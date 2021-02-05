पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेमार जूनियर का बर्थडे:स्लम में रह कर, मोमबत्ती के नीचे पढ़ाई करने वाला लड़का 1349 करोड़ रुपए का मालिक कैसे बन गया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
ब्राजील के सांतोस क्लब में एक फुटबॉल मैच चल रहा था। 11 साल का एक लड़का पेनल्टी किक लेने के लिए तैयार था। तभी कोच डोरिवाल जूनियर आए उन्होंने उस लड़के को हटाकर दूसरे लड़के को किक लेने को कहा। 11 साल वो लड़का भागते हुए गया और बेंच तोड़ने लगा। कोच के कहने पर उसे क्लब से निकाल दिया गया।

इस एक घटना ने उस परिवार को फिर से तोड़ दिया जिनकी उम्मीद थी कि यह लड़का उन्हें स्लम की जिंदगी से उबार देगा। ये परिवार ब्राजील में डास कृजेस नाम की स्लम एरिया में रहता था। पिता फुटबॉल की ट्रेनिंग देकर आते तो बचे हुए समय में मजदूरी करने चले जाते। जो पैसे वो कमाकर लाते उसी से पत्नी बेटे और बेटी का पेट पलता।

बेटे के क्लब से निकलने के बाद परिवार की हालत ये हुई कि बिजली बिल भरने का पैसा भी नहीं रहा। विभाग ने घर की बिजली काट दी। 11 साल का बच्चा जब स्कूल से घर लौटा तो घर में अंधेरा था। उसकी जेब में कुछ पैसे थे, उसने बाजार से कुछ मोमबत्तियां खरीदीं। वही मोमबत्तियां जलाकर भाई-बहन होमवर्क पूरा करने लगे।

तब घर में एक ही गद्दा था। बच्चा और बहन गद्दे पर, पिता और मां दरी बिछाकर सोते थे। कुछ महीनों बाद क्लब ने बच्चे को वापस बुला लिया। लौटने पर बच्चे को बार-बार ताना मारते रहे। उसे जरूरी मैच में बाहर बिठा देते, लेकिन वह हर अपमान सहकर अपने खेल को सुधारता रहा। उसके खेलने के अंदाज से क्लब के दूसरे अधिकारी खुश रहने लगे।

15 की उम्र में बच्चे के बारे में अखबारों में चर्चा होने लगी। उसे कई विज्ञापन मिलने लगे। 17 की उम्र में उसे एफसी सांतोस में सीनियर टीम के‌ लिए चुन लिया गया। ये साल 2008 था। एक साल में लड़के ने 30 से ज्यादा गोल दागे और 2009 में वो अंडर-17 ब्राजील टीम का कप्तान बन गया। केवल 8 साल बीते, 2017 में वही लड़का दुनिया का सबसे महंगा फुटबॉलर बना। उसका नाम है, नेमार द सिल्वा सैंटोस जूनियर, यानी नेमार जूनियर।

2017 में जब नेमार सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बने तो उन्होंने अपने बचपन को याद करते हुए कहा, 'ज्यादा दिन नहीं बीते। 2008 तक मैं उसी घर में रहता था। पड़ोस में कूड़ाघर था। पूरे शहर का कूड़ा यही फेंकते थे। बदबू आती थी। कई रात बदबू से बचने की तरकीब सोचने में बीत जाती थी। आज भी वो कूड़ाघर वैसा ही है।'

लेकिन नेमार ने अपने खेल से सब बदल दिया। वो फिलहाल पेरिस के एक पांच मंजिल विला में रहते हैं। अगर इसे किराए पर दिया जाए तो हर महीने 10 लाख रुपए मिलेंगे। आज नेमार का 30वां जन्मदिन है। आइए इस मौके पर उस दौर से गुजरते हैं, जब उन्होंने अपनी किस्मत की रेखाएं खुद खींची-

कार एक्सिडेंट में बाल-बाल बचे
नेमार जब चार महीने के थे तभी उनका एक कार एक्सिडेंट हो गया था। वो पिछली सीट पर थे। एक्‍सिडेंट भयानक था। उनके पिता नेमार सैंटोस सीन कहते हैं, 'गाड़ी किराए की थी। हम रिश्‍तेदार के यहां जा रहे थे। विश्वास नहीं होता इतने भयानक एक्‍सिडेंट में नेमार को इतनी कम चोट कैसे लगी। वो बहुत जल्दी ठीक हो गया था। आज भी उसकी चोट जल्दी ठीक हो जाती है।'

पिता बताते हैं, नेमार तीन साल का था तब हमने उसे कुछ खिलौने दिलाए थे। लेकिन वो उनमें से बस बॉल के साथ खेलता रहता था। उसे बॉल से ऐसा लगाव था कि छह साल की उम्र में स्कूल की फुटसॉल टीम में ले लिया गया। ये इनडोर खेला जाने वाला फुटबॉल जैसा खेल है। 11 साल की उम्र में उसे एफसी सैंटोस क्लब में शामिल किया गया। इसमें बेटिन्हो नाम के कोच की भूमिका थी। उन्होंने एक दिन नेमार को बीच पर अकेले फुटबॉल के साथ भागते देखा था।

17 साल में पेशेवर फुटबॉलर बने, 26 में सबसे महंगे फुटबॉलर बने
17 साल की उम्र में नेमार जूनियर ने पेशेवर फुटबॉल की शुरुआत की। इसी साल उनकी कमाई 10 हजार डॉलर यानी सात लाख रुपये के पार हो गई थी। लेकिन ये महज शुरुआत थी। अगस्त 2017 में जब नेमार ने बार्सिलोना छोड़कर पेरिस सेंट-जर्मेन क्लब के साथ करार किया तब उन्हें 222 मिलियन यूरो यानी 19,37 करोड़ रुपये मिले। इससे वो दुनिया के सबसे महंगे फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी बने। तब उनकी उम्र 26 साल थी।

प्राइवेट जेट और याट खरीद चुके हैं, 1348 करोड़ रुपए के हैं मालिक
नेमार के पास 235 करोड़ रुपए की याट भी है। इसका नाम उन्होंने 'नदाइन' रखा हुआ है जो उनकी मां का नाम है। उनके पास अपना प्राइवेट जेट भी है। नेमार के पास कारों का भी लंबा काफिला है। सेलिब्रेटी नेटवर्थ के आंकड़े के मुताबिक 2020 तक नेमार के पास 185 मिलियन डॉलर यानी 1348 करोड़ रुपए हैं।

दान करने के लिए भी जाने जाते हैं
कमाई के अलावा वो दान करने के लिए कई बार चर्चा में आते हैं। नेमार अपनी कमाई करीब 10% चर्च को दान करने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। इसके अलावा वे हर साल एक चैरिटी मैच भी कराते हैं, इससे आने वाले पैसों को गरीबों के खाने पर खर्च की जाता है।

19 साल में बने पिता
जिस दौर में नेमार पैसा और शोहरत दोनों हासिल कर रहे थे तभी उन्होंने कॉरोलिना डेंटास शादी की और 19 साल की उम्र में पिता बन गए थे। उन्होंने बेटे का नाम रखा देवी लुक्का है। अब वो एक खुशहाल जिंदगी बिता रहे हैं। अब वो खुशहाल जिंदगी गुजार रहे हैं।

  
