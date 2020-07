रोनाल्डो की बड़ी उपलब्धि:युवेंटस के स्ट्राइकर रोनाल्डो सीरी-ए, प्रीमियर लीग और ला लिगा में 50 गोल करने वाला पहले खिलाड़ी बने, 1995 के बाद सीरी-ए में सबसे तेज 50 गोल भी किए

⚪️⚫️ 1st @juventusfcen player since 1952 to score 30 goals in a @SerieA_EN season



⚡️ Fastest player to reach 50 Serie A goals since his 1985 birth (61 games)



🌍 1st man ever to net 50 goals in the English, Italian & Spanish top flights



🌧️ Records keep falling for @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/0YVNj82zOp