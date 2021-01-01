पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Chicago Bears Appointed Sean Desai As The Defensive Coordinator; First Indian And South Asian Origin Citizens

अमेरिकी नेशनल फुटबॉल लीग:सीन देसाई बने शिकागो बियर्स के डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर, NFL में यह उपलब्धि हासिल करने वाले पहले भारतीय

वॉशिगंटन43 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
शिकागो बियर्स ने भारतीय और दक्षिण मूल के नागरिक सीन देसाई को सेफ्टी कोच से डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर पर प्रमोट किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिकागो बियर्स ने भारतीय और दक्षिण मूल के नागरिक सीन देसाई को सेफ्टी कोच से डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर पर प्रमोट किया है।

भारतीय मूल के सीन देसाई को शिकागो बियर्स का डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर नियुक्त किया गया है। 36 साल से कार्यरत चैक पैगानो के रिटारमेंट के बाद देसाई को सेफ्टी कोच से डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर पर प्रमोट किया गया है। वे पहले दक्षिण एशियाई और भारतीय मूल के नागरिक है, जिन्हें अमेरिका के नेशनल फुटबॉल (NFL) लीग के लिए डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर बनाया गया है।

शिकागो बियर्स के कोच मैट नगी ने जारी बयान में कहा, ‘‘हमें नहीं लगता है कि डिफेंस को लीड करने के लिए उनसे अच्छा व्यक्ति हमारे पास है। कोच और खिलाड़ी उनका सम्मान करते हैं। फुटबॉल की अच्छी जानकारी होने के साथ वे काफी मेहनती भी हैं।"

सांसद राजकृष्ण मूर्ति ने देसाई को कॉर्डिनेटर बनाए जाने पर खुशी जाहिर की
भारतवंशी अमेरिकी सांसद राज कृष्ण मूर्ति ने देसाई को डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर पर प्रमोट किए जाने का स्वागत किया है। उन्होंने कहा," देसाई के चयन से वह खुश है। शिकागो बियर्स ने देसाई को डिफेनसिव कॉर्डिनेटर के लिए चयन कर साउथ एशियन और भारतीय मूल के नागरिकों को सम्मानित किया है।

देसाई ने 2006 से कोचिंग की शुरुआत की
देसाई ने कोचिंग की शुरुआत टेंपल से 2006 में शुरु की। वे पांच सीजन तक टीम के स्पेशल कोच और डिफेनसिव असिस्टेंट के रूप में कार्य किया है। वहीं 2010 में वे 27 साल की उम्र में कॉलेज फुटबॉल टीम के कॉडिनेटर बने। देसाई मियामी यूनिवर्सिटी में असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर रहे। वे 2011 में बोस्टन कॉलेज के स्पेशल कोच भी रहे। 2009 और 2010 में स्कूल में सहायक प्रोफेसर के रूप में कार्य करते हुए शिक्षा प्रशासन में अपनी डाक्टरेट पूरी की।

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

