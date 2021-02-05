पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:सचिन बोले- मुंबई हमले के बाद जब देश में क्रिकेट लौटा तो हम चेन्नई में इंग्लैंड से जीते थे, चाहता हूं वैसा ही नतीजा आए

मुंबईएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: बिक्रम प्रताप सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी के कारण भारत में 10 महीने और 26 दिन के बाद इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की वापसी हो रही है। भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला आज चेन्नई में हो रहा है। इस मौके पर इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भास्कर से विशेष बातचीत की। पढ़िए भास्कर के सवालों पर सचिन के जवाब...

सवाल: 10 महीने बाद घरेलू जमीन पर टीम इंडिया को फिर से खेलते देखना कितना रोचक होगा?
जवाब: भारत के लिए ये बहुत अच्छी खबर है कि देश में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट फिर शुरू होने जा रहा है। मैं अच्छी सीरीज की उम्मीद करता हूं। जब मैं इतने लंबे गैप के बाद फिर से क्रिकेट शुरू होने के बारे में सोचता हूं तो मुझे 2008 की याद आती है। तब मुंबई हमले के बाद देश में कुछ समय के लिए क्रिकेट रुक गया था। उसके बाद जब दोबारा क्रिकेट की वापसी हुई तो हमारा मुकाबला चेन्नई में इंग्लैंड से हुआ। इस बार भी इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ चेन्नई में ही मैच है। मैं भगवान से यही प्रार्थना करता हूं कि रिजल्ट भी वही हो जो 2008 में हुआ था। तब हमने चेन्नई टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को हराया था।

सवाल: अगर भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया या भारत-पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट राइवलरी से तुलना करें तो भारत-इंग्लैंड राइवलरी को कहां रेट करते हैं?
जवाब: हर राइवलरी की अपनी अहमियत होती है। हमें बस यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि हम भारत के लिए खेल रहे हैं। भारत का नाम ऊंचा रहना चाहिए। जिस तरह हमारी टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शानदार प्रदर्शन दिखाया, उसी तरह का खेल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ होम सीरीज में भी दिखाने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए।

सवाल: इंग्लैंड इकलौती टीम है जिसने पिछले एक दशक में भारत में टीम इंडिया को टेस्ट सीरीज में हराया। इसलिए यह सीरीज कितनी चैलेंजिंग हो सकती है?
जवाब: हर सीरीज अलग होती है और उसे नए तरीके से ही ट्रीट करना चाहिए। पीछे क्या हुआ, यह कॉन्फिडेंस देता है या कॉन्फिडेंस कम करता है। फिलहाल दोनों टीमों ने पिछली सीरीज में जीत हासिल की है। भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराया है और इंग्लैंड ने श्रीलंका को। दोनों टीमों का कॉन्फिडेंस बहुत ऊंचा लग रहा है। जब टीम जीत रही होती है तो बहुत खतरनाक होती है। मुझे लगता है कि दोनों टीमें अच्छा खेलेंगी। भारतीय टीम का बैलेंस इंग्लैंड की टीम से बेहतर है, लेकिन इंग्लैंड को हल्के में नहीं लेना चाहिए। उसके पास भी कई अच्छे सीनियर और युवा खिलाड़ी हैं।

सवाल: ​​​​​​सचिन आप टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले भारतीय हैं। इंग्लैंड की टीम जब भी भारत आती थी, आपके खिलाफ नई रणनीति अपनाती थी। 2001-02 में नासिर हुसैन ने आपके खिलाफ लेग साइड थ्योरी ट्राई की थी। क्या इस बार विराट या रोहित के खिलाफ भी ऐसी स्ट्रैटजी दिखेगी?
जवाब: हर इंटरनेशनल टीम प्रतिद्वंद्वी टीम के टॉप बल्लेबाजों के खिलाफ प्लान करती है। उनकी कोशिश होती है कि अच्छे बैट्समैन को रोका जाए या उनको फ्री होकर रन न बनाने दिया जाए। इंग्लैंड की टीम भी अपनी ओर से पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ आई होगी।

उन्होंने सभी भारतीय बैट्समैन के खिलाफ रणनीति बनाने की कोशिश की होगी। हमारे बैट्समैन को कोशिश करनी चाहिए कि जब वे सेट हो जाएं तो बड़ा स्कोर करें और लंबी पार्टनरशिप करें। टेस्ट क्रिकेट सेशन बाय सेशन चलता है। दोनों टीमें अहम सेशन को अपने नाम करने की कोशिश करेंगी। किस टीम की प्लानिंग क्या होगी, यह तो मैच शुरू होते ही पता लगने लगेगा। वैसे प्लानिंग करना जरूरी है, लेकिन उससे भी ज्यादा जरूरी है प्लानिंग को एग्जीक्यूट करना।

सवाल: इस टेस्ट सीरीज में किसका दबदबा रहेगा? बैट्समैन का या स्पिनर्स का? क्या भारतीय कंडीशंस में तेज गेंदबाज भी कुछ कमाल दिखा सकते हैं?
जवाब: इस सीरीज में बैट्समैन और स्पिनर्स डॉमिनेट कर सकते हैं। अगर फास्ट बॉलर्स की बात करें तो यह इस बात पर निर्भर करता है कि रिवर्स स्विंग कितनी मिलती है। 15 ओवर से लेकर 55 ओवर तक रिवर्स स्विंग ज्यादा घातक होती है। 55-60 ओवर से लेकर 80 ओवर के बीच गेंद सॉफ्ट हो जाती है। इसलिए बैट्समैन को रिवर्स स्विंग के खिलाफ एडजस्ट करने के लिए थोड़ा ज्यादा वक्त मिल जाता है।

सवाल: मोटेरा में होने वाला तीसरा टेस्ट मैच डे-नाइट है? क्या इस मैच में उतरने से पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के जेहन में 36 ऑलआउट की बात हावी रहेगी? एडिलेड टेस्ट भी डे-नाइट ही था।
जवाब: डे-नाइट टेस्ट में कंडीशन का असर तो होता है। लाइट्स ऑन होने के बाद कई बार गेंद ज्यादा मूव करती है। शाम होने के बाद घास ठंडी होती है तो इसका भी असर होता है। यह सही है कि एडिलेड में हम डे-नाइट टेस्ट हारे थे, लेकिन तब से कई बातें भारत के लिए अच्छी हुई हैं। हमने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से टेस्ट सीरीज जीती। मोटेरा में जब टीम इंडिया डे-नाइट टेस्ट खेलने उतरेगी तो टीम का ध्यान इस बात पर ज्यादा होगा कि इसे जीता कैसे जाए। कुल मिलाकर मैं चाहता हूं कि सीरीज अच्छी हो और फैंस को हाई क्वालिटी क्रिकेट देखने को मिले।

