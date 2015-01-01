पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप:2021 में तय समय पर ही होगा वर्ल्ड कप, जय शाह ने कहा- सुरक्षा में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे

मुंबई27 मिनट पहले
BCCI के सचिव जय शाह ने कहा है कि 2021 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप को सफल बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे।

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने गुरुवार को कहा कि 2021 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप तय समय पर ही भारत में आयोजित होगा। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने कहा है कि टूर्नामेंट को सफल बनाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत आने वाली 15 टीमों को हर तरह की सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई जाएगी।

वर्ल्ड कप में सभी स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई जाएंगी

जय शाह ने कहा कि BCCI टूर्नामेंट में स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराने की हर संभव कोशिश करेगा। मुझे भरोसा है कि हम हर चुनौती से पार पा लेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना काल में चुनौतियां कठिन हैं। लेकिन मैं ICC को ये आश्वस्त करना चाहूंगा कि BCCI खुद को इन परिस्थितियों के अनुसार ढालने की पूरी कोशिश करेगा।

प्लेयर के बाद प्रशासक के रूप में अलग चुनौती

वहीं, BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली का कहना है कि वर्ल्ड कप आयोजित करना उनके लिए एक अलग तरह की चुनौती होगी। गांगुली ने कहा, 'मैंने ICC इवेंट्स में एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर काफी लुत्फ उठाया है। मुझे पता है कि इन इवेंट्स का माहौल काफी रोमांचक होता है, क्योंकि करोड़ों लोग आपको देख रहे होते हैं। लेकिन इस बार में एक प्रशासक के रूप में अपना रोल और जिम्मेदारी निभाने के लिए तैयार हूं। हम वर्ल्ड कप 2021 होस्ट करने के लिए तैयार हैं।'

ICC के CEO ने BCCI को दी बधाई

ICC के चीफ एक्जीक्यूटिव ऑफिसर (CEO) मनू साहनी का कहना है कि उनका ध्यान इस टूर्नामेंट को सुरक्षित बनाने पर है, ताकि दुनिया इसको एंजॉय कर सके। साहनी ने BCCI को यूनाइटेड अरब अमीरात में IPL सफल बनाने के लिए बधाई भी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे हम वर्ल्ड कप जैसे टूर्नामेंट को सफल बनाने में मदद मिलेगी।

2021 वर्ल्ड कप में 16 टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी

2021 में होने वाले टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में होस्ट भारत के अलावा पाकिस्तान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड, न्यूजीलैंड, साउथ अफ्रीका, श्रीलंका, वेस्टइंडीज, बांग्लादेश, अफगानिस्तान, आयरलैंड, नामीबिया, नीदरलैंड्स, ओमान, पापुआ न्यू गिनी और स्कॉटलैंड जैसी टीमें हिस्सा लेंगी।

बता दें कि 2020 और 2021 में लगातार 2 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप होने थे। 2020 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी आस्ट्रेलिया को करनी थी, लेकिन कोविड-19 के कारण इसे स्थगित कर दिया गया। अब यह टूर्नामेंट 2022 में होगा। ICC ने इस साल अगस्त में इसकी घोषणा की थी। इससे पहले भारत ने 2016 में टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप की मेजबानी की थी, जिसे वेस्टइंडीज ने जीता था।

