न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट:पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ल्यूक रोंची न्यूजीलैंड के नए बैटिंग कोच होंगे

वेलिंगटन22 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
न्यूजीलैंड के नए बैडमिंटन कोच ल्यूक रोंची टीम के साथ पिछले दो साल से जुड़े हुए हैं। 2019 वनडे वर्ल्डकप में भी टीम के साथ जुड़े हुए थे। न्यूजीलैंड उपविजेता थी।

पूर्व विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ल्यूक रोंची न्यूजीलैंड का नए बैटिंग कोच होंगे। जुलाई में पीटर फुल्टन के रिजाइन देने के बाद बैटिंग कोच का पद खाली था। रोंची न्यूजीलैंड का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं। वह टीम के हेड कोच गैरी स्टीड, और बॉलिंग कोच शेन जोर्गेनसन से जुड़ेंगे।

रोचीं ने 4 टेस्ट मैचों में 39.87 की औसत से 319 रन बनाए हैं। जबकि 86 वनडे मैचों में 23.67 की औसत से 1397 रन बनाए हैं। 33 टी-20 मैंचों में 17.95 की औसत से 359 रन बनाए हैं। वह टीम के साथ पिछले दो सालों से जुड़े हुए हैं। 2019 वर्ल्ड कप में न्यूजीलैंड की टीम उपविजेता रही थी। रोंची ने कहाṆ “टीम के बल्लेबाजों के साथ काम करना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात है। मैं इसको लेकर उत्सुक हैं, कि मैं बल्लेबाजों को उनके उच्चतम स्तर के प्रफॉरमेंस पर पहुंचने के लिए की जा रही तैयारियों में कितनी मदद कर सकता हूं। मैं टीम के हेड कोच गैरी स्टीड और टीम के अन्य सहयोगी स्टाफ के साथ मिलकर समर के चार टूर की चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए योजना बना रहा हूं।

रोंची ने 2017 तक न्यूजीलैंड के लिए खेला है। वह क्रिकेट वेलिंगटन के डवलपमेंट प्रोग्राम के साथ भी जुडे रहे हैं। वहीं पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग में इस्लामाबाद युनाइटेड के खिलाड़ियों को भी ट्रेनिंग दी है।

