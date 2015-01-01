पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tennis ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem Vs Daniil Medvedev Final Updates Head to head & Prediction

एटीपी फाइनल्स में खिताबी जंग:सेमीफाइनल में थिएम ने जोकोविच और मेदवेदेव ने नडाल को शिकस्त दी, दोनों के बीच फाइनल आज

लंदन12 मिनट पहले
रूस के डेनिल मेदवेदेव और सर्बिया के डोमिनिक थिएम (दाएं) अब तक 4 बार आमने-सामने आ चुके हैं। इस दौरान थिएम ने 3 बार मेदवेदेव को शिकस्त दी। -फाइल फोटो

लंदन में खेले जा रहे एटीपी फाइनल्स टूर्नामेंट में वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 डोमिनिक थिएम और दुनिया के नंबर-4 डेनिल मेदवेदेव के बीच रविवार को खिताबी मुकाबला होगा। सितंबर में यूएस ओपन ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने वाले ऑस्ट्रिया के थिएम ने सेमीफाइनल में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच को 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी थी। खिताब विजेता को 57 लाख डॉलर (करीब 42.27 करोड़ रुपए) प्राइज मनी मिलेगी।

वहीं, रूस के मेदवेदेव ने सेमीफाइनल में बड़ा उलटफेर किया। उन्होंने स्पेन के वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 राफेल नडाल को 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 से हराया। नडाल के खिलाफ मेदवेदेव की यह पहली जीत रही। अब तक दोनों के बीच 4 मैच हुए, जिनमें नडाल ने 3 बार ज्वेरेव को शिकस्त दी।

जोकोविच ने थिएम की तारीफ की
हार के बाद जोकोविच ने थिएम की तारीफ में सोशल साइट पर लिखा, ‘‘शानदार थिएम, तुमने अपनी क्षमताएं दिखाई, जब तुम तीसरे सेट के टाई ब्रेकर में कमजोर पड़ रहे थे। तुम इस जीत के काबिल हो। एक बार फिर तुम्हारे साथ अच्छा मुकाबला खेलना मेरे लिए सौभाग्यपूर्ण रहा।’’

एटीपी फाइनल्स में मेदवेदेव की लगातार चौथी जीत
मेदवेदेव ने एटीपी फाइनल्स में लगातार चौथी जीत दर्ज की। क्वार्टरफाइनल में चौथी वरीयता प्राप्त मेदवेदेव ने पहली बार टूर्नामेंट में खेल रहे डिएगो श्वार्ट्जमैन को 6-3, 6-3 से हराया। सेमीफाइनल से पहले मेदवेदेव ने टूर्नामेंट में एक भी सेट नहीं गंवाया था। वे एकमात्र खिलाड़ी रहे, जिन्होंने एक भी ग्रुप मुकाबला नहीं हारा।

हेड-टु-हेड
थिएम और मेदवेदेव अब तक 4 बार आमने-सामने आ चुके हैं। इस दौरान थिएम ने 3 बार मेदवेदेव को शिकस्त दी। दोनों के बीच पिछला मुकाबला इसी साल यूएस ओपन में हुआ था। तब थिएम ने मेदवेदेव को 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी थी।

थिएम के लिए यह साल अच्छा रहा
थिएम के लिए यह साल काफी शानदार रहा है। शुरुआत में वे ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन के फाइनल तक पहुंचे थे, जहां उन्हें जोकोविच ने शिकस्त दी थी। इसके बाद फ्रेंच ओपन में भी क्वार्टरफाइनल तक पहुंचे। उन्होंने पहली बार यूएस ओपन ग्रैंड स्लैम भी जीता। वहीं, मेदवेदेव अब तक कोई ग्रैंड स्लैम नहीं जीत सके। इस साल नवंबर में उन्होंने फ्रांस में एटीपी मास्टर्स अपने नाम किया।

