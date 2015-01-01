पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फुटबॉल:जर्मन लीग में 250 गोल करने वाले तीसरे खिलाड़ी बने लेवानडॉस्की; ला लीगा में बार्सिलोना ने टॉप टीम को हराया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
लेवानडॉस्की ने बायर्न के लिए बुंदेसलीगा में 201 मैच में 177 गोल किए हैं।

स्टार स्ट्राइकर रॉबर्ट लेवानडॉस्की के 2 गोल की बदौलत बायर्न म्यूनिख ने वुल्फ्सबर्ग को 2-1 से हरा दिया। वे जर्मन लीग बुंदेसलीगा में 250 गोल करने वाले तीसरे खिलाड़ी बन गए। लेवानडॉस्की से पहले जर्ड मूलर और क्लॉज फिशर ने ये मुकाम हासिल किया था। वहीं, ला लीगा में मेसी की टीम बार्सिलोना ने रियल सोसिदाद को 2-1 से हरा दिया।

250 गोल करने वाले दूसरे सबसे तेज खिलाड़ी

लेवानडॉस्की ने 250 गोल करने के लिए 332 मैच खेले हैं। वहीं, फिशर ने 460 मैच और मूलर ने 284 मैचों में 250 गोल किए थे। वे बायर्न म्यूनिख से 2014 में जुड़े थे। उससे पहले वे जर्मन क्लब बोरुसिया डॉर्टमंड के लिए खेलते थे। उन्होंने बायर्न के लिए बुंदेसलीगा में 201 मैच में 177 गोल किए हैं। वहीं, डॉर्टमंड से खेलते हुए उनके 131 मैच में 74 गोल हैं। लेवानडॉस्की ने वुल्फ्सबर्ग के खिलाफ अब तक बुंदेसलीगा में 20 मैच में 23 गोल किए हैं।

पिछले सीजन में लेवानडॉस्की ने 55 गोल दागे

लेवानडॉस्की ने 2019-20 सीजन में बायर्न म्यूनिख को अपने दम पर चैम्पियंस लीग भी जिताया था। उन्होंने बायर्न म्यूनिख से खेलते हुए पिछले सीजन में सभी लीग और कप मिलाकर 55 गोल किए थे और टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। बायर्न ने पिछले सीजन में चैम्पियंस लीग के अलावा बुंदेसलीगा और जर्मन कप भी अपने नाम किया था।

ला लीग में बार्सिलोना ने रियल सोसिदाद को हराया

जोर्डी अल्बा और फ्रेंकी डी जोंग के गोल की बदौलत बार्सिलोना ने ला लीग की टॉप टीम रियल सोसिदाद को 2-1 से हरा दिया। उन्होंने पूरे मैच में शानदार खेला और पहली बार इस टूर्नामेंट में टीम मजबूत दिखाई पड़ी। रियल सोसिदाद की यह बार्सिलोना के होम ग्राउंड कैम्प नू में 25वीं हार है।

अल्बा और ग्रीजमान ने दागे गोल

मैच का पहला गोल रियल सोसिदाद के विलियम जोस ने 27वें मिनट में दागा। इसके तुरंत बाद बार्सिलोना के जोर्डी अल्बा ने एंटोनी ग्रीजमान के पास पर शानदार गोल किया। वहीं, उनके लिए दूसरा गोल फ्रेंकी डी जोंग ने हाफ टाइम से ठीक 2 मिनट पहले दागा। पहले इस गोल को ऑफ साइड बताकर रेफरी ने कैंसिल कर दिया। इसके बाद बार्सिलोना ने वीडियो असिस्टेंट रेफरल लिया। इसमें इसे गोल डिक्लेयर किया गया।

5वें स्थान पर पहुंची बार्सिलोना की टीम

इस जीत के साथ बार्सिलोना की टीम 20 पॉइंट्स के साथ ला लीग पॉइंट्स टेबल में 5वें स्थान पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं, रियल सोसिदाद 26 पॉइंट्स के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर है। वहीं एटलेटिको मैड्रिड पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर है।

सीरी-A में युवेंटस और अटलांटा ने खेला ड्रॉ

अटलांटा की टीम ने क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो की टीम युवेंटस को ड्रॉ पर रोक दिया। युवेंटस की ओर से फेडरिको चिएसा ने 29वें मिनट में गोल दागा। वहीं, अटलांटा की ओर से रेमो फ्र्यूलर ने गोल किया।

