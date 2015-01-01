पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • New Season After April 10, Matches Can Be Held At 3 Venue, Due To England's Tour Of India, The Event May Be Delayed

IPL के 14वें सीजन की तैयारियां:10 अप्रैल के बाद होगा IPL के नए सीजन का आगाज, 3 वेन्यू पर हो सकते हैं मैच, इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे के कारण आयोजन में हो सकती है देर

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
BCCI 14वें सीजन को देश में कराने को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है। 13वें सीजन की तर्ज पर लीग का 14वां सीजन भी तीन वेन्यू पर हो सकता है।

BCCI ने अभी तक IPL के 14वें सीजन की तारीख घोषित नहीं की हैं। लेकिन रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, टी-20 लीग के 10 अप्रैल के पहले शुरू होने की उम्मीद नहीं है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इंग्लैंड टीम का भारत दौरा 28 मार्च को खत्म होगा। इसके बाद ही IPL के नए सीजन का आयोजन होगा।

BCCI ने गुरुवार को भारत-इंग्लैंड के बीच होने वाले चार टेस्ट, पांच टी-20 और तीन वनडे मैच के शेड्यूल की घोषणा की थी। इंग्लैंड का दो महीने लंबा दौरा 5 फरवरी को चेन्नई टेस्ट से शुरू होगा। यह 28 मार्च को पुणे में वनडे सीरीज से खत्म होगा। लंबे हेक्टिक शेड्यूल के बाद खिलाड़ी अपनी-अपनी फ्रेंचाइजी से जुड़ने के पहले ब्रेक लेंगे। 10 दिन के ब्रेक के बाद खिलाड़ी फ्रेंचाइजी से जुड़ेंगे।

यानी IPL के अप्रैल के दूसरे हफ्ते में ही शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। BCCI 10 अप्रैल को नया सीजन शुरू करेगा। इससे पहले अगर मेगा-ऑक्शन होती है तो खिलाड़ी अपने नए साथियों के साथ तालमेल बना लेंगे। साथ ही अगर दो नई टीम भी जुड़ती हैं तो IPL कुछ देर से शुरू करने में उनका भी फायदा होगा। टीमों को शामिल करने का फैसला 24 दिसंबर को एजीएम में हो सकता है।

महाराष्ट्र में हो सकता है पूरा सीजन, मुंबई-पुणे में होंगे मैच
BCCI 14वें सीजन को देश में कराने को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है। 13वें सीजन की तर्ज पर लीग का 14वां सीजन भी तीन वेन्यू पर हो सकता है। यूएई में IPL दुबई, अबु धाबी, शारजाह में हुआ था। अगर कोरोना के कारण हालात ठीक नहीं होते हैं तो पूरा 14वां सीजन महाराष्ट्र में हो सकता है। अकेले मुंबई में ही दो इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम (वानखेड़े और ब्रेबोर्न) हैं। पुणे और नागपुर में भी इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम हैं।

