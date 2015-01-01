पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Sports
  LaLiga Salary Cap Real Madrid Get's Highest Cap Barcelona's Cap Slashed Due To Coronavirus Crisis, LaLiga Announced The Salary Caps For The 2020 21 Season

ला लिगा:कोरोना की वजह से स्पेनिश क्लब्स को भारी नुकसान, सैलरी कैप में 52.7 अरब रु. की कटौती; बार्सिलोना को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
सैलरी कैप में कटौती से सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान बार्सिलोना को हुआ। वहीं, रियल मैड्रिड के पास इस सीजन का सबसे बड़ा बजट होगा।-फाइल फोटो

स्पेनिश लीग ला लिगा में फर्स्ट डिवीजन क्लब्स ने अपने सैलरी कैप में कुल 600 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 52.75 अरब रुपए) की कटौती की है। क्लब ने ये फैसला कोरोना के चलते हो रहे नुकसान की वजह से लिया है। सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान बार्सिलोना और वेलेंसिया को सहना पड़ा है। वहीं, रियल मैड्रिड के पास इस सीजन का सबसे बड़ा बजट होगा।

कोरोना की वजह से स्टेडियम नहीं पहुंचे दर्शक, हुआ घाटा

इससे पहले ला लिगा के अध्यक्ष जेवियर तेबास ने कहा था कि कोविड-19 में फैन के स्टेडियम में नहीं आने की वजह से काफी घाटा सहना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए स्पेनिश टीमों को अपने स्पोर्टिंग स्टाफ बजट से कुल 500 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 44 अरब रुपए) की कटौती करनी होगी।

फाइनेंशियल कंट्रोल नॉर्म्स में 3 पार्ट्स में चेंजिंग

वहीं, ला लिगा के जनरल डायरेक्टर जोस गुएरा ने कहा था कि हमने अपने फाइनेंशियल कंट्रोल नॉर्म्स में 3 पार्ट्स में चेंजिंग की है। हमने ये फैसला कोरोना के प्रभाव को देखते हुए लिया है। हमें इस परिस्थिति में ढलने में समय लगेगा। टीमों और क्लब को इस परिस्थिति में ढलना होगा।

2020-21 सीजन के लिए टॉप-10 ला लिगा टीमों का सैलरी कैप (राशि मिलियन यूरो में)

टीम2020-212019-202018-19
रियल मैड्रिड468.53641.05566.5
बार्सिलोना382.72671.43632.9
एटलेटिको मैड्रिड252.72348.5293
सेविला185.81185.17162.7
विल्लारियल145.24108.59109.1
एथलेटिक बिलबाओ119.82103.1887.8
वेलेंसिया103.4170.67164.6
रियल सोसियादाद100.8881.1380.8
बेटिस71.3100.3597.1
सेल्टा62.5362.1250.9

सैलरी कैप में कटौती से बार्सिलोना को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

नए सैलरी कैप से सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान स्पेन के दिग्गज क्लब बार्सिलोना को हुआ है। बार्सिलोना ने हाल ही में अपने खिलाड़ियों की सैलरी में 30% की कटौती की बात कही थी। बार्सिलोना ने इस सीजन के लिए सैलरी कैप में लगभग 300 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 26.37 अरब रु.) की कटौती की है। 2020-21 सीजन के लिए उनकी सैलरी कैप 382.7 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 33.59 अरब रु.) होगी, जो पिछले सीजन में 671.4 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 59 अरब रु.) थी।

रियल मैड्रिड के पास सीजन का सबसे बड़ा बजट

सैलरी कैप में कटौती के बावजूद रियल मैड्रिड के पास इस सीजन का सबसे बड़ा बजट होगा। 2020-21 सीजन के लिए रियल मैड्रिड की सैलरी कैप 468.5 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 41.15 अरब रु.) होगी, जो पिछले सीजन में 641 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 56.36 अरब रु.) थी। एटलेटिको मैड्रिड ने सैलरी कैप में 131.8 मिलियन यूरो (करीब 11.6 अरब रु.) की कटौती की।

कोरोना की वजह से ला लिगा को हुआ घाटा

ला लिगा के फर्स्ट डिवीजन के 20 क्लब ने इस सीजन में कुल 2.33 बिलियन यूरो (2.03 खरब रु.) ही खर्च कर पाएंगे। पिछले सीजन के मुकाबले यह 610 मिलियन यूरो (53.63 अरब रु.) कम है।

