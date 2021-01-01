पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टोक्यो ओलिंपिक की तैयारी:चिराग और सात्विक की मेन्स डबल्स की जोड़ी को मिला नया कोच, ओलिंपिक सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट मैथियास देंगे ट्रेनिंग

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सात्विक (बाएं) और चिराग (दाएं) की जोड़ी ने 2019 में मेन्स डबल्स इवेंट में थाईलैंड ओपन सुपर 500 खिताब अपने नाम किया था। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
सात्विक (बाएं) और चिराग (दाएं) की जोड़ी ने 2019 में मेन्स डबल्स इवेंट में थाईलैंड ओपन सुपर 500 खिताब अपने नाम किया था। (फाइल फोटो)

बैडमिंटन के मेन्स डबल्स कैटेगरी में वर्ल्ड नंबर-10 भारत के चिराग शेट्टी और सात्विकसाईराज रैंकीरेड्डी की जोड़ी ने मैथियास बोए को अपना नया कोच नियुक्त किया है। इसे टारगेट ओलिंपिक पोडियम स्कीम (TOPS) ने शुक्रवार को अप्रूव भी कर दिया। डेनमार्क के मैथियास 2012 लंदन ओलिंपिक में मेन्स डबल्स इवेंट में सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट भी रहे थे।

मैथियास बाकी डबल्स खिलाड़ियों की भी मदद कर सकेंगे
सात्विक और चिराग की जोड़ी फिलहाल टोक्यो ओलिंपिक की रेस में 9वें नंबर पर है। कुल 16 जोड़ी को ओलिंपिक में मेन्स डबल्स इवेंट में एंट्री मिलेगी। मैथियास TOPS के अंदर आने वाले अन्य भारतीय डबल्स जोड़ी की भी मदद कर सकेंगे। इनमें सात्विक-अश्विनी पोनप्पा और अश्विनी पोनप्पा-सिक्की रेड्डी की जोड़ी शामिल है।

मैथियास ने 2 बार ऑल इंग्लैंड चैम्पियनशिप जीता
मैथियास ने बैडमिंटन करियर में 2011 और 2015 में दो बार ऑल इंग्लैंड चैम्पियनशिप जीता है। साथ ही 2013 में वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप में सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट रहे थे। चिराग शेट्टी मैथियास के साथ पहले भी कुछ टूर्नामेंट्स में पार्टनर रह चुके हैं। बैडमिंटन टूर सस्पेंड होने के बाद चिराग ने मैथियास के साथ ही मुंबई में ट्रेनिंग की थी।

पहले भी मैथियास के साथ काम कर चुके हैं चिराग शेट्टी
चिराग ने कहा कि मैथियास के शानदार मेंटर हैं। उन्होंने मुझे पहले भी कई बार गाइड किया है। उनके साथ काम करने से निश्चित ही ओलिंपिक की तैयारियों में हमें मदद मिलेगी। मैथियास ने अपने पार्टनर कार्सटन मोगेन्सन के साथ मेन्स डबल्स में कई रिकॉर्ड बनाए थे। उनके साथ काम करके हम मानिसक तौर पर भी तैयार हो सकेंगे।

मैथियास के आने से मानसिक तौर पर तैयार होने में मिलेगी मदद
सात्विक भी मैथियास के कोच नियुक्त होने पर बेहद खुश हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि टोयोटा थाईलैंड ओपन के दौरान मैं और चिराग कॉन्फिडेंट थे कि सेमीफाइनल में जरूर पहुंचेंगे और हम पहुंचे भी। हम फिट हैं, लेकिन हमें मानिसक तौर पर फिट रहने की जरूरत है। मैथियास हमें नॉकआउट जैसे कठिन राउंड के मैचों के लिए तैयार कर सकेंगे।

चिराग-सात्विक ने 2019 में खिताब जीता था
सात्विक और चिराग की जोड़ी का रैंक ओलिंपिक क्वालिफाई करने के लिए जरूरी रैंक के अंदर है। आगे के टूर्नामेंट्स में अच्छे रिजल्ट इनकी रैंकिंग में और सुधार कर सकता है और वे टॉप-8 में भी जगह बना सकते हैं। इस जोड़ी ने 2019 में थाईलैंड ओपन सुपर 500 खिताब अपने नाम किया था। साथ ही फ्रेंच ओपन 750 के रनर अप रहे थे।

