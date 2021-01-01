पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Tamil Nadu Becomes The Nursery Of The Country's Grandmasters, 24 Out Of 67 From Here

इंडियन चेस चैम्पियन:ग्रैंडमास्टर्स की नर्सरी बना तमिलनाडु, देश के 67 में से 24 यहीं से; विश्वनाथन आनंद 5 बार वर्ल्ड चैम्पियन रहे

चेन्नई23 मिनट पहले
मेनुअल एरोन देश के पहले इंटरनेशनल मास्टर हैं और विश्वनाथ देश के पहले ग्रैंड मास्टर हैं। दोनों ही तमिलनाडु से ही हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
मेनुअल एरोन देश के पहले इंटरनेशनल मास्टर हैं और विश्वनाथ देश के पहले ग्रैंड मास्टर हैं। दोनों ही तमिलनाडु से ही हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

अगर आपको तमिलनाडु के किसी घर में जाने का मौका मिलता है, तो आपको हर घर के बैठक कक्ष में शतरंज की बिसात औैर मोहरे मिल जाएंगे। वर्ल्ड चेस फेडरेशन (फीडे) के अनुसार, दिसंबर 2020 तक भारत में 67 ग्रैंडमास्टर (जीएम) हैं। इसमें से अकेले तमिलनाडु के 24 ग्रैंडमास्टर हैं। यानी पूरे देश के 36%। यह किसी भी अन्य राज्य से ज्यादा है।

देश के पहले इंटरनेशनल मास्टर मेनुअल एरोन तमिलनाडु में पले-बढ़े। देश के पहले ग्रैंडमास्टर विश्वनाथन आनंद, पहली महिला ग्रैंडमास्टर सुब्बारमन विजयलक्ष्मी और पहले इंटरनेशनल आर्बिटर सभी चेन्नई से हैं। वर्तमान में तमिलनाडु के सभी 33 जिलों में शतरंज का एसोसिएशन है।

चेन्नई में अकेले 50 एकेडमी ​​​​​

अकेले चेन्नई में करीब 50 एकेडमी हैं, जो टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन करती हैं। एसोसिएशन के सचिव स्टीफन बालासेमी बताते हैं, ‘तमिलनाडु अन्य राज्यों की तुलना में ज्यादा टूर्नामेंट कराता है। हम सालाना 150 टूर्नामेंट आयोजित करते हैं, जिसमें से 100 राज्य स्तरीय और 50 फीडे चैंपियनशिप होती हैं। ‘इन टूर्नामेंट के आयोजन के लिए हम स्पॉन्सर का धन्यवाद देते हैं। वे हर साल प्रत्येक खिलाड़ी पर करीब 25 लाख रुपए खर्च करते हैं। इनमें प्रगनंधा-गुकेश हैं।

5 लाख तक का कैश प्राइज मिलता है

राज्य सरकार सभी पब्लिक स्कूलों में शतरंज अनिवार्य कर चुकी है। राज्य सरकार ने चेन्नई में वर्ल्ड चेस चैंपियनशिप की मेजबानी पर करीब 29 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए थे। राज्य सरकार हर साल स्कूल लेवल पर चेस टूर्नामेंेट का आयोजन करती है, जिसमें लाखों स्कूली छात्र हिस्सा लेते हैं। खिलाड़ियों को 5 लाख तक की कैश प्राइज मिलती है।

चेन्नई का वेलाम्मल स्कूल भी चेस का गढ़

वेलाम्मल स्कूल ने 67 में से 10 ग्रैंडमास्टर्स दिए हैं। इनमें से 8 चेन्नई स्थित वेलाम्मल के मुख्य स्कूल से आते हैं। देश के सबसे युवा ग्रैंडमास्टर बनने वाले डी. गुकेश इसी स्कूल से हैं। स्कूल के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर मुथुराज कहते हैं, "इन खिलाड़ियों की स्टार वैल्यू होने से छात्र स्कूल के इन आइकन से प्रेरणा लेते हैं।'

मेनुअल एरोन देश के पहले इंटरनेशनल मास्टर बने, 1972 में चेन्नई में पहला क्लब खोला था

1948 से इंटरनेशनल शतरंज के खिताब सोवियत खिलाड़ियों के हाथों में था। 1972 के वर्ल्ड चेस चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में अमेरिकी बॉबी फिशर ने सोवियत यूनियन के बोरिस स्पेस्की को हराकर उसका 24 साल का दबदबा खत्म किया था। इस मैच से मेनुअल एरोन को प्रेरणा मिली। इन्होंने चेस को न सिर्फ भारत खासतौर पर तमिलनाडु में लोकप्रिय किया। वे 1961 में देश के पहले इंटरनेशनल मास्टर बने थे। एरोन ने 1972 में चेन्नई में ताल चेस क्लब की स्थापना की थी।

स्कूल से मिल रहे एक्सपाेजर से खेल का विकास हुआ

मैंने 9 साल की उम्र में ताल क्लब से शुरुआत की थी। बच्चों को स्कूल लेवल पर ही इस खेल का एक्सपोजर मिल रहा है। हमें शुरुआत से एडवांटेज मिला। -आनंद, देश के पहले ग्रैंडमास्टर

20वीं सदी में देश में कुछ ही ऑफिशियल क्लब थे

20वीं सदी में कुछ ही ऑफिशियल क्लब थे, जिसमें से अधिकांश चेन्नई में थे। उस समय शतरंज ब्राह्मण परिवारों में उत्साह के साथ खेला जाता था। -एरोन, देश के पहले इंटरनेशनल मास्टर

