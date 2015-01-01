पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाकिस्तान का न्यूजीलैंड दौरा:शोएब मलिक और आमिर टीम से बाहर, बाबर को कप्तानी; शादाब टी-20 के नए उप-कप्तान

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
शोएब मलिक और मोहम्मद आमिर को टी-20 टीम से बाहर किया गया। - फाइल फोटो

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने बुधवार को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए 35 सदस्यीय टीम का ऐलान किया। शोएब मलिक और मोहम्मद आमिर को टी-20 टीम और असद शफीक को टेस्ट टीम से बाहर किया गया। वहीं, बाबर आजम को टेस्ट टीम का नया कप्तान बनाया गया।

वहीं, सिर्फ 9 टेस्ट खेलने वाले मोहम्मद रिजवान को टेस्ट टीम का नया उप-कप्तान और स्पिनर शादाब खान को टी-20 का नया उप-कप्तान नियुक्त किया गया। पाकिस्तान टीम को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर 3 टी-20 और 2 टेस्ट मैच खेलना है।

मो. हफीज और वहाब रियाज टीम में शामिल

मोहम्मद हफीज और वहाब रियाज को टी-20 सीरीज के लिए टीम में शामिल किया गया। इन दोनों ने हाल ही में जिम्बाब्वे के खिलाफ हुए वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया था। वहीं, PCB ने 4 अनकैप्ड प्लेयर्स अमाद बट, दानिश अजीज, इमरान बट और रोहेल नजीर को भी टीम में शामिल किया है।

वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के नजरिए से सीरीज अहम

पाकिस्तान का न्यूजीलैंड दौरा ICC वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के नजरिए से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होने वाला है। क्योंकि पाकिस्तान 166 पॉइंट के साथ अंक तालिका में 5वें नंबर पर है। वहीं, न्यूजीलैंड 180 पॉइंट के साथ चौथे नंबर पर है। इस सीरीज में कुल 120 पॉइंट दांव पर रहेंगे। दोनों टीमें एक दूसरे को क्लीन स्वीप कर 120 पॉइंट हासिल करना चाहेंगी। साथ ही वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के पॉइंट्स टेबल में भी ऊपर आना चाहेगी।

भारत 360 पॉइंट्स के साथ पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर

पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर रहने वाली दो टीमें जून में होने वाले फाइनल में आमने-सामने होंगी। भारत 360 पॉइंट्स के साथ पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर है। वहीं, 296 पॉइंट्स के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया दूसरे और इंग्लैंड 292 पॉइंट्स के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर है।

पाकिस्तान के न्यूजीलैंड दौरे का शेड्यूल

पाकिस्तान की टीम 23 नवंबर को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए रवाना होगी। वहां उन्हें पहले 14 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा। इसके बाद टीम 3 टी-20 खेलेगी। पहला टी-20 18 दिसंबर, दूसरा 20 दिसंबर और तीसरा टी-20 22 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। वहीं, पहला टेस्ट 26 दिसंबर से माउंट मॉउंगनुई और दूसरा टेस्ट 3 जनवरी से क्राइस्टचर्च में खेला जाएगा।

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम-

बाबर आजम (कप्तान), आबिद अली, अब्दुल्ला शफीक, फखर जमान, इमाम उल हक, शान मसूद, ज़ीशान मलिक, अजहर अली, दानिश अजीज, फवाद आलम, हैदर अली, हरीश सोहैल, हुसैन तलत, इफ्तिखार अहमद, इमरान बट, खुशदिल शाह, मोहम्मद हफीज, मोहम्मद रिजवान, रोहैल नजीर, सरफराज अहमद, इमाद वसीम, शादाब खान, उसमान कादिर, यासिर शाह, ज़फर गौहर, अमाद बट, फहीम अशरफ, हरीस राउफ, मोहम्मद अब्बास, मोहम्मद हसनैन, नसीम शाह, शाहीन अफरीदी, सोहैल खान और वहाब रियाज

