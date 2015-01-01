पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

NZ vs PAK:टी-20 सीरीज के लिए रॉस टेलर को टीम से बाहर किया गया, विलियम्सन और बोल्ट की टीम में वापसी

वेलिंग्टन6 मिनट पहले
न्यूजीलैंड और पाकिस्तान के बीच पहला टी-20 18 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। दूसरा मैच 20 और तीसरा मैच 22 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। (फाइल फोटो)

न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ घरेलू टी-20 सीरीज के लिए टीम का ऐलान कर दिया है। दिग्गज बल्लेबाज रॉस टेलर को टीम में जगह नहीं दी गई है। वहीं, कप्तान केन विलियम्सन और ट्रेंट बोल्ट की टीम में वापसी हुई है। इन दोनों वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज में आराम दिया गया था। लोकी फर्ग्यूसन भी चोट के कारण टीम में नहीं चुने गए।

साउदी और जेमीसन भी दूसरे और तीसरे टी-20 में शामिल

न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट (NZC) ने एक बयान में कहा, 'विलियम्सन और बोल्ट दूसरे और तीसरे टी-20 मैच के लिए टीम में शामिल किए गए। टिम साउदी, काइल जेमीसन और डार्ली मिशेल को भी पहले टी-20 में आराम दिया गया है। जबकि दूसरे और तीसरे में वे भी वापसी करेंगे।'

पहले टी-20 में सैंटनर न्यूजीलैंड टीम की कमान संभालेंगे

चयनकर्ता गेविन लार्सन ने कहा कि यह उनके द्वारा किया गया सबसे चुनौतीपूर्ण चयन था। उन्होंने कहा, 'फॉर्म, इंज्युरी और सीरीज का ओवरलैप होने का कारण चयन में परेशानी आई। केन और बोल्ट जैसे खिलाड़ियों का टीम में लौटना शानदार है। विलियम्सन दूसरे और तीसरे मैच में टीम की कप्तानी करेंगे। ईडन पार्क में खेले जाने वाले पहले मैच के लिए मार्क चैपमैन को टीम में चुना गया। वह सीरीज के बाकी बचे मैचों में विलियम्सन के लिए स्टैंड बाई रहेंगे।'

पहला मैच 18 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। दूसरा मैच 20 और तीसरा मैच 22 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। पहले टी-20 मैच में मिचेल सैंटनर टीम का कमान संभालेंगे।

पहले टी-20 के लिए न्यूजीलैंड टीम :

मिचेल सैंटनर (कप्तान), टॉड एस्ले, डग ब्रेसवेल, मार्क चैपमैन, डेवन कॉन्वे, जैकब डफी, मार्टिन गुप्टिल, स्कॉट कुगलेजिन, जिमी नीशम, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, टिम सीफर्ट (विकेटकीपर), ईश सोढ़ी, ब्लैयर टिकनेर।

दूसरे और तीसरे टी-20 के लिए न्यूजीलैंड टीम :

केन विलियम्सन (कप्तान), टॉड एस्ले, ट्रेंट बोल्ट, डेवन कॉन्वे, मार्टिन गुप्टिल, काइल जेमीसन, स्कॉट कुगलेजिन, डार्ली मिशेल, जिमी नीशम, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, टिम सीफर्ट (विकेटकीपर), ईश सोढ़ी, टिम साउदी।

