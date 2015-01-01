पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Shahid Afridi To Lead Galle Gladiators In Lanka Premier League 2020 Dale Steyn Kandy Tuskers

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लंका प्रीमियर लीग:गाले ग्लेडिएटर्स की कप्तानी करते दिखाई देंगे अफरीदी, स्टेन कैंडी टस्कर्स से जुड़े

कोलंबो29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
27 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली श्रीलंका प्रीमियर लीग (LPL) में शाहिद अफरीदी गाले ग्लेडिएटर्स और डेल स्टेन कैंडी टस्कर्स की ओर से खेलेंगे।

27 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली लंका प्रीमियर लीग (LPL) में गाले ग्लेडिएटर्स टीम की कप्तानी शाहिद अफरीदी को सौंपी गई है। पाकिस्तान टीम के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर के अलावा डोमेस्टिक टैलेंट भानुका राजपक्षा को वॉइस कैप्टन बनाया गया है। फ्रेंचाइजी ने रविवार को इसकी ट्विटर पर इसकी पुष्टि की। वहीं, साउथ अफ्रीका के तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन कैंडी टस्कर्स की ओर से खेलते हुए दिखाई देंगे।

PSL में मुल्तान सुल्तान के लिए खेले
अफरीदी ने पाकिस्तान के लिए 27 टेस्ट, 398 वन-डे और 99 टी-20 मैच खेले हैं। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान ने हाल ही में कराची में पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (PSL) के प्ले-ऑफ में खेलते नजर आए थे। मुल्तान सुल्तान के लिए उन्होंने 2 मैचों में 3 विकेट लिए थे और 12 रन बनाए थे।

LPL में पांच टीमें
LPL में पांच टीमें हैं। इसमें कोलंबो किंग्स, कैंडी टस्कर्स, जाफना स्टैलियंस, दांबुला हॉक्स और गैल ग्लेडिएटर्स शामिल है। 26 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली इस लीग में कुल 23 मैच होने हैं। फाइनल 16 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। प्रत्येक दिन डबल हेडर मैच होंगे। वहीं 13 और 14 दिसंबर को सेमीफाइनल होंगे।

इरफान समेत भारत के कई खिलाड़ी LPL खेल रहे
इरफान पठान, मुनाफ पटेल, मनप्रीत गोनी और सुदीप त्यागी समेत कई खिलाड़ी LPL में खेल रहे हैं। भारत के वही खिलाड़ी विदेशी लीग खेल सकते हैं, जिन्होंने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट और IPL से संन्यास ले लिया हो।

लीग पर कोरोना का साया
LPL पर कोरोना संकट मंडरा रहा है। लीग में शामिल पाकिस्तान के शोएब मलिक, सौहेल तनवीर और कनाडा के बल्लेबाज रविंद्र पाल सिंह की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। वहीं, श्रीलंका के पूर्व गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा, वेस्टइंडीज के ऑलराउंडर क्रिस गेल पहले ही लीग से हट चुके हैं। इंग्लैंड के लियाम प्लंकेट और रवि बोपारा ने भी नाम वापस ले लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजयपुर समेत 8 जिलों में आज से शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद, नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा; शादी में जाने पर छूट - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें