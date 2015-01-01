पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:कोरोना काल में पहले टेस्ट के लिए रवाना हुई भारतीय टीम, रोहित फिलहाल NCA में करेंगे प्रैक्टिस

20 मिनट पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर रवाना होने से पहले भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ दीपक चाहर।

कोरोना काल में अपने पहले इंटरनेशनल सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया और कोचिंग स्टाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए बुधवार को रवाना हो गई। टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3-3 वनडे और टी-20 के बाद 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलना है। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी।

हालांकि, रोहित शर्मा ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के टीम इंडिया के साथ रवाना नहीं हुए। वह फिलहाल नेशनल क्रिकेट एकेडमी में ट्रेनिंग करेंगे। रोहित की फिटनेस का आंकलन करने के बाद उन्हें लिमिटेड ओवर्स की सीरीज से आराम दिया गया। लेकिन, टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए उन्हें टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

वहीं, कप्तान कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। हालांकि, BCCI ने यह नहीं बताया है कि कोहली सीरीज के बाकी बचे मैचों में खेलेंगे या नहीं।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच

दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में 25,000 फैन्स को इंट्री

क्रिसमस के बाद पहले हफ्ते में बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट शुरू होगा। इसमें 25,000 फैन्स रोज मैच देख सकते हैं। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टी-20 टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मयंक अग्रवाल, श्रेयस अय्यर, मनीष पांडेय, हार्दिक पंड्या, संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर), रविंद्र जडेजा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, युजवेंद्र चहल, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, दीपक चाहर और टी नटराजन।

वन-डे टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मनीष पांडे, श्रेयस अय्यर, हार्दिक पंड्या, मयंक अग्रवाल, रविंद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी और शार्दूल ठाकुर और संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर)।

टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), रोहित शर्मा, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, पृथ्वी शॉ, हनुमा विहारी, शुभमन गिल, ऋद्धिमान साहा (विकेटकीपर), ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रविंद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज।

