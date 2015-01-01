पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Novak Djokovic Equals Pete Sampras's Record Of Year end World No. 1

जोकोविच ने सैम्प्रास की बराबरी की:छठे साल वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 रहने का रिकॉर्ड, नोवाक बोले- बचपन का सपना पूरा हुआ

नई दिल्ली10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोकोविच अब तक 294 हफ्ते नंबर-1 रह चुके हैं। इस लिस्ट में वह फेडरर के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर हैं।- फाइल फोटो

वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच 2020 का अंत पहली रैंक पर ही रहकर करेंगे। उन्होंने अमेरिका के पूर्व टेनिस प्लेयर पीट सैम्प्रास के 6 बार साल का अंत वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 रहकर करने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबर की। मुकाम हासिल करने के बाद जोकोविच ने कहा, बचपन से सैम्प्रास का खेल देखकर ही बड़ा हुआ। अब उनके रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी करना मेरे लिए गर्व की बात है। जिस वजह से मैं इस खेल में आया था, मैंने पा लिया है।'

साल का अंत नंबर-1 पर रहकर करने वाले टॉप-5 खिलाड़ी

प्लेयरदेशकितनी बारसाल
नोवाक जोकोविचसर्बिया6 बार2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020
पीट सैम्प्रासअमेरिका6 बार1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998
रोजर फेडररस्विट्जरलैंड5 बार2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009
राफेल नडालस्पेन5 बार2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019
जिमी कॉनर्सअमेरिका5 बार1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978

सैम्प्रास के नाम था रिकॉर्ड

इससे पहले जोकोविच ने 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 का अंत वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 रहकर किया था। वहीं, इससे पहले यह रिकॉर्ड सैम्प्रास के नाम था। उन्होंने 1993 से 1998 तक 6 बार साल का अंत वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 रहकर किया था। जोकोविच और सैम्प्रास के बाद इस लिस्ट में स्विट्जरलैंड के रोजर फेडरर, स्पेन के राफेल नडाल और अमेरिका के पूर्व खिलाड़ी जिमी कॉनर्स का नाम आता है। इन तीनों ने 5-5 बार यह मुकाम हासिल किया।

जोकोविच ने इतिहास के पन्नों में जगह बनाई

एसोसिएशन ऑफ टेनिस प्रोफेशनल्स (ATP) के चेयरमैन आंद्रिया गौदेंजी ने कहा कि साल का अंत नंबर-1 पर रहकर करना बड़ी एचीवमेंट है। यह उपलब्धि पाने के लिए आपको पूरे सीजन में अच्छा खेलना होता है। जोकोविच ने 6वीं बर यह कर दिखाया और पीट के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की। यह अद्भुत है। उन्होंने इतिहास के पन्नों में अपनी जगह बना ली है।

जोकोविच तोड़ सकते हैं फेडरर का रिकॉर्ड

जोकोविच अब तक 294 हफ्ते नंबर-1 रह चुके हैं। इस लिस्ट में वह फेडरर के बाद दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। फेडरर रिकॉर्ड 310 हफ्ते तक पहले नंबर पर रहे थे। वहीं पीट सैम्प्रास 286 हफ्तों के साथ तीसरे और इवान लैंडल 270 हफ्तों के साथ चौथे नंबर पर हैं। जोकोविच अगर अगले साल (2021) के 8 मार्च तक नंबर-1 पर बने रहे, तो वह फेडरर के रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ देंगे।

सबसे ज्यादा हफ्ते तक नंबर-1 रहने वाले खिलाड़ी

प्लेयरकितने हफ्ते
रोजर फेडरर310
नोवाक जोकोविच294*
पीट सैम्प्रास286
इवान लैंडल270
जिमी कॉनर्स268
राफेल नडाल209
जॉन मैकनरो170
जोर्न बोर्ग109
आंद्रे अगासी101
लेटन हेविट80

जोकोविच ने इस साल जीते 5 खिताब

जोकोविच ने इस साल 5 खिताब अपने नाम किए। इसमें 1 ग्रैंड स्लेम (ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन) भी शामिल है। उन्होंने ATP कप, दुबई ओपन, सिनसिनाटी ओपन और रोम ओपन भी अपने नाम किया था। वहीं, लाइन जज को हिट करने के बाद उन्हें यूएस ओपन से डिसक्वालिफाई कर दिया गया था। जबकि पिछले महीने वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 नडाल ने जोकोविच को फ्रेंच ओपन के फाइनल में हराया था।

जोकोविच के नाम 17 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब

सर्बिया के जोकोविच ने अब तक 17 ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब अपने नाम किए हैं। उन्होंने 3 यूएस ओपन, 8 ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन, 5 विंबलडन और 1 फ्रेंच ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवॉर्नर ने 11वीं बार टॉस जीतकर मैच जीता; 2017 में रोहित और 2018 में धोनी ऐसा करके चैम्पियन बने थे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें