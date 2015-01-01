पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीफा अवॉर्ड्स 2020:मेसी, रोनाल्डो समेत 11 खिलाड़ी बेस्ट प्लेयर के लिए नामित; लेवानडॉस्की खिताब के प्रबल दावेदार

ज्यूरिक5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेसी (दाएं) ने रिकॉर्ड 6वीं बार और रोनाल्डो ने 5 बार ये अवॉर्ड जीता है। लेवानडॉस्की (बीच में) इस बार के खिताब के प्रबल दावेदार हैं।

पुर्तगाल के स्टार स्ट्राइकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, अर्जेंटीना के लियोनल मेसी, इजिप्ट के मोहम्मद सालाह और पोलैंड के रॉबर्ट लेवानडॉस्की को बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स प्लेयर अवॉर्ड (फीफा बेलोन डी'ओर) के लिए नामित किया गया है। फीफा ने बुधवार को बेस्ट फुटबॉल अवॉर्ड के कई कैटेगरी के लिए नामों का ऐलान किया। अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी का वर्चुअल आयोजन 17 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। पहले यह अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी सितंबर में आयोजित की जानी थी, लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इसे स्थगित करना पड़ा था।

मेसी ने रिकॉर्ड 6 बार बैलोन डी'ओर अवॉर्ड जीता

मेसी ने पिछले साल रिकॉर्ड 6वीं बार बैलोन डी'ओर अवॉर्ड जीता। इस मामले में उन्होंने रोनाल्डो (5 बार) को पीछे छोड़ दिया। पिछले 12 साल में मेसी (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019) ने 6 और रोनाल्डो (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) ने पांच बार यह पुरस्कार अपने नाम किया। 2018 में क्रोएशिया और रियल मैड्रिड के लुका मोदरिच ने यह पुरस्कार जीता था।

प्लेयरदेशकितनी बार जीता खिताब
लियोनल मेसीअर्जेंटीना6
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डोपुर्तगाल5
रोनाल्डोब्राजील3
जिनेदिन जिदानफ्रांस3
रोनाल्डिन्होब्राजील2

लेवानडॉस्की प्रबल दावेदार

इस साल UEFA मेन्स प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर का अवॉर्ड जीत चुके लेवानडॉस्की मेन्स कैटेगरी में फीफा अवॉर्ड के लिए प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने 2019-20 चैम्पियंस लीग में अपने दम पर क्लब बायर्न म्यूनिख को चैम्पियन बनाया था। पिछली बार मेसी ने ये खिताब अपने नाम किया था। वहीं बेस्ट वुमन्स प्लेयर के लिए लूसी ब्रॉन्ज, डेल्फ़िन केस्केरिनो, कैरोलीन ग्राहम हैनसेन समेत 11 प्लेयर्स को नामित किया गया है।

बेस्ट मेन्स और वुमन्स गोलकीपर के लिए 6-6 खिलाड़ी नामित

वहीं, बेस्ट मेन्स और वुमन्स गोलकीपर के लिए 6-6 खिलाड़ियों को नामित किया गया है। मेन्स कैटेगरी में पिछले बार के विजेता एलिसन बेकर, थिबाउट कोर्टियस, केलर नावास, मैनुअल नुएर समेत 6 खिलाड़ियों को नॉमिनेशन मिला है। जबकि वुमन्स कैटेगरी में एन-कैटरीन बर्जर, सारा बौहदी, क्रिस्चियन एंडलर समेत 6 खिलाड़ियों को नॉमिनेट किया गया।

बेस्ट कोच अवॉर्ड के लिए जुर्गेन क्लोप्प भी नामित

बेस्ट कोच अवॉर्ड के लिए मेन्स में 5 और वुमन्स में 7 कोच को नामित किया गया। वुमन्स कैटेगरी में लुइस कोर्टेस और रीता ग्वारिनो को नामित किया गया। जबकि, मेन्स कैटेगरी में पिछले बार के विजेता जुर्गेन क्लोप्प, मार्सेलो बिएलसा और जिनेदिन जिदान जैसे कोच को नामित किया गया।

