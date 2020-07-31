पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राफेल फाइटर आने की खुशी:तेंदुलकर, रैना और धवन समेत कई खिलाड़ियों ने राफेल का स्वागत किया, सचिन बोले- इस अपग्रेड से डिफेंस सिस्टम को मजबूती मिलेगी

एक घंटा पहले
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया- फाइटर जेट राफेल हमारे रक्षा बेड़े में शामिल हो गए हैं। इसके लिए भारतीय वायुसेना को दिल से बधाई।
  • 36 विमानों में से 5 राफेल फाइटर जेट 29 जुलाई को फ्रांस से अंबाला के आईएएफ एयरबेस पर पहुंच गए
  • सचिन तेंदुलकर ने कहा- यह बिना थके आसमान में देश की रक्षा करने वाली वायुसेना के लिए बड़ी बात है
पांच राफेल फाइटर 29 जुलाई को अंबाला पहुंच गए हैं। 5 लड़ाकू विमानों के आने से खेल जगह में भी खासा उत्साह है। सचिन तेंदुलकर, सुरेश रैना और शिखर धवन समेत अन्य दिग्गजों ने इसका स्वागत किया। सचिन ने कहा कि राफेल आने से हमारे डिफेंस सिस्टम को मजबूती मिलेगी। यह बिना थके देश की रक्षा करेगा।

सचिन ने ट्वीट किया- फाइटर जेट राफेल हमारे रक्षा बेड़े में शामिल हो गए हैं। इसके लिए भारतीय वायुसेना को दिल से बधाई। यह बिना थके आसमान में देश की रक्षा करने वाली वायुसेना के लिए बड़ी बात है। उनके अपग्रेड के लिए यह बड़ा कदम है।

पड़ोसी देशों में भूकंप आया होगा
क्रिकेटर मनोज तिवारी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘राफेल जेट के भारत पहुंचने से पड़ोसी देशों में 8.5 की तीव्रता का भूकंप आया होगा। हालांकि इसमें जान-मान का कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ होगा। भारतीय वायुसेना का हौसला बढ़ाने वाली यह बड़ी बात है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि आगे से पड़ोसी देश उकसावे की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे।’’

