तुर्की ग्रां प्री:लुइस हैमिल्टन ने 7वीं बार फॉर्मूला-1 वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप जीती, शूमाकर के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की

तुर्की7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हैमिल्टन ने 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 में वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप अपने नाम किया।

मर्सिडीज टीम के ड्राइवर लुइस हैमिल्टन ने जर्मनी के लेजेंड ड्राइवर माइकल शूमाकर के सबसे ज्यादा 7 वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप जीतने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर ली। उन्होंने यह उपलब्धि रविवार को तुर्की ग्रां प्री जीतकर हासिल की।

हैमिल्टन की यह 94वीं जीत है। वे अब तक हुई 13 में से 10 राउंड की रेस जीतकर वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप जीत गए हैं। हैमिल्टन ने 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 में वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप अपने नाम किया। वहीं, शूमाकर ने 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 में ये खिताब अपने नाम किया था। इस साल 17 राउंड की रेस होनी हैं।

खिताब जीतने के बाद लुइस हैमिल्टन रो पड़े। उनके दोस्त और फरारी के ड्राइवर सेबेस्टियन वेटेल और मर्सिडीज टीम के लोगों ने उन्हें संभाला।

तुर्की ग्रां प्री में सर्जियो पेरेज दूसरे नंबर पर

सर्जियो पेरेज दूसरे स्थान पर रहे। हैमिल्टन ने पेरेज को 31.6 सेकंड के समय से पछाड़कर ये जीत हासिल की। फरारी के सेबेस्टियन वेटेल तीसरे पोजिशन पर रहे।

पिछला खिताब हैमिल्टन ने जीता था

हर साल अलग-अलग देशों में होने वाली हर एक ग्रां प्री रेस में टॉप-10 टीम को पॉइंट दिए जाते हैं। विजेता को सबसे ज्यादा और दूसरे नंबर को उससे कम, इसी तरह सभी को अंक मिलते हैं। आखिर में सबसे ज्यादा पॉइंट वाला ड्राइवर वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन का खिताब जीतता है। पिछली बार भी सबसे ज्यादा 413 पॉइंट के साथ यह खिताब हैमिल्टन ने जीता था। उन्होंने 21 में से 11 रेस जीती थीं।

फरारी के ड्राइवर सबसे ज्यादा बार चैम्पियन बने

इंजन मैन्युफैक्चरर फरारी के ड्राइवर ने सबसे ज्यादा 15 बार वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप खिताब अपने नाम किया। इसके बाद फोर्ड और मर्सिडीज (13-13 बार) का नंबर आता है। वहीं रेनो 11 बार के साथ चौथे नंबर पर है।

इंजन मैन्युफैक्चररटाइटल्सकौन से साल (सीजन)
फरारी151952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007
फोर्ड131968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1994
मर्सिडीज131954, 1955, 1998, 1999, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
रेनो111992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013
होंडा5

1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991

UK ने जीते 20 फॉर्मूला-1 टाइटल्स

यूनाइटेड किंगडम के ड्राइवर सबसे ज्यादा बार चैम्पियन बने हैं। UK के 10 ड्राइवर्स ने 20 बार खिताब पर अपना कब्जा जमाया। जबकि जर्मनी के 3 ड्राइवर्स ने 12 बार खिताब पर कब्जा किया। ब्राजील के 3 ड्राइवर्स ने 8 बार और अर्जेंटीना के 1 ड्राइवर ने 5 बार चैम्पियनशिप जीता।

यूनाइटेड किंगडम के 10 ड्राइवर्स ने 20 बार चैम्पियनशिप जीती

देशटाइटल्सड्राइवर्स कितनेकौन से सालड्राइवर्स का नाम
यूनाइटेड किंगडम20101958, 1962–1965, 1968–1969, 1971, 1973, 1976, 1992, 1996, 2008–2009, 2014–2015, 2017–2020लुइस हैमिल्टन,जैकी स्टीवर्ट,ग्राहम हिल, जिम क्लार्क, जेनसन बटन, माइक हॉथोर्न, डेमन हिल, जेम्स हंट, नाइजेल मैनसेल, जॉन सुर्टीज
जर्मनी1231994–1995, 2000–2004, 2010–2013, 2016माइकल शूमाकर, सेबेस्टियन वेटेल, निको रोजबर्ग
ब्राजील831972, 1974, 1981, 1983, 1987–1988, 1990–1991नेल्सन पिकेट, एरटन सेना, इमरसन फिट्टिपल्दी
अर्जेंटीना511951, 1954–1957जुआन मैनुअल फांग्यो
फिनलैंड431982, 1998–1999, 2007मिका हक्किनेन, किमी रायकोनन, केक रोजबर्ग

सेबेस्टियन वेटेल वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप खिताब (2010) पर कब्जा जमाने वाले सबसे युवा ड्राइवर हैं। उन्होंने 23 साल 134 दिन की उम्र में खिताब पर कब्जा जमाया था। वहीं लुइस हैमिल्टन 23 साल 300 दिन की उम्र के साथ चैम्पियनशिप जीतने वाले (2008) दूसरे सबसे युवा ड्राइवर हैं।

ड्राइवरउम्रसीजन
सेबेस्टियन वेटेल23 साल 134 दिन2010
लुइस हैमिल्टन23 साल 300 दिन2008
फर्नांडो ओलांसो24 साल 58 दिन2005
इमरसन फिट्टिपल्दी25 साल 273 दिन1972
माइकल शूमाकर25 साल 314 दिन1994
