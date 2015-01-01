पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेदवेदेव ने जीता ATP फाइनल्स:वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 थिएम को हराया, यूएस ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार का बदला लिया

लंदन16 मिनट पहले
दुनिया के नंबर-4 डेनिल मेदवेदेव ने ATP फाइनल्स टूर्नामेंट के खिताबी मुकाबले में वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 डोमिनिक थिएम को 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 से हराया।

रूस के टेनिस स्टार डेनिल मेदवेदेव ने साल की शुरुआत खिताब जीत के साथ की। उन्होंने लंदन में खेले गए ATP फाइनल्स टूर्नामेंट के खिताबी मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रिया के डोमिनिक थिएम को शिकस्त दी। 2 घंटे 30 मिनट चले मुकाबले में दुनिया के नंबर-4 मेदवेदेव ने वर्ल्ड नंबर-3 थिएम को 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 से हराया। इसी का साथ मेदवेदेव ने थिएम से इस साल यूएस ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार का बदला भी ले लिया है।

खिताब विजेता मेदवेदेव को 57 लाख डॉलर (करीब 42.27 करोड़ रुपए) प्राइज मनी मिली। मैच जीतने के बाद मेदवेदेव कहा कि वे अपना यही प्रदर्शन आगे भी जारी रखना चाहते हैं। उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन में भी खुद से बेहतर प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद है।

पहला सेट जीतने के बाद थिएम ने मैच गंवाया
सितंबर में यूएस ओपन ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने वाले थिएम ने शुरुआत शानदार की थी। उन्होंने पहला सेट अपने नाम किया था। इसके बाद दूसरा मुकाबला टाई ब्रेकर में गया, जो मेदवेदेव ने जीता। तीसरे सेट में थिएम फिके नजर आए और 6-4 के अंतर से सेट और खिताब गंवा दिया।

मेदवेदेव ने दूसरी बार थिएम को शिकस्त दी
थिएम और मेदवेदेव अब तक 5 बार आमने-सामने आ चुके हैं। इस दौरान रूसी प्लेयर ने 2 बार मुकाबला अपने नाम किया, जबकि 3 बार थिएम विजयी रहे। इस फाइनल से पहले दोनों के बीच पिछला मुकाबला इसी साल यूएस ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में हुआ था। तब थिएम ने मेदवेदेव को 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी थी।

सेमीफाइनल में मेदवेदेव ने नडाल को हराया था
मेदवेदेव ने सेमीफाइनल में बड़ा उलटफेर किया था। उन्होंने स्पेन के वर्ल्ड नंबर-2 राफेल नडाल को 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 से हराया था। नडाल के खिलाफ मेदवेदेव की यह पहली जीत रही। अब तक दोनों के बीच 4 मैच हुए, जिनमें नडाल ने 3 बार मेदवेदेव को शिकस्त दी।

वहीं, थिएम ने सेमीफाइनल में वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 सर्बिया के नोवाक जोकोविच को 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 से शिकस्त दी थी। 2010 से अब तक खेले गए 11 सीजन में जोकोविच ने सबसे ज्यादा 4 बार यह खिताब जीता है। दो बार रोजर फेडरर ने बाजी मारी है।

