भारतीय बास्केटबॉल:शरद दाधीच 10 साल से कैंप में रहे,  कभी टीम इंडिया की जर्सी नहीं मिली, अब सपना पूरा हुआ

जयपुर33 मिनट पहलेलेखक: संजीव गर्ग
  • कॉपी लिंक
'शरद दाधिच नेशनल बॉस्केटबॉल टीम में शामिल किए गए हैं। राजस्थान से 14 साल बाद इंडिया टीम में शामिल होने वाले खिलाड़ी हैं।

2010 से मैं किसी न किसी ग्रुप में इंडिया टीम के कैम्प में रहा। लेकिन कभी भी मुझे टीम इंडिया की जर्सी नसीब नहीं हुई। 12 खिलाड़ी भारतीय टीम में होते हैं लेकिन मैं कई बार 13वां खिलाड़ी रहा। अब मेरा सपना पूरा हुआ है। मंगलवार को हम फीबा एशिया कप 2021 क्वालिफायर के लिए बहरीन रवाना हो रहे हैं। यहां 24 से 30 नवंबर तक भारतीय टीम क्वालिफायर में हिस्सा लेगी।खास बात यह है कि 14 साल बाद राजस्थान का कोई खिलाड़ी भारत की सीनियर बास्केटबॉल टीम में शामिल हुआ है। इससे पहले 2006 में हिरेन्दर सिंह राठौड़ ने भारत की सीनियर बास्केटबॉल टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था।

एथलेटिक्स से हुई शुरुआत

6.2 फीट के शरद दाधीज ने कहा- मैंने 2004 में बीकानेर के सादुल स्पोर्ट्स स्कूल से खेलों की शुरुआत की। यहां शुरू में एथलेटिक्स में हिस्सा लेता था। करीब 3 साल तक मैंने एथलेटिक्स ही किया। इस दौरान मेरी हाइट अच्छी हो गई तो मेरे कोचों ने कहा कि मैं बास्केटबॉल में ट्राई करूं।मुझे यह खेल अच्छा लगा। 2009-10 में अंडर-16, 2011 में जूनियर नेशनल, 2012 में अंडर-18 के प्रोबेबल्स में रहा लेकिन कभी भी टीम इंडिया की जर्सी नहीं मिली। 2017 में साबा कप, विलियम्स जोन कप और ब्रिक्स टूर्नामेंट के भी रिजर्व में ही रहा। फिर कॉल आने बंद हो गए। मैंने और ज्यादा मेहनत की।

खर्चा निकालने के लिए कई बार कोचिंग का काम भी किया

मेरी उम्र साढ़े 26 साल है। जॉब थी नहीं। फाइनेंशियल दिक्कतें भी आई। इस कारण मुझे कई बार अपना ट्रेनिंग और सप्लीमेंट वगैरह का खर्चा निकालने के लिए कोचिंग भी करनी पड़ी। झुंझनूं की खेतड़ी तहसील के अपूर्णा गांव के इस खिलाड़ी का अब सपना पूरा हुआ है। शूटिंग फॉरवर्ड व शूटिंग गार्ड की पोजीशन पर खेलने वाले शरद कहते हैं, कोशिश होगी कि भारत के लिए अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर टीम को जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाऊं।

बास्केटबॉल संघ ने दी बधाई

भारतीय टीम में चुने जाने पर शरद को राजस्थान बास्केटबॉल संघ के अध्यक्ष अजीत सिंह राठौड़, देवेन्द्र सिंह शेखवत, विक्रम सिंह शेखावत, करन सिंह शेखावत आदि लोगों ने बधाई दी।

