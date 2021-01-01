पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पद्मश्री अवॉर्ड:पीटी ऊषा के कोच नांबियार समेत खेल के 7 दिग्गजों को सम्मान, इनमें एक भी क्रिकेटर नहीं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अंशु जामसेनपा को भी पद्मश्री सम्मान मिला। अंशु दुनिया की पहली महिला पर्वतारोही हैं, जिन्होंने एक ही सीजन में दो बार माउंट एवरेस्ट की चढ़ाई की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
इस साल गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर भारतीय खेल के 7 दिग्गजों को पद्मश्री अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। इनमें लीजेंड पीटी ऊषा के कोच माधवन नांबियार और टेबल टेनिस प्लेयर मौमा दास भी शामिल हैं। इस बार किसी भी क्रिकेटर को देश का यह चौथा सबसे बड़ा सम्मान नहीं मिल सका।

गणतंत्र दिवस से एक दिन पहले सभी दिग्गजों को सम्मानित किया गया। साथ ही खेल से इस साल किसी को भी पद्म विभूषण और पद्म भूषण सम्मान के लिए नहीं चुना गया।

नामखेल
पी अनिताबास्केटबॉल
मौमा दासटेबल टेनिस
अंशु जामसेनपापर्वतारोही
सुधा सिंहएथलेटिक्स (धावक)
वीरेंद्र सिंहकुश्ती
केवाई वेंकटेशपैरा-एथलीट
माधवन नांबियारएथलेटिक्स कोच

मौमा यह सम्मान पाने वाली दूसरी टेबल टेनिस प्लेयर

इनमें माधवन नांबियार द्रोणाचार्य अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित हो चुके हैं। उन्हें यह सम्मान 1985 में मिला था। मौमा ने अर्जुन अवॉर्ड भी जीता है। उन्हें 2013 में यह सम्मान मिला था। मौमा पद्मश्री से सम्मानित होने वाली दूसरी टेबल टेनिस प्लेयर बन गई हैं। उनसे पहले अचंता शरत कमल यह सम्मान हासिल कर चुके हैं।

लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज है वेंकटेश का नाम
वहीं, पैरा-एथलीट वेंकटेश का नाम लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स में दर्ज है। उन्होंने 2005 के वर्ल्ड ड्वार्फ गेम्स में सबसे ज्यादा मेडल जीते थे। साथ ही उन्होंने 1994 में जर्मनी के बर्लिन में हुए पहले इंटरनेशनल पैरालिंपिक कमेटी (IPC) एथलेटिक्स वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप में भी भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व किया था।

