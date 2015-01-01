पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • ROHIT SHARMA EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW INDIA TOUR OF AUSTRALIA ROHIT SAID I AM READY TO BAT AT ANY POSITION DURING TEST SERIES

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रोहित हर टेस्ट के लिए तैयार:कहा- कोहली के हटने के बाद रणनीति पर मुझे सोचने की जरूरत नहीं, कहीं भी बल्लेबाजी कर लूंगा

बेंगलुरु3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रोहित शर्मा ने कहा है कि वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर जाने के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि दौरे पर टीम उन्हें जहां भी बल्लेबाजी करने कहेगी, वे करेंगे। रोहित ने कहा, 'मुझे उम्मीद है कि टीम के बाकी खिलाड़ी पहले टेस्ट के बाद विराट कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी में सारी रणनीति बना चुके होंगे। इसलिए मुझे कुछ सोचने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। टीम मैनेजमेंट मुझे जिस पोजिशन पर बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए भेजेगी, मैं उसके लिए तैयार हूं।'

किसी भी पोजिशन पर बल्लेबाजी करने को तैयार

रोहित ने न्यूज एजेंसी को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा कि वे टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भी अपने ओपनिंग वाले रोल को लेकर बेहद उत्साहित हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए तैयार हूं। मुझे नहीं पता टीम मैनेजमेंट क्या सोच रहा है और वे मेरे ओपनिंग वाले रोल को बदलेंगे या नहीं। विराट की गैरमौजूदगी में भी टीम सारी रणनीति तैयार कर चुकी होगी। इसलिए मैं जब ऑस्ट्रेलिया जाऊंगा, तो मुझे सारी बातें पता होंगी और मेरा रोल मुझे क्लीयर होगा।'

पुल और कट शॉट की जगह V और स्ट्रेट शॉट खेलना पसंद

रोहित ने कहा, 'ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हम तेज गेंदबाजी और बाउंस की बात करते हैं, लेकिन पिछले कुछ समय से वहां ऐसा कुछ देखने को नहीं मिला है। पर्थ को छोड़ दिया जाए, तो बाकी के 3 स्टेडियम एडिलेड, मेलबर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड और सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में कुछ खास बाउंस नहीं है। मुझे ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ओपनिंग करते वक्त पुल और कट शॉट खेलने के लिए सोचना पड़ता है। मैं V शॉट और स्ट्रेट में खेलने की कोशिश करता हूं।'

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट आसान नहीं

रोहित ने कहा, 'इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट कभी भी आसान नहीं होता, चाहे कोई भी फॉर्मेट हो। इसलिए मैं टेस्ट क्रिकेट पर फोकस कर रहा हूं, बाकी फॉर्मेट अपने आप आसान हो जाएंगी। टेस्ट क्रिकेट के लिए आपको अपने बेसिक्स स्ट्रॉन्ग रखने पड़ते हैं। आपको अपने टेक्नीक पर भरोसा करना होता है। इसी तरह आप मेंटली खुद को तैयार कर सकते हैं। मेंटली मैं तैयार हूं। मैंने अपनी लाइफ में काफी स्ट्रगल किया है। मुझे पता है कि कैसे वापसी करते हैं।'

बेंगलुरु में NCA में प्रैक्टिस कर रहे रोहित शर्मा

बता दें कि रोहित शर्मा फिलहाल बेंगलुरु के नेशनल क्रिकेट एकेडमी (NCA) में प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे ठीक हैं और फिट होने के लिए कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे। रोहित ने कहा, 'अब हैम-स्ट्रिंग बिलकुल ठीक है। मैंने इसे और मजबूत करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। टेस्ट सीरीज में खेलने से पहले मैं पूरी तरह से फिट होना चाहता हूं। इसलिए मैंने एड़ी-चोटी की जोर लगा दिया है। शायद यही कारण है कि मैं NCA में हूं।

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज का शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन

रोहित ने अपने टेस्ट करियर में 1 दोहरा शतक लगाया

रोहित ने अपने टेस्ट करियर में 32 मैच खेले हैं। इसके 53 इनिंग्स में 46.54 की औसत से 2,141 रन बनाए हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने 10 अर्धशतक, 6 शतक और 1 दोहरा शतक लगाया है। 212 रन उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें