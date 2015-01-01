पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Rafael Nadal Wins 1000 ATP Match At Paris Masters. He Is The 4th Player To Do So.

नडाल की 1000वीं जीत:यह उपलब्धि पाने वाले दुनिया के चौथे टेनिस खिलाड़ी, रिकॉर्ड 15 साल से टॉप-10 में कायम

पेरिसएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 राफेल नडाल ने मेन्स सिंगल्स टेनिस के ओपन एरा में 1000 मैच जीत लिए हैं। उन्होंने बुधवार को पेरिस मास्टर्स के सेकंड राउंड में जीत दर्ज कर यह उपलब्धि हासिल की। वह ऐसा करने वाले चौथे खिलाड़ी हैं। नडाल लगातार 789 हफ्ते से (लगभग 15 साल) वह टॉप-10 में काबिज हैं। यह भी एक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड है।

सबसे ज्यादा मैचों में जीत दर्ज करने का रिकॉर्ड अमेरिका के पूर्व टेनिस प्लेयर जिमी कॉनर्स के नाम है। उन्होंने 1 हजार 274 मैच जीते हैं। वहीं वर्ल्ड नंबर-4 रोजर फेडरर 1 हजार 242 जीत के साथ इस लिस्ट में दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। पूर्व अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी इवान लेंडल 1 हजार 68 जीत के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर हैं।

नडाल ने कहा- मैं बूढ़ा हो चुका हूं

पेरिस मास्टर्स के सेकंड राउंड में नडाल ने हमवतन फेलेसियोनो लोपेज को 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 से हराया। मैच जीतने के बाद नडाल ने कहा, 'हजार जीत का मतलब है कि मैं बूढ़ा हो चुका हूं। हजार मैच जीतने के लिए आपका करियर काफी लंबा होना चाहिए। लेकिन मैं बहुत खुश हूं।'

जीत से ज्यादा व्यक्तिगत संतुष्टि जरूरी: नडाल

नडाल ने कहा कि 34 साल की उम्र में खेलना मेरे लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि है। उन्होंने कहा, 'मेरे करियर में काफी परेशानियां आईं, कई बार मुझे चोट से जूझना पड़ा। मैंने अपने करियर में कई सही चीजें कीं, जिन पर मुझे गर्व है। मैच में जीत से ज्यादा व्यक्तिगत संतुष्टि जरूरी है।'

लगभग 15 साल से टॉप-10 में काबिज

2005 में नडाल पहली बार वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में टॉप-10 में शामिल हुए थे। यह साल उन्होंने वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में दूसरे पोजिशन पर रहकर समाप्त किया। तब से लेकर अब तक यानी 789 हफ्तों से (लगभग 15 साल) उनकी रैंकिंग कभी भी टॉप-10 से नीचे नहीं रही है। यह भी एक वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड है। उनसे पहले यह रिकॉर्ड पूर्व टेनिस प्लेयर जिमी कॉनर्स के नाम था। वह भी 789 हफ्तों तक टॉप-10 में रहे थे।

प्लेयरदेशकितने हफ्ते तक टॉप-10 में रहे
राफेल नडालस्पेन789
जिमी कॉनर्सअमेरिका789
रोजर फेडररस्विट्जरलैंड734
इवान लेंडलचेक-अमेरिका619

नडाल ने सबसे ज्यादा 13 फ्रेंच ओपन खिताब जीते

हाल ही में वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 नडाल ने 13वां फ्रेंच ओपन खिताब जीतकर फेडरर के सबसे ज्यादा 20 ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की थी। उन्होंने फाइनल में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच को सीधे सेटों में 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 से हराया था। यह मुकाबला 2 घंटे 41 मिनट तक चला।

इसके अलावा वह 4 यूएस ओपन, 1 ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन और 2 विंबलडन सहित कुल 20 ग्रैंड स्लेम खिताब भी जीत चुके हैं।

नडाल ने 15 साल की उम्र में पहला मैच जीता था

नडाल ने अपना सबसे पहला मैच 2002 में रेमन डेलगैडो को हराकर जीता था। उस वक्त नडाल की उम्र महज 15 साल थी। रेमन की रैंकिंग उस वक्त वर्ल्ड नंबर-81 थी। वहीं, नडाल उस वक्त टॉप-100 में भी नहीं थे। नडाल ने अपना पहला ATP टाइटल 2004 में सोपोट (पोलैंड) में जीता था।

नडाल की अब तक की बड़ी कामयाबी

जीत नंबरप्रतिद्वंदीटूर्नामेंटसालउम्र
1रेमन डेलगैडोमैलोर्का ओपन (राउंड-1)200215
100ह्यूगो अरमान्डोस्टटगर्ट ओपन (राउंड-2)200519
200जुआन मार्टिन डेल पोत्रोमियामी ओपन (राउंड-4)200720
300इवो कार्लोविचक्वींस ओपन (क्वार्टर-फाइनल)200822
400टोमस बर्डिचडेविस कप (फाइनल)200923
500इवान डोडिगबार्सिलोना (सेमीफाइनल)201124
600जुआन मार्टिन डेल पोत्रोइंडियन वेल्स (फाइनल)201326
700मार्टिन क्लिजनविम्बलडन (राउंड-1)201428
800थॉमस बेलुचीरियो ओलंपिक(क्वार्टर-फाइनल)201630
900रिचर्ड गास्केटफ्रेंच ओपन (राउंड-3)201832
1000फेलिसियानो लोपेजपेरिस मास्टर्स (राउंड-2)202034
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकप्तान विराट को केक से रंग दिया साथियों ने, पत्नी अनुष्का भी साथ रहीं - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें