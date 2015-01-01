पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाकिस्तान का न्यूजीलैंड दौरा:क्वारैंटाइन के दौरान टीम को टेस्टिंग के 2 चरण से गुजरना पड़ेगा, प्लेयर्स को एक-दूसरे से मिलने की इजाजत नहीं होगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
50 सदस्यों की पाकिस्तान टीम सोमवार को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए रवाना होगी।- फाइल फोटो

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर जा रही पाकिस्तानी टीम को क्वारैंटाइन के दौरान कड़े नियम का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। 50 सदस्यों की पाकिस्तान टीम सोमवार को न्यूजीलैंड के लिए रवाना होगी। न्यूजीलैंड में पाकिस्तान को क्वारैंटाइन और टेस्ट के 2 चरण से गुजरना पड़ सकता है। क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड खत्म होने के बाद पाकिस्तान को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 3 टी-20 और 2 टेस्ट मैच खेलना है।

3 दिन तक खिलाड़ियों और स्टाफ को एक-दूसरे से मिलने की इजाजत नहीं

एक्‍सप्रेस न्यूजपेपर के हवाले से एजेंसी ने कहा कि ऑकलैंड पहुंचने के बाद पाकिस्तान टीम को 14 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन किया जाएगा। पहले स्टेज में खिलाड़ियों और स्टाफ को 3 दिन आइसोलेशन में रखा जाएगा। आइसोलेशन के दौरान उन्हें बाहर निकलने और एक-दूसरे से मिलने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। चौथे दिन सभी खिलाड़ियों और स्टाफ का कोविड टेस्ट कराया जाएगा।

चौथे दिन होगा कोरोना टेस्ट, फिर 15 के ग्रुप में बांटा जाएगा

कोविड टेस्ट के बाद पाकिस्तान के स्क्वैड (खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ) को 15-15 के ग्रुप में बांटा जाएगा। ग्रुप के मेंबर्स क्वारैंटाइन के बाकी बचे दिनों में अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में रहेंगे और दूसरे ग्रुप के लोगों से नहीं मिल सकेंगे। क्वारैंटाइन पीरियड खत्म होने के बाद एकबार फिर उनका कोविड टेस्ट कराया जाएगा। नेगेटिव आने पर खिलाड़ी कहीं भी आ जा सकेंगे।

कोविड पॉजिटिव खिलाड़ी को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर नहीं भेजा जाएगा

पाकिस्तान का 50 सदस्यों का स्क्वैड सोमवार को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए रवाना होगा। हालांकि, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने अभी तक खिलाड़ियों के कोविड टेस्ट का रिजल्ट नहीं दिया है। PCB ने कहा है कि इंग्लैंड टूर की तरह वे इस बार लापरवाही नहीं बरतेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी खिलाड़ी कोविड पॉजिटिव होगा, उसे न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर नहीं भेजा जाएगा। इंग्लैंड टूर से पहले पाकिस्तान के 10 खिलाड़ी कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकले थे, जिससे इंग्लैंड दौरा मुश्किल में पड़ गया था। बोर्ड को काफी दिक्कतें झेलनी पड़ी थीं।

पाकिस्तान के न्यूजीलैंड दौरे का शेड्यूल

पाकिस्तान की टीम 23 नवंबर को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए रवाना होगी। वहां उन्हें पहले 14 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा। इसके बाद टीम 3 टी-20 खेलेगी। पहला टी-20 18 दिसंबर, दूसरा 20 दिसंबर और तीसरा टी-20 22 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। वहीं, पहला टेस्ट 26 दिसंबर से माउंट मॉउंगनुई और दूसरा टेस्ट 3 जनवरी से क्राइस्टचर्च में खेला जाएगा।

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए पाकिस्तान टीम-

बाबर आजम (कप्तान), आबिद अली, अब्दुल्ला शफीक, फखर जमान, इमाम उल हक, शान मसूद, ज़ीशान मलिक, अजहर अली, दानिश अजीज, फवाद आलम, हैदर अली, हरीश सोहैल, हुसैन तलत, इफ्तिखार अहमद, इमरान बट, खुशदिल शाह, मोहम्मद हफीज, मोहम्मद रिजवान, रोहैल नजीर, सरफराज अहमद, इमाद वसीम, शादाब खान, उसमान कादिर, यासिर शाह, ज़फर गौहर, अमाद बट, फहीम अशरफ, हरीस राउफ, मोहम्मद अब्बास, मोहम्मद हसनैन, नसीम शाह, शाहीन अफरीदी, सोहैल खान और वहाब रियाज

