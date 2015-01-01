पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लैंगर ने किया बर्न्स का बचाव:ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच बोले- भारत के खिलाफ डे-नाइट टेस्ट में वॉर्नर-बर्न्स ही करेंगे पारी की शुरुआत

मेलबर्न19 मिनट पहले
पिछले दिनों आईं रिपोर्ट्स में अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं कि घरेलू सत्र में खराब प्रदर्शन की वजह से जो बर्न्स टीम में अपनी जगह नहीं बना पाएंगे। (फाइल फोटो)

घरेलू सत्र में खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले जो बर्न्‍स की भारत के खिलाफ पारी की शुरुआत करेंगे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम के कोच जस्टिन लैंगर ने उनका बचाव करते हुए उन अटकलों पर सिरे से खारिज कर दिया है, जिनमें कहा जा रहा था कि घरेलू सत्र में खराब प्रदर्शन करने वाले बर्न्‍स को भारत के खिलाफ अंतिम एकादश में जगह मिलना मुश्किल है और उनकी जगह घरेलू सीजन में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले अनकैप्ड बल्लेबाज विल पुकोवस्की को टीम में जगह दी जा सकती है। लैंगर फिलहाल अनुभव को ही तरजीह देना चाहते हैं।

वॉर्नर-बर्न्‍स का कॉम्बीनेशन अच्छा
लैंगर ने कहा कि पिछली बार जब हम टेस्ट खेले थे तब हमें डेविड वॉर्नर और बर्न्‍स का कॉम्बीनेशन अच्छा लगा था। दोनों के बीच अच्छा तालमेल है और इसी कारण मैं इसी जोड़ी को भारत के खिलाफ आजमाने पर यकीन रखता हूं। भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया को चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है। सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला एडिलेड में होगा, जो दिन-रात का टेस्ट होगा।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम
सीन एबॉट, जो बर्न्स, पैट कमिंस, कैमरून ग्रीन, जोश हेजलवुड, ट्रैविस हेड, मार्नस लाबुशाने, नाथन लियोन, माइकल नीसर, टिम पेन (कप्तान), जेम्स पैटिनसन, विल पुकोव्स्की, स्टीव स्मिथ, मिशेल स्टार्क, मिशेल स्वेपसन, मैथ्यू वेड और डेविड वार्नर।

ये हैं नए चेहरे
कैमरून ग्रीन,विल पुकोव्स्की , सीन एबॉट, मिशेल स्वेपसन और माइकल नीसर टेस्ट डेब्यू करेंगे। टिम पेन कप्तान जबकि पैट कमिंस उप कप्तान होंगे।

पिछली बार भारत ने 2-1 से जीती थी सीरीज
भारतीय टीम ने पिछले दौरे पर इतिहास रचा था। उसने पहली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई धरती पर टेस्ट सीरीज अपने नाम की थी। विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में भारतीय टीम ने चार मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की थी। इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में डेविड वॉर्नर और स्टीव स्मिथ की वापसी हुई है। ऐसे में भारत को कड़ी चुनौती मिलने की उम्मीद है।