मेन्स फुटबॉल के लिए नॉमिनेशन:

फीफा बेस्ट प्लेयर : क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, लियोनल मेसी, मोहम्मद सालाह, रॉबर्ट लेवानडॉस्की, थिएगो अलसांटरा, केविन डी ब्रुइन, सादियो माने, कीलियन एमबाप्पे, नेमार, सर्जियो रामोस और वर्जिल वॉन डिक

फीफा बेस्ट गोलकीपर : एलिसन बेकर, थिबाउट कोर्टियस, केलर नावास, मैनुअल नुएर, जान ओब्लाक और मार्क-आंद्रे स्टीगन

फीफा बेस्ट कोच : मार्सेलो बिएलसा, हंस-डाइटर फ्लिक, जुर्गेन क्लोप्प, जूलेन लोपेटेगुई और जिनेदिन जिदान

वुमन्स फुटबॉल के लिए नॉमिनेशन

फीफा बेस्ट प्लेयर : लुसी ब्रॉन्ज, डेल्फ़िन केस्केरिनो, कैरोलीन ग्राहम हैनसेन, पेरनील हार्डर, जेनिफर हर्मोसो, जी सो-युन, सैम केर, साकी कुमागाई, डेज़सेनिफर मेरोसन, विवियन मिडेमा और वेंडी रेनार्ड

फीफा बेस्ट गोलकीपर : ऐन-कैटरीन बर्जर, सारा बौहदी, क्रिस्चियन एंडलर, हेडविग लिंडहल, एलिसा नेहर और ऐली रोबक

फीफा बेस्ट कोच : लुइस कोर्टेस, रीता ग्वारिनो, एम्मा हेस, स्टीफ़न लेर्च, हेज रिइज़, जीन-ल्यूक और सरीना विगमैन

कैप्टन और कोच के अलावा फैन भी कर सकेंगे वोट

हर कैटेगरी के लिए कैंडिडेट को 2 एक्सपर्ट्स के पैनल ने चुना है। फीफा ने कहा कि अवॉर्ड्स के विनर वोट के द्वारा तय किए जाएंगे। विनर विभिन्न देशों के कप्तान और कोच के साथ-साथ 200 पत्रकार के वोट्स के आधार पर तय किए जाएंगे। साथ ही फैन भी ऑनलाइन बैलेट से अपने फेवरेट को वोट दे सकेंगे। वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया आज से शुरू होगी और 9 दिसंबर को खत्म होगी।

मेसी और रेपिनो को मिला था अवॉर्ड

2019 में 23 सितंबर को बेस्ट फीफा फुटबॉल अवॉर्ड्स का आयोजन किया गया था। अर्जेंटीना के लियोनल मेसी ने बेस्ट मेन और यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स की मेगन रेपिनो ने बेस्ट वुमन फुटबॉलर का अवॉर्ड जीता था।

2019 में इनको मिला था फीफा अवॉर्ड :

अवॉर्डप्लेयरटीम
बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स प्लेयरलियोनल मेसीअर्जेंटीना
बेस्ट फीफा वुमन्स प्लेयरमेगन रेपिनोयूनाइटेड स्टेट्स
बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स गोलकीपरएलिसनब्राजील
बेस्ट फीफा वुमन्स गोलकीपरसारी वान वीनेन्दालनीदरलैंड्स
बेस्ट फीफा मेन्स कोचजर्जेन क्लोपलिवरपूल (इंग्लिश क्लब)
बेस्ट फीफा वुमन्स कोचजिली एलिसयूनाइटेड स्टेट्स
फीफा फेयर प्ले अवॉर्डमार्सेलो बिएसलालीड्स यूनाइटेड (क्लब)
फीफा पुस्कस अवॉर्डडेनियल सोरीहंगरी
फीफा फैन अवॉर्डसिलविया ग्रेक्को-------
