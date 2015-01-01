पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • IPL 2020, Most Sixes In IPL, Ms Dhoni, Ms Dhoni CSK, Chennai Super Kings, Team India Wicket Keeper, KL Rahul, Sanju Samsan, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Best Performer In IPL 2020

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीम इंडिया में धोनी का रिप्लेसमेंट:IPL में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर 5 दावेदार, 4 को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए मिली जगह, एक को है इंतजार

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • IPL में लोकेश राहुल, संजू सैमसन, ईशान किशन का प्रदर्शन शानदार रहा, तीनों ने टीम इंडिया में रेगुलर विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज के लिए दावेदारी पेश की
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए राहुल को तीनों फॉर्मेट में जगह दी गई, सैमसन वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा; पंत सिर्फ टेस्ट टीम में

पूर्व कप्तान और विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से रिटायरमेंट के बाद टीम इंडिया में उनके जैसे खिलाड़ी की तलाश है। टेस्ट क्रिकेट में ऋद्धिमान साहा ने जरूर अपने प्रदर्शन से उनकी कमी पूरी करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन उनके अलावा कोई भी खिलाड़ी किसी भी फॉर्मेट में उम्मीदों पर खरा नहीं उतरा।

हाल ही में खत्म हुए IPL-13 में लोकेश राहुल, संजू सैमसन, ऋषभ पंत और ईशान किशन जैसे खिलाड़ियों ने जरूर उम्मीद जगाई है। IPL में भारतीयों को विकेटकीपिंग का कम मौका मिला, लेकिन उन्होंने बतौर बल्लेबाज के तौर पर टीम में अपनी उपयोगिता साबित कर चयनकर्ताओं को प्रभावित करने का प्रयास किया।

IPL में प्रदर्शन के आधार पर 5 विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाजों ने इंडिया टीम के लिए दावेदारी पेश की है। इसमें चार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टी-20, वनडे और टेस्ट की सीरीज के लिए टीम में जगह मिली है। जबकि एक को अब भी डेब्यू का इंतजार है। इन 5 दावेंदारों में लोकेश राहुल टॉप पर हैं। इनके अलावा ऋद्धिमान साहा, संजू सैमसन, ऋषभ पंत और ईशान किशन ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर अपनी दावेदारी पेश की है।

ईशान किशन को छोड़कर सभी को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम में जगह मिली है। संजू सैमसन को वन-डे और टी-20 में शामिल किया गया है। लोकेश राहुल को तीनों फॉर्मेट में जगह दी गई है। वहीं, ऋद्धिमान साहा और ऋषभ पंत को टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है। आइए इन 5 दावेदारों के प्रदर्शन पर एक नजर डालते हैं...

लोकेश राहुल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए लोकेश राहुल को टीम इंडिया के तीनों फॉर्मेट में जगह दी गई है। पिछले कुछ मैचों से राहुल भारत की वन-डे और टी-20 टीम में बतौर विकेटकीपर खेल भी रहे हैं। राहुल अब तक 32 वन-डे खेल चुके हैं। उन्होंने 47.65 की औसत से 1239 रन बनाए हैं, जिनमें 4 शतक और 7 अर्धशतक है। राहुल ने 42 टी-20 में 2 शतक और 11 अर्धशतक की मदद से 1461 रन बनाए हैं।

वहीं, 36 टेस्ट मैचों में राहुल के नाम 34.58 की औसत से 2006 रन बनाए हैं। इनमें 5 शतक और 11 अर्धशतक है। IPL में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के कप्तान राहुल ने इस सीजन के 14 मैचों में 55.83 की औसत से 670 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने 10 कैच भी पकड़े हैं।

ऋद्धिमान साहा
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में ऋद्धमान साहा की जगह पक्की है, लेकिन IPL के इस सीजन में उनके प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए उन्हें सीमित ओवर के क्रिकेट में मौका दिया जा सकता है। सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से खेलते हुए साहा ने 4 मैचों में 71.33 की औसत से 214 रन बनाए थे। अपनी पारी में 2 अर्धशतक भी जड़े हैं।

साहा ने टीम इंडिया के लिए 37 टेस्ट मैचों में 30.2 की औसत से 1238 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 3 शतक और 5 अर्धशतक भी लगाए हैं। विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए साहा ने 52 कैच और 11 स्टंप किए हैं। इसके अलावा 9 वन-डे मैचों में उन्होंने 13.66 की औसत से 41 रन बनाए और विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 17 कैच और 1 स्टंप किए हैं।

ऋषभ पंत
धोनी के बाद भारतीय चयनकर्ताओं की पहली पसंद ऋषभ पंत ही थे, लेकिन पंत इस मौके का कुछ खास फायदा नहीं उठा सके। पंत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड में शतक जड़कर टेस्ट में अपनी जगह तो बचा ली, लेकिन वहां साहा टीम के फ्रंट लाइन कीपर हैं। मौजूदा ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए पंत को टेस्ट टीम में ही जगह दी गई है। इस सीजन में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की ओर से खेलते हुए 14 मैचों में 31.18 की औसत से 343 रन बनाए हैं।

पंत ने 13 टेस्ट में 38.76 की औसत से 814 रन बनाए हैं, जिसमें 2 शतक और 2 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। वहीं, विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 59 कैच और 2 स्टंप किए हैं। वन-डे क्रिकेट की बात करें, तो 16 मैचों में पंत ने 26.71 की औसत से 374 रन बनाए हैं। इसमें 1 अर्धशतक शामिल है और विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 8 कैच और 1 स्टंप किए हैं। वहीं, 28 टी-20 में उन्होंने 20.50 की औसत से 410 रन बनाए हैं। इसमें एक अर्धशतक और विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 7 कैच और 2 स्टंप शामिल हैं।

संजू सैमसन
संजू सैमसन को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाले 3 वन-डे और 3 टी-20 मैचों की शृंखला के लिए टीम इंडिया में जगह दी गई है। राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए खेले 14 मैच में 28.34 की औसत से 3 अर्धशतक समेत 375 रन बनाए। इसके अलावा विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए उन्होंने 9 कैच और 2 स्टंप किए।

वहीं, टीम इंडिया के लिए सैमसन ने 4 टी-20 मैचों में 8.75 की औसत से 35 रन बनाए है और विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 2 कैच और एक स्टंप किए हैं। फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट की बात करें, तो सैमसन ने 55 मैचों में 37.64 की औसत से 3162 रन बनाए हैं। जिसमें 10 शतक और 12 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं और विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 73 कैच और 7 स्टंप किए हैं।

ईशान किशन
विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ईशान किशन को अब भी देश के लिए खेलने का इंतजार है। मुंबई इंडियंस को 5वीं बार चैम्पियन बनाने में इस खिलाड़ी का बहुत बड़ा योगदान था। IPL के इस सीजन में किशन को विकेटकीपिंग करने का मौका तो नहीं मिला, लेकिन बतौर बल्लेबाज अपने प्रदर्शन से सबका ध्यान खींचा। उन्होंने 14 मैच की 13 पारियों में 57.33 की औसत से 516 रन बनाए, इनमें 4 अर्धशतक भी शामिल हैं।

धोनी के राज्य झारखंड से खेलने वाले ईशान किशन ने 72 लिस्ट-A मैचों में 36.46 की औसत से 2334 रन बनाए हैं। जिसमें 12 अर्धशतक और 3 शतक शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा विकेट के पीछे रहते हुए 80 कैच और 7 स्टंप किए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें