पेरिस मास्टर्स:13 साल बाद फाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए एलेक्जेंडर से भिड़ेंगे नडाल

पेरिस11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राफेल नडाल 20 बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम है। वह पेरिस मास्टर्स आज तक नहीं जीत पाए हैं।

20 बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता राफेल नडाल पेरिस मास्टर्स के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने क्वार्टर फाइनल में स्विटजरलैंड के पाब्लो कारेनो बुस्टा को 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 से हराया। नडाल पेरिस टूर्नामेंट को अब तक नहीं जीत पाए हैं। 13 साल पहले वह फाइनल में पहुंचे थे। लेकिन उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। नडाल का सेमीफाइनल में मुकाबला जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव के साथ है। उन्होंने क्वार्टर फाइनल में तीन बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता स्टेन वावरिंका को 6-3, 7-6 से हराया।

एलेक्जेंडर नडाल से एक बार जीतने में हुए हैं सफल

एलेक्जेंडर और नडाल के बीच हुए अब तक 6 मुकाबलों में से 5 मुकाबलों में नडाल को जीत मिली है। ज्वेरेव ने नडाल काे पिछले साल एटीपी फाइनल में हराया था।

नडाल ने क्या कहा

पाब्लो कारेनो से जीत के बाद नडाल ने कहा- पाब्लो कारेनो की सर्विस अच्छी थी, मैं उसे अच्छे से नहीं खेल पा रहा था। आगे के मैचों में इस कमी को दूर करूंगा।

मेदवेदेव और राओनिक भिड़ेंगे सेमीफाइनल में

वहीं दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में डेनियल मेदवेदेव का मुकाबला मिलोस राओनिक से होगा। मेदवेदेव ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में डी स्वार्ट्जमैन को 6-3, 6-1 से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे। जबकि कनाडा के राओनिक ने क्वार्टर फाइनल में फ्रांस के ऊगो हंबर्ट को 6-3, 3-6,7-6 से हरा कर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे। राओनिक 2014 के उपविजेता हैं।

