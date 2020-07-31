राफेल फाइटर आने की खुशी:तेंदुलकर, रैना और धवन समेत कई खिलाड़ियों ने राफेल का स्वागत किया, सचिन बोले- इस अपग्रेड से डिफेंस सिस्टम को मजबूती मिलेगी

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
पांच राफेल फाइटर 29 जुलाई को अंबाला पहुंच गए हैं। 5 लड़ाकू विमानों के आने से खेल जगह में भी खासा उत्साह है। सचिन तेंदुलकर, सुरेश रैना और शिखर धवन समेत अन्य दिग्गजों ने इसका स्वागत किया। सचिन ने कहा कि राफेल आने से हमारे डिफेंस सिस्टम को मजबूती मिलेगी। यह बिना थके देश की रक्षा करेगा।
सचिन ने ट्वीट किया- फाइटर जेट राफेल हमारे रक्षा बेड़े में शामिल हो गए हैं। इसके लिए भारतीय वायुसेना को दिल से बधाई। यह बिना थके आसमान में देश की रक्षा करने वाली वायुसेना के लिए बड़ी बात है। उनके अपग्रेड के लिए यह बड़ा कदम है।
Heartiest congratulations to #IndianAirForce for adding the state-of-the-art fighter jet Rafale, to our fleet.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 30, 2020
It’s a massive upgrade for our Defence Forces who are tirelessly protecting our nation in the skies.
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/c6iIXjIzxd
पड़ोसी देशों में भूकंप आया होगा
क्रिकेटर मनोज तिवारी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘राफेल जेट के भारत पहुंचने से पड़ोसी देशों में 8.5 की तीव्रता का भूकंप आया होगा। हालांकि इसमें जान-मान का कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ होगा। भारतीय वायुसेना का हौसला बढ़ाने वाली यह बड़ी बात है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि आगे से पड़ोसी देश उकसावे की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करेंगे।’’
Earthquake of magnitude 8.5 has rattled our neighbouring countries wit no casualties after learning about #RafaleJets landed in INDIA 🇮🇳— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 29, 2020
Wat a boost for our Indian air force 👊
I’m pretty sure that, there will be no provocation in near future from our neighbors😊 #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/DyTCsSRYuV
A glorious moment for entire nation as @IAF_MCC gets 5 Rafale to join it's "Golden Arrows" squadron. This will surely strengthen our nation security. Congratulations to the entire nation ! Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳#RafaleInIndia #IndianAirForce https://t.co/rR5i0f7HWk— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 29, 2020
Welcome home, Golden Arrows! Incredible moment for our nation 🇮🇳 #RafaleInIndia pic.twitter.com/Vxih5bZbAs— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 29, 2020
