29 की रही। स्लॉग ओवरों में अच्छी गेंदबाजी और स्पीड के कारण मौका मिला।
ऑलराउंडर

15. जडेजा गेंद और बल्ले दोनों से औसत रहे, अनुभव का फायदा मिला: बाएं हाथ के स्पिनर रवींद्र जडेजा लीग के मौजूदा सीजन में 14 मैच में सिर्फ 6 विकेट ले सके। इकॉनामी 8.75 की और स्ट्राइक रेट 36.3 की रही। बल्लेबाजी में एक अर्धशतक के साथ 232 रन बनाए। टी20 इंटरनेशनल में 49 मैच का अनुभव।

16. वाशिंगटन सुंदर सबसे कंजूस भारतीय गेंदबाज रहे, रन भी बनाए: ऑफ स्पिनर वाशिंगटन सुंदर लीग के मौजूदा सीजन में सबसे कंजूस भारतीय गेंदबाज रहे। 15 मैच में 8 विकेट लिए और इकोनॉमी सिर्फ 5.96 की रही। 111 रन भी बनाए। नई गेंद से गेंदबाजी करने में माहिर। लीग में कई बार ऐसा किया।

