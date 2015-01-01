पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सानिया मिर्जा ने लिखा ओपन लेटर:कहा- प्रेगनेंसी के दौरा यकीन नहीं था टेनिस में वापसी कर पाऊंगी, होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल जीतना अलग अहसास

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
शोएब मलिक के साथ टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा।- फाइल फोटो

भारत की टेनिस प्लेयर सानिया मिर्जा ने पहली बार अपनी प्रेगनेंसी के एक्सपीरियंस को लेकर सामने आई हैं। साल 2010 में पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शोएब मलिक से शादी करने वाली सानिया ने अक्टूबर 2018 में इजहान को जन्म दिया था। सानिया ने प्रेगनेंसी को लेकर कहा कि उन्हें लगा था कि वे कभी टेनिस कोर्ट पर वापसी नहीं कर पाएंगी।

होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल 2020 जीतने के बाद सानिया मिर्जा।
होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल 2020 जीतने के बाद सानिया मिर्जा।

हालांकि उन्होंने 2020 में वापसी की और यूक्रेन की जोड़ीदार नादिया किचेनोक के साथ मिलकर WTA होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल 2020 अपने नाम किया था। सानिया ने अमेरिका की दिग्गज महिला टेनिस खिलाड़ी सेरेना विलियम्स की डाक्यूमेंट्री 'बीइंग सेरेना' देखने के बाद सभी महिलाओं के लिए ओपन लेटर लिखा।

प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान सानिया मिर्जा।
प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान सानिया मिर्जा।

सानिया ने लिखा, 'प्रेगनेंसी ने मुझे एक बेहतर इंसान बनाया है। यह एक ऐसी चीज है जिसे मैंने अपने जीवन में पहली बार एक्सपीरियंस किया। मैंने इस बारे में सोचा था और मुझे लगता है कि सबके मन में प्रेगनेंसी को लेकर एक तस्वीर है। हालांकि जब आप इसको एक्सपीरियंस करते हो, तब आप समझते हैं कि ये आपको एक इंसान के तौर पर बिल्कुल बदल देता है।'

बेटे इजहान के साथ सानिया मिर्जा।
बेटे इजहान के साथ सानिया मिर्जा।

सानिया ने लिखा, 'प्रेगनेंसी के बाद वापस शेप में आना चैलेंजिंग हो सकता है। इसमें मैं सेरेना विलियम्स और बाकी महिलाओं के साथ हूं और उनका दर्द समझ सकती हूं। मुझे लगता है कि ये सभी के लिए नॉर्मल है, क्योंकि आपको नहीं पता होता कि प्रेगनेंसी के बाद आपकी बॉडी कैसे रिएक्ट करेगी।'

होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल के दौरान सानिया मिर्जा।
होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल के दौरान सानिया मिर्जा।

सानिया ने अपने ट्रांस-फॉर्मेशन के बारे में लिखा, 'प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान 23 किलो वजन बढ़ने के बाद मुझे यकीन नहीं था कि मैं फिर से फिट हो पाऊंगी और दोबारा से टेनिस खेल पाऊंगी। लेकिन मैंने वर्कआउट किया और करीब 26 किलो तक अपना वजन कम किया था। मैं इसलिए टेनिस में वापसी कर पाई, क्योंकि मैं इससे प्यार करती थी। आखिरकार, जब मैंने कोर्ट पर वापसी की तो मैंने होबार्ट इंटरनेशनल का खिताब जीता और यह मेरे लिए यह अलग अहसास था।'

