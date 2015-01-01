पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशंस लीग:फ्रांस ने पुर्तगाल को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई, स्पेन के रामोस ने 2018 के बाद पहली बार पेनल्टी मिस किया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुर्तगाल के कप्तान क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने फ्रांस के खिलाफ 6 मैचों में कोई गोल नहीं दागा। फ्रांस पहली टीम है जिसके खिलाफ उन्होंने 6 मैच में एक भी गोल नहीं किया हो।

वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन फ्रांस ने क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो के पुर्तगाल को 1-0 से हराकर अगले साल होने वाले नेशंस लीग के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई। वहीं, स्पेन के कप्तान सर्जियो रामोस ने 2018 के बाद पहली बार पेनल्टी में गोल नहीं दाग सके। स्विट्जरलैंड के खिलाफ मैच में उन्होंने 2 पेनल्टी मिस किया। इस वजह से उनकी टीम स्पेन को स्विट्जरलैंड के खिलाफ 1-1 के ड्रॉ से संतोष करना पड़ा।

रोनाल्डो ने फ्रांस के खिलाफ 6 मैचों में कोई गोल नहीं दागा

पुर्तगाल और फ्रांस के बीच लिस्बन में खेले गए मैच में रोनाल्डो अपनी टीम को जीत दिलाने में नाकाम रहे। फ्रांस ने एन्गोलो कान्ते के गोल की 53वें मिनट पर किए गए गोल की मदद से पुर्तगाल को 1-0 से हरा दिया। कान्ते ने अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर का दूसरा गोल दागा। इस जीत के साथ फ्रांस ने अगले साल होने वाले नेशंस लीग के सेमीफाइनल के लिए क्वालिफाई कर लिया।

फ्रांस की अब पुर्तगाल पर 3 पॉइंट्स की लीड है। वहीं, पुर्तगाल को अब अगला मैच स्वीडन के खिलाफ खेलना है। अगर ये मैच पुर्तगाल जीत भी जाता है, तो टीम अगले राउंड के लिए क्वालिफाई नहीं कर पाएगी। क्योंकि फ्रांस हेड टू हेड में बेहतर रिकॉर्ड की वजह से क्वालिफाई कर जाएगा।

रोनाल्डो का यह फ्रांस के खिलाफ 6वां मैच था,जिसमें वह एक भी गोल नहीं कर सके। फ्रांस पहली टीम है जिसके खिलाफ रोनाल्डो ने 6 मैच में एक भी गोल नहीं किया हो।

स्पेन के सर्जियो रामोस ने 2 पेनल्टी मिस किए

स्पेन के कप्तान सर्जियो रामोस ने बेसेल में खेले गए नेशंस लीग के मुकाबले में दो पेनल्टी मिस किया। जिसका खामियाजा उनकी टीम को स्विट्जरलैंड के खिलाफ 1-1 के ड्रॉ के रूप में भुगतना पड़ा। स्विट्जरलैंड के लिए रेमो फ्र्यूलर ने 26वें मिनट में पहला गोल दागा।

इसके बाद स्पेन को पेनल्टी के रूप बराबरी में आने के 2 मौके मिले, लेकिन भुना नहीं सके। इसके बाद गेरार्ड मोरेनो ने 89वें मिनट में गोल दाग स्पेन को हारने से बचा लिया। अब स्पेन को नेंशस लीग के फाइनल्स में पहुंचने के लिए अगले मैच में जर्मनी को हराना होगा।

जर्मनी ने यूक्रेन को 3-1 से हराया

वहीं, जर्मनी ने यूक्रेन को 3-1 से हराकर नेशंस लीग के फाइनल्स में पहुंचने के अपने दावे को और मजबूत कर लिया। टीम के लिए टीमो वर्नर ने 2 गोल दागे। जबकि लेरोय साने ने 1 गोल किया। यूक्रेन के लिए रोमन यारेमचुक ने 1 गोल किया। जर्मनी की ये लगातार 12वीं जीत है।

