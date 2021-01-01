पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Manchester United Beat Southampton 9–0, Ronaldo's 2 Goals Help Juventus Beat Inter Milan In Coppa Italia

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रीमियर लीग की सबसे बड़ी जीत:मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड ने 25 साल बाद किसी टीम को 9-0 से हराया; रोनाल्डो के 2 गोल से युवेंटस जीता

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंग्लिश प्रीमियर लीग में मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड ने साउथैंप्टन को 9-0 से हराया। उन्होंने प्रीमियर लीग में सबसे बड़ी जीत के अपने ही रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की। 25 साल पहले 1995 में यूनाइटेड ने ही इप्सविच टाउन को 9-0 से हराया था। वहीं, कोप्पा इटालिया के सेमीफाइनल में युवेंटस ने इंटर मिलान को 2-1 से हरा दिया। पहले लेग के इस मैच में स्टार स्ट्राइकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने 2 गोल दागे।

9 खिलाड़ियों से खेल रही थी साउथैंप्टन की टीम
मंगलवार को खेले गए मैच में साउथैंप्टन की टीम 9 खिलाड़ियों के साथ खेल रही थी। टीम के 2 खिलाड़ियों को रेड कार्ड मिला। एलेक्जैंडर यानकेविज को मैच के दूसरे मिनट में ही रेड कार्ड मिला। वहीं, यान बेदनारेक को पेनल्टी एरिया में फाउल की वजह से 86वें मिनट में रेफरी ने फील्ड से बाहर भेजा। उस वक्त यूनाइटेड की टीम 6-0 से आगे थी।

एंथनी मार्शल ने यूनाइटेड के लिए 2 गोल दागे
यूनाइटेड की ओर से एंथनी मार्शल (69वें और 90वें मिनट) ने सबसे ज्यादा 2 गोल दागे। वहीं, एरॉन वान बिसाका (18वें मिनट), मार्कस रैशफोर्ड (25वें मिनट), एडिंसन कवानी (39वें मिनट), स्कॉट मैक्टोमिने (71वें मिनट), ब्रुनो फर्नांडीज (87वें मिनट) और डेनियल जेम्स (90+3वें मिनट) ने 1-1 गोल दागे। जबकि, साउथैंप्टन के बेदनारेक ने 34वें मिनट में आत्मघाती गोल भी दागा।

यूनाइटेड EPL पॉइंट्स टेबल में दूसरे नंबर पर पहुंची
साउथैंप्टन की टीम 15 महीने पहले लीसेस्टर सिटी से भी इतने ही (9) गोल डिफरेंस से मैच हार चुकी है। हार के बाद टीम के कोच ने राल्फ हसेनहट्ल ने कहा कि यह बेहद डरावना था। वहीं, जीत के साथ प्रीमियर लीग पॉइंट्स टेबल में यूनाइटेड की टीम मैनचेस्टर सिटी के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गई है।

यूनाइटेड की टीम नहीं तोड़ सकी अपना रिकॉर्ड
अगर यूनाइटेड की टीम एक और गोल कर देती, तो वे गोल डिफरेंस की अपनी सबसे बड़ी जीत 10-0 की भी बराबरी कर लेती। यूनाइटेड ने 1956 में यूरोपियन कप में एंडरलेट को 10-0 से हराया था।

रोनाल्डो ने सेमीफाइनल के पहले लेग में युवेंटस को जिताया
स्टार स्ट्राइकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो के शानदार परफॉर्मेंस की बदौलत युवेंटस ने कोप्पा इटालिया कप सेमीफाइनल के पहले लेग में इंटर मिलान को 2-1 से हरा दिया। रोनाल्डो ने 2 गोल दागे। हालांकि, उन्हें 76वें मिनट में सब्सटिट्यूट किया गया। रोनाल्डो ने इस सीजन में अब तक खेले हर मैच में गोल दागा है। उन्होंने 23 मैच में कुल 22 गोल दागे हैं।

कॉम्पिटिशनमैचगोल
सीरी-A1615
चैम्पियंस लीग44
कोप्पा इटालिया22
सुपरकोप्पा इटालियाना11

लुकाकू के बिना खेल रही थी इंटर मिलान की टीम
इंटर मिलान की टीम घरेलू मैदान सैन सिरो पर रोमेलू लुकाकू के बिना उतरी थी। फॉरवर्ड में अलेक्सिस सांचेज और लोटेरो मार्टिनेज खेल रहे थे। वहीं, युवेंटस की टीम पाउलो डिबाला और एरॉन रामसे के बिना खेल रही थी। गियानलुगी बफन अपना 1,110वां प्रोफेशनल मैच खेल रहे थे। इंटर के लिए मार्टिनेज ने 9वें मिनट में ही गोल दाग टीम को 1-0 से आगे कर दिया।

रोनाल्डो ने 23वें और 35वें मिनट में दागे 2 गोल
इसके बाद 23वें मिनट में एश्ले यंग के फाउल पर युवेंटस को पेनल्टी शूट का मौका मिला। रोनाल्डो ने इस मौके को भुनाते हुए गोल कर स्कोर बराबर कर दिया। इसके बाद 35वें मिनट में रोनाल्डो ने एक और गोल दाग युवेंटस को 2-1 से आगे कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों टीमें कोई भी गोल नहीं कर सकीं। अगले लेग का मैच युवेंटस के होम ग्राउंड एलियांज स्टेडियम में 9 फरवरी को खेला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser