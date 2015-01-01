पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट छोड़ेंगे आमिर:पाकिस्तानी पेसर ने कहा- PCB ने मुझे मेंटली टॉर्चर किया, उनका मुझ पर कोई एहसान नहीं

इस्लामाबाद3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोहम्मद आमिर ने पाकिस्तान के लिए 36 टेस्ट, 61 वनडे और 50 टी20 मैच खेले हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुल मिलाकर 259 विकेट अपने नाम किए। (फाइल फोटो)

पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद आमिर ने गुरुवार को इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया। उन्होंने बुधवार को इसकी घोषणा की। क्रिकेट छोड़ने के साथ ही उन्होंने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर उन्हें मेंटली टॉर्चर करने का भी आरोप लगाया। आमिर ने कहा, मैं मौजूदा टीम मैनेजमेंट के अंदर नहीं खेल सकता और अनिश्चितकालीन ब्रेक ले रहा हूं।

2010 से मुझे मेंटल टॉर्चर कर रहा PCB

आमिर का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे मेंटली टॉर्चर किया जा रहा है। मैं इस बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकता। मैं 2010 से लेकर 2015 तक भी टॉर्चर देखा है, जब मैं क्रिकेट से दूर रहा। मैंने उसकी सजा भी काटी। लोग कहते हैं PCB ने मुझ पर काफी इन्वेस्ट किया, लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया। मैं क्रिकेट में वापसी के लिए 2 लोगों को क्रेडिट देता हूं। शाहिद अफरीदी ने मुझे मौके दिए।'

हर कोई कहता है आमिर ने धोखा दिया

आमिर ने कहा, 'हर कोई अपने देश के लिए खेलना चाहता है। वे कहते हैं मैंने दूसरे देश की लीग खेलने के लिए टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लिया। मैंने बांग्लादेश प्रीमियर लीग के जरिए कमबैक किया। अगर मेरा लीग खेलने का इतना ही मन होता, तो मैं पाकिस्तान के लिए क्यों खेलता। हर कोई कहता है आमिर ने हमें धोखा दिया। मैं 2 दिन में पाकिस्तान पहुंचकर ऑफिशियल स्टेटमेंट जारी करूंगा।'

श्रीलंका में हैं मोहम्मद आमिर

आमिर फिलहाल श्रीलंका में हैं और वहां की लीग में खेल रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान मीडिया हाउस समा.टीवी ने आमिर के संन्यास लेने की पुष्टि की।

आमिर ने इंटरनेशनल करियर में 259 विकेट लिए

मोहम्मद आमिर ने पाकिस्तान के लिए 36 टेस्ट, 61 वनडे और 50 टी20 मैच खेले हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुल मिलाकर 259 विकेट अपने नाम किए। मोहम्मद आमिर ने पाकिस्तान के लिए खेले 36 टेस्ट मैच में 2.86 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 119 विकेट लिए हैं। जबकि, 61 वनडे में 4.78 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 81 और 50 टी-20 में 7.02 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 59 विकेट लिए हैं।

आमिर अपनी स्विंग गेंदबाजी के लिए मशहूर रहे। उन्होंने सचिन तेंदुलकर जैसे दिग्गज बल्लेबाजों को अपनी गेंदबाजी से परेशान किया। वनडे में उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 30 रन देकर 5 विकेट रहा। जबकि टेस्ट क्रिकेट में एक इनिंग में 44 रन देकर 6 विकेट उनकी बेस्ट बॉलिंग रही।

