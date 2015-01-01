पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रायथलॉन:सिंड्रोम पीड़ित निकिच ने आयरनमैन ट्रायथलॉन 16 घंटे 46 मिनट 9 सेकंड में पूरी कर बनाया नया रिकाॅर्ड

पनामा सिटी31 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका के 21साल के ट्राएथलीट क्रिस निकिच ने पनामा सिटी बीच आयरनमैन पूरी की। वे आयरनमैन ट्रायथलॉन के 42 साल के इतिहास में रेस पूरी करने वाले डाउन सिंड्रोम से पीड़ित पहले खिलाड़ी हैं।

अमेरिका के 21 साल के ट्राएथलीट क्रिस निकिच ने पनामा सिटी बीच आयरनमैन पूरी की। वे आयरनमैन ट्रायथलॉन के 42 साल के इतिहास में रेस पूरी करने वाले डाउन सिंड्रोम से पीड़ित पहले खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। क्रिस ने 3.86 किमी की स्वीमिंग, 180 किमी की साइक्लिंग और 42 किमी की मैराथन पूरी करने में 16 घंटे 46 मिनट 9 सेकंड का समय लिया। उन्होंने ऑफिशियल कट ऑफ टाइम से करीब 14 मिनट कम समय लिया। उनका यह रिकॉर्ड गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुआ। क्रिस ने सुबह 5.52 पर ट्रायथलॉन शुरू की और 16 घंटे बाद खत्म की।
1000 में 1 बच्चा डाउन सिंड्रोम से पीड़ित होता है
क्रिस के पिता निक निकिच ने बताया, ‘क्रिस की आयरनमैन बनने की शुरुआत तीन साल पहले हुई थी। मैं रोजाना उसे 1% मोटिवेट करता। उसकी ट्रेनिंग पुश-अप्स से शुरू हुई थी। अगर क्रिस आयरनमैन बन सकता है तो कुछ भी कर सकता है।’ निकिच साइक्लिंग करते समय दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गए थे। उनके घुटनों में मामूली चोट आई थी। उन्होंने मैराथन 6 घंटे 18 मिनट में पूरी की।
डाउन सिंड्रोम जेनेटिकल डिसऑर्डर है

डाउन सिंड्रोम जेनेटिकल डिसऑर्डर है। इसमें बच्चे का शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास आम बच्चों जैसा नहीं हो पाता है। ऐसे बच्चों को थायरॉयड और दिल से जुड़ी बीमारी होने की आशंका ज्यादा होती है। डाउन सिंड्रोम हर साल पैदा हुए 1000 बच्चों में से एक में होता है।

