पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • State Cricket Associations Unhappy And Upset With BCCI Over Choice Of Venues For India Vs England Series

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंग्लैंड का भारत दौरा:कोई भी मैच न मिलने से मुंबई-बंगाल समेत कई राज्यों के क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन नाखुश, आयोजन स्थलों के चयन पर सवाल खड़े किए

नई दिल्ली12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
CAB के अध्यक्ष अभिषेक डालमिया ने कहा है कि उन्होंने इस मामले पर सीधे BCCI अध्यक्ष गांगुली से बात की है। (फाइल फोटो: जय शाह और सौरव गांगुली)

इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे को लेकर विवाद शुरू हो गया है। गुजरात के मोटेरा स्टेडियम को 7, पुणे को 3 और चेन्नई को 2 मैच दिए जाने से बाकी राज्यों के क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन नाराज हो गए हैं। मुंबई क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (MCA) और BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली के होम स्टेट बंगाल ने सीरीज के आयोजन स्थलों को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए।

उन्होंने कहा है कि वे इस फैसले से आश्चर्यचकित हैं। बता दें कि इंग्लैंड को भारत दौरे पर 4 टेस्ट, 5 टी-20 और 3 वनडे खेलना है। इंग्लैंड और भारत के बीच पहला मैच 5 फरवरी को खेला जाएगा।

MCA और CAB बोर्ड के फैसले से नाखुश

मुंबई क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ने कहा कि वे बोर्ड के उनके स्टेडियम को नजरअंदाज किए जाने से नाखुश हैं। वहीं, क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन बंगाल (CAB) के अध्यक्ष अभिषेक डालमिया ने कहा कि उन्होंने इस मामले पर सीधे गांगुली से बात की है। MCA के एग्जीक्यूटिव कमेटी के मेंबर नदीम मेमन ने अपने पैनल सदस्यों की ओर से MCA अध्यक्ष विजय पाटिल से मुंबई को एक भी मैच न मिलने को लेकर सवाल किए हैं।

मेमन ने BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली के बयान का हवाला दिया

मेमन ने गांगुली के 28 सितंबर को दिए गए बयान का हवाला भी दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि गांगुली ने इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट बोर्ड से MoU साइन करने के बाद ही बयान दिए थे कि मुंबई और कोलकाता को इंग्लैंड और भारत के बीच मैच की मेजबानी करने को मिल सकती है। गांगुली ने कहा था कि कोरोना के चलते सभी मैच बायो-बबल में खेले जाएंगे। इसके बावजूद मुंबई और कोलकाता को मैच नहीं मिले।

गांगुली ने MoU साइन करने के बाद क्या कहा था?

दरअसल गांगुली ने MoU साइन करने के बाद कहा था, 'मुंबई में हमारे स्टेडियम में भी बायो सिक्योर बबल की व्यवस्था है। चाहे ब्रेबोर्न स्टेडियम हो या वानखेडे स्टेडियम या डी.वाई पाटिल स्टेडियम, हमारे यहां बायो बबल की व्यवस्था की गई है। हमारे पास ईडन गार्डन जैसा बेहतरीन स्टेडियम भी है। हम क्रिकेट को भारत में ही कराना चाहते हैं।'

मेमन ने MCA अध्यक्ष से पूछे सवाल

मेमन ने कहा कि CAB अध्यक्ष अभिषेक डालमिया ने उनसे कहा था कि कोलकाता को एक मैच मिल सकता है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ इस साल मार्च में वनडे को रद्द कर दिया गया था। मेनन ने पैनल के सदस्यों की ओर से बोलते हुए MCA अध्यक्ष विजय पाटिल से सीधा सवाल किया है कि वह पैनल को बताएं कि आखिरकार MCA को बीते 4 साल से टेस्ट की मेजबानी क्यों नहीं मिली है।

CAB और MCA के अलावा कई और बोर्ड नाखुश

CAB और MCA के अलावा कई अन्य संघों ने महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के मुख्यालय पुणे को मेजबानी दिए जाने को लेकर सवाल खड़े किए हैं और कहा है कि क्या इसे 24 दिसम्बर को होने वाले BCCI चुनावों से जोड़कर देखा जाए।

कई बोर्ड को वित्तीय स्थिति खराब होने की चिंता

एसोसिएशन की चिंता यह भी है कि अगर उन्हें लम्बे समय तक मैचों की मेजबानी नहीं मिलेगी, तो उनकी वित्तीय स्थिति खराब हो जाएगी। क्योंकि बोर्ड एक टेस्ट के लिए एसोसिएशन को 2.5 करोड़ रुपये, एक वनडे के लिए 1.5 करोड़ रुपये और एक टी-20 के लिए भी इतने ही रुपये देता है।

भारत-इंग्लैंड के बीच 3 स्टेडियम में होंगे मैच

BCCI ने कोरोना को ध्यान में रखकर इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे के लिए सिर्फ 3 वेन्यू को फाइनल किया। पहले 2 टेस्ट मैच चेन्नई में खेले जाएंगे। वहीं, बाकी 2 टेस्ट अहमदाबाद में खेले जाएंगे। इसके बाद 12 मार्च से 5 मैच की टी-20 सीरीज खेली जाएगी। टी-20 सीरीज का अंतिम मैच 20 मार्च को खेला जाएगा। वहीं, 23 मार्च से वनडे सीरीज की शुरुआत होगी। 28 मार्च को वनडे सीरीज का आखिरी मैच खेला जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें