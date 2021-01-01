पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस पर खेल जगत में उत्साह:सहवाग, गंभीर और साइना ने बधाई दी; सचिन ने कहा- देश के महान सिद्धांत हमेशा प्रेरित करते रहें

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर तिरंगे का फोटो शेयर कर देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूर्व क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर तिरंगे का फोटो शेयर कर देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बधाई दी।

देश 72वां रिपब्लिक डे मना रहा है। इस मौके पर खेल जगत से पूर्व क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग, गौतम गंभीर, रेसलर बजरंग पूनिया, बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल समेत कई दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए देशवासियों को बधाई दी है।

केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने मिठाई भी बांटी। इसका उन्होंने वीडियो भी शेयर किया।

